baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is probably one of the most exasperating companies and stocks I’ve ever followed, which is part of the reason I’ve always been willing to sell down my position whenever the stock runs up. For all of what should be positive drivers for the company and its technology/product offerings, steady progress towards growth and scale has always proved elusive.

I applaud management’s urge to be cautious with guidance, but I think we’re once again seeing “investor fatigue” here, as mid single-digit revenue and low single-digit order growth guidance aren’t going to get it done... particularly when compared to what should be a large China opportunity that is starting to bear fruit. While I do think these shares are valued too lightly today, I can’t really bring myself to invite other investors onboard this pain train.

A Fiscal Q4 With, Of Course, Mixed Signals

There were definite positives in the fourth quarter, including better than expected revenue, gross margin, and orders, as well as an all-time record backlog. I also really liked some of the progress in Japan and China. And yet, adjusted EBITDA was “meh”, and guidance was not impressive.

Revenue rose 17% year over year and 8% quarter over quarter, beating sell-side expectations by 9% (and mine by about 5%). Product revenue rose 39% YoY and 19%, beating by 22%, with a quarter of revenue coming from CyberKnife (not a particularly useful metric as quarter-to-quarter mix can be highly variable). Product revenue from China was roughly 30% of total revenue, and I do think that is significant. Service revenue was basically flat, missing by about 2%.

Gross margin declined 260bp YoY and rose 80bp QoQ to 39.4%, beating by 60bp. Product GPM declined 350bp YoY and was basically flat QoQ at 41.5%. Service margin declined 250bp YoY and 140bp QoQ to 37.3%. Adjusted EBITDA declined 16% YoY and 21% QoQ, with a margin of 6.1%, while operating income declined 11% YoY and 7% QoQ, with a margin of 3.7%.

Accuray delivered impressive free cash flow for the year, roughly triple my estimate, but almost all of the upside was driven by working capital movements.

As for guidance, management put out a $410M-$420M range for revenue in FY’22 with a midpoint suggesting just under 5% growth and slightly below the prior Street estimate. EBITDA guidance was quite a bit weaker, almost 20% below prior expectations (or about $8M). Management’s tone suggested an abundance of caution, which is fine to a point, but mid-single-digit growth isn’t going to get this stock working.

Orders Show, You Guessed It, Some Mixed Trends

Gross orders rose 6% YoY and 29% QoQ to $113M, a 15% beat over sell-side expectations. Age-outs jumped, though, and net orders were down 16% YoY and flat sequentially. Backlog was still up 7% YoY, though, and at $611M, Accuray heads into this year with the highest backlog it has ever had.

Some positive news on orders included strong sequential growth (up 75%) in Japanese orders for Radixact, and I continue to believe that Japan could be an underappreciated opportunity for Accuray – the nature of the Japanese reimbursement is such that it favors lower-cost capital equipment and not the full bells-and-whistles systems that Siemens Healthineers’ (OTCPK:SMMNY) Varian specializes in.

Management is also seeing good uptake of new features. More than 60% of Radixact orders included Synchrony, while 70% of CyberKnife orders (about one-third of total orders) were for the CK S7. This should help drive higher product gross margins over the next 12-24 months.

Turning to China, with $16M in revenue this quarter (5 Type A systems and 2 Type B), there’s still a $96M funnel of orders to deliver over the next 12-20 months. On top of that, Accuray did very well in the latest round of Type A tenders, winning 26 of 28 available licenses. The Type B system JV is still on track, with management intending to begin shipments around mid-year.

China remains the real attraction here. I’ve written many times about how under-penetrated the Chinese radiation oncology market is, and the locally-produced Type B system will give the company access to a market of close to 1,500 potential systems.

Executing on the China opportunity is critical, but it’s not all that Accuray has going for it. As I said, I believe Japan could be a bigger market, but I confess I don’t know how to make that happen. The U.S., too, could have some upside for the company with a move toward hypofractination that suits the company’s technology quite well.

The Outlook

As this is where I discuss financials, I think it’s relevant to first lament the news that CFO Shig Hamamatsu is leaving the company to pursue an opportunity outside of this field. I think he did a very good job and will be missed. It’s tough to know the real division of labor inside of any company, but Accuray made a lot of progress while he was CFO, including some attractive debt refinancings.

I’m choosing to keep my original FY’22 revenue estimate, as it is just barely in the range of guidance management offered ($419M). I’m expecting revenue growth to accelerate meaningfully thereafter, with four straight years (FY’23-FY’26) of better than 7% growth.

This is my projection of Accuray starting to monetize the opportunity in China, and to some extent some benefit from hypofractination demand in the U.S. I don’t think these are conservative numbers – the one other sell-side number I see for FY’25 is more than 10% below mine, but either the China opportunity is real or it isn’t, and I struggle to reconcile a real opportunity in China with a continuation of low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth.

With this, I’m also looking for FCF margins to head toward the high single-digits by FY’26 and into the double-digits over time. That likely won’t happen with sub-5% revenue growth.

Between long-term revenue growth of 6% and high single-digit FCF growth, I believe Accuray is undervalued below $6 to $7. I also use a revenue growth and margin matrix to value med-tech, but Accuray’s low growth and modest margins don’t really fit this model – med-tech often splits along the line of high-growth, not-so-profitable-yet smaller med-techs and larger, slower-growing, but highly profitable companies. Accuray doesn’t really fit, though a 10% EBITDA margin in FY’23 would support a fair value around $6.50 (1.5x my forward revenue number).

The Bottom Line

I do think Accuray is undervalued on the basis of what its market opportunities (China, Japan, and the U.S., with a move toward more hypofractination) could be worth. Unfortunately, attractive addressable markets have never been the issue – actually getting the orders, shipping the orders, logging the revenue, and making profits has been. I can’t offer any assurances that this pattern is on the cusp of changing for the better. I think the opportunity is there, but opportunity without execution is just a story.