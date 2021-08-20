Spirit Airlines: Overlook Recent Hiccups
Summary
- Spirit Airlines cut Q3'21 guidance after a period of strong rebounds from the covid lows in 2020.
- The airline had to cut nearly 3,000 flights in early August due to internal issues.
- The stock is cheap back closer to $20 with a path to $4+ EPS in the next few years due to capacity growth.
The Delta variant has slightly dented travel demand, but the airline stocks have fallen up to 40% from the recent highs. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) hasn't helped their case with systems troubles causing the cancellation of thousands of flights. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on this stock following this dip as air travel demand remains on track for a full recovery.
Traffic Pause
On August 17, TSA reported the lowest daily traffic total at 1.6 million passengers going back to June 8, 2021. Looking at absolute travel numbers can be misleading due to the traditional dip in traffic as parts of the country go back to school during mid-August.
Back in 2019, June traffic for Tuesdays peaked at 2,499,460 on June 20. By August 17, the total traveler throughput at TSA had dipped to 2,247,446 passengers.
Tuesday traffic (lowest traffic of the week now) has dipped ~265K passengers while traffic dipped a similar 252K passengers during the 2-month period in 2019. The hope was for traffic levels to remain flat to up despite the traditional seasonal trends to close more of the gap with 2019 levels. In general, traffic has consistently reached about 80% of 2019 levels for the key summer months despite Spirit Airlines flight cancellations and COVID issues.
Source: Airlines.org data
The biggest question is whether the Delta variant has caused a slowdown in demand, or if seasonal trends are hurting more than expected. Both Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Spirit Airlines suggest COVID is a problem here.
According to COVID-19 case data, cases are approaching peak levels here after the U.K. rolled over a month ago. With over 70% of U.S. adult population being vaccinated against COVID, the whole country has to be close to herd immunity.
Source: Worldmeters
Overlook Guidance Cut
Spirit Airlines cut Q3'21 guidance after one of the worst periods in corporate history. The airline had to cancel 2,826 flights over an 11-day period ending August 9 causing an estimated $50 million revenue impact.
The airline continues to see rolling problems from the disruptions due to staffing issues and has selectively cut additional flights for the Q3 schedule. In addition, Spirit Airlines has seen more close-in cancellations and slower booking trends, possibly related to higher COVID cases. Though, one can't completely tell whether travelers are avoiding an airline that just canceled nearly 3,000 flights. The end result is another revenue cut of $80 million to $100 million for a total of up to $150 million in lower revenues for the Q3'21 quarter.
The new Q3'21 numbers are ugly with revenue far below adjusted operating expenses above $1 billion. Spirit Airlines now sees adjusted EBTIDA margins falling 17 percentage points below what was an expected 12.5% rate.
Source: Spirit Airlines August 2021 update
The quarter is now ugly in what is traditionally a strong Summer period. The airline doesn't benefit from corporate travel and the March quarter is normally the slowest period by far.
Regardless, investors need to look past guidance. Travelers have already shown the desire to return to flying when COVID spread lowers and the staffing issue is easily resolvable over time by hiring more employees. Spirit Airlines has already handled similar traffic levels back in 2019.
Investors need to focus on the long term over any short term impact here. Spirit Airlines was on the path for positive EBITDA margins of up to 15% even with fuel prices now up at $2.19 per gallon.
Prior to these disruptions, the airline was on a path to grow the aircraft fleet from 157 planes at the end of 2020 to 230 by the end of 2023. While the recent staffing issues might give an investor some pause on Spirit Airlines growing capacity by up to 50%, the airline has a history of fast capacity growth with the airline only starting with 2 aircraft back in 1990.
Source: Spirit Airlines J.P. Morgan presentation
The stock now trades at just 7x 2023 EPS estimates that appear insanely conservative. The airline earned $4.89 per share in 2019 and investors should expect Spirit Airlines to repeat such a target by 2023 as higher capacity offsets the increased shares outstanding.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Spirit Airlines now needs to nearly double to repeat the stock prices just back from March. The airline stock is far too cheap as the EPS is set to soar back to prior levels despite some short-term issues here with a spike in COVID cases and internal staffing disruptions. Investors should use the current weakness to load back up on Spirit Airlines.
