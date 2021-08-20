Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images News

Introduction

We review our investment case on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HENKY) after the company released H1 2021 results last Thursday (August 12).

We initiated our coverage on Henkel with a Buy rating in June. Since then, its Preferred shares have lost another 12.7% (in EUR; all share figures in this article refer to the preferred shares), and are close to their 52-week low:

H1 results were mixed, with different moving parts and progress in some areas. On balance, we believe our investment case is on track, but revise our forecasts downwards slightly. Our new forecasts show a total return of 53% (13.9% annualized) by 2024 year-end. The current Dividend Yield is 2.2%.

Henkel Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Henkel is based on the expectation of an earnings recovery, from a combination of the quality of its businesses, a cyclical rebound after COVID-19 and a success in its current turnaround:

Among its segments, Adhesives Technologies is a global market leader in a sector with good structural growth, Home & Laundry Care is a solid business with some leading brands (like Persil), while Beauty Care is a weak business active in Hair (including Hair Professional) and Body care

COVID-19 was a net negative for Henkel: Adhesive Technologies had been in a cyclical downturn in 2019 and was further hit by the pandemic in 2020, Home & Laundry Care gained from COVID-related demand, but Beauty Care suffered from salon closures and consumers staying at home

Henkel has been undertaking a turnaround under new CEO Casten Knobel since the start of 2020, after suffering from poor execution in preceding years, including too many acquisitions, over-aggressive cost cuts and insufficient investments; there was a margin reset in 2020

Henkel's goal is to return to organic sales growth of 2-4% and Adjusted EPS growth of mid-to-high single digits; we assumed this will succeed, with EPS returning to 2019 level by 2023 and growing at 7.5% annually thereafter

Henkel Adjusted EBIT by Segment (2015-20) Source: Henkel company filings.

Compared to our investment case, H1 results were mixed, with a clear cyclical rebound, progress in parts of the turnaround but not yet others.

Q2 Showed Mix of Cyclical Factors

Henkel's results showed a mixed performance across segments in Q2 2021.

Adhesive Technologies rebounded strongly, with organic sales growth of 28.5% against a prior-year decline of 17.4%; Laundry & Home grew 3.6% organically but, unlike in 2020, that growth was mostly based on price; Beauty Care sales grew 8.2% organically, a partial recovery from the 12.8% decline in 2020:

Henkel Organic Sales Growth by Segment (Q2 2021) Source: Henkel interim report (H1 2021).

Adhesive Technologies benefited from a strong, ongoing recovery in industrial production, and grew sales by double digits across all businesses and regions. Trends in the consumer segments were more varied, with both the tailwinds and headwinds from COVID-19 reversing as the situation improved.

For example, in Beauty Care, as more countries re-opened their economies, Hair Styling and Hair Salon saw sales rebounded, but demand for Home Colorations and Soaps fell correspondingly; overall Professional sales in Beauty Care grew double-digits in H1, but Consumer sales were down year-on-year:

In total, on an organic basis, Henkel's sales in Q2 2021 were 4.4% higher than in 2019, compared to Q1 2021 when they were 6.7% higher. (We believe this is due to quarterly volatility, not a deceleration.)

H1 Sales Close to 2019, EBIT 13% Below

Henkel's sales recovered to pre-COVID levels during H1, led by Adhesive Technologies, but its EBIT remained significantly lower.

For H1 2021 as a whole, Henkel's sales grew 11.3% organically, against a prior-year decline of 5.2%, so were 5.5% higher than H1 2019 overall. Including currency, H1 2021 sales were 1.6% lower than in H1 2019:

Henkel Key P&L Items (H1 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Henkel company reports.

Currency was a strong headwind, and was the primary factor in reducing H1 organic sales growth of 11.3% to reported sales growth of 4.7%.

The strength of each segment is reflected in each 2-year sales comparison, with Adhesive Technologies sales having recovered (in EUR) to pre-COVID levels, Home & Laundry Care sales still slightly (1.8%) lower, but Beauty Care sales significantly (6.3%) lower. The contrast is even more stark in 2-year EBIT comparisons, with Beauty Care EBIT 31% lower (in EUR) than in 2019.

Henkel's Adjusted EBIT rebounded 20.1% year-on-year in H1 2021, but was still 12.9% lower than in 2019, due to the margin reset in 2020. Adjusted EPS likewise rebounded 22.4% year-on-year, but was 13.4% lower than in 2019.

Adjusted EBIT margin in H1 2021 was 210 bps lower than in H1 2019, primarily due to Marketing, Selling & Distribution Costs margin being 140 bps higher (at 25.6%); Gross Margin was 30 bps lower (at 46.6%).

2021 Outlook Down Slightly Due to Inflation

For 2021, Henkel maintained the same guidance for a constant-currency Adjusted EPS growth of high-single digits to mid-teens, but increased its sales growth guidance while reducing its Adjusted EBIT margin guidance:

Henkel 2021 Guidance (Latest vs. Previous) Source: Henkel results presentation (H1 2021).

Group Adjusted EBIT margin was 13.4% in 2020 (and 16.0% in 2019, before the margin reset). The new guidance implies Adjusted EBIT growth of 6.8-16.9% in 2021, an approx. 2 ppt reduction to the 8.7-18.7% last guided.

The latest guidance by segment is as follows:

Henkel 2021 Guidance by Segment (Latest) Source: Henkel results presentation (H1 2021).

Sales growth is again expected to be led by Adhesive Technologies:

Adhesive Technologies: now guiding 10-12% growth (was 7-9%)

Beauty Care: 2-4% growth (was 2-6%)

Laundry & Home Care: 2-4% growth (was 1-3%)

Adjusted EBIT margin is also expected to see Adhesive Technologies making the strongest recovery:

Adhesive Technologies: now guiding 16.0-17.0% margin (2019: 18.1%)

Beauty Care: 9.5-10.5% margin (2019: 13.4%)

Laundry & Home Care: 14.0-15.0% margin (2019: 16.5%)

Like other consumer companies, Henkel is facing significant inflation in its input costs, now expected to be "low teens" (was "upper mid-single-digit").

Currency headwinds are still expected to be in the mid-single-digits. This means that, in EUR, the outlook implies an Adjusted EPS growth of between low-single-digits and 10%.

Mixed Progress on Competitive Positions

With so many moving parts in H1, it is difficult to assess whether Henkel's competitive position has improved, though wins seemed to outnumber losses.

On the positive side, Adhesive Technologies has clearly had a strong recovery and was reported to have gained share in key areas (such as thermal interface materials). Laundry & Home Care was described as having had "share gains in most regions", including gains in Detergent Caps, Toilet Care and Dishwashing. Beauty Care saw share gains in Hair Color.

On the negative side, Henkel acknowledged that the Consumer part of Beauty Care was "not meeting our expectations", and that Laundry Care in North America has "not yet achieved a turnaround", having merely "almost stopped the erosion of market shares of our core brands".

Strong in Key Regions, Weak in North America

Regional sales and EBIT figures seem to indicate that Henkel has made progress in many regions, but continues to struggle in North America.

Even when measured in EUR, sales was already higher in H1 2021 than in H1 2019 in Eastern Europe and APAC, and made partial recoveries in other regions, but had fallen for two consecutive years in North America:

Henkel Sales by Region (H1 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Henkel company reports.

Similarly, Reported EBIT has mostly recovered in the key Western Europe region and in Eastern Europe, and exceeded pre-COVID levels in APAC, but has shrunk from €155m in H1 2019 to €15m in H1 2021 in North America:

Henkel Reported EBIT by Region (H1 2021 vs. Prior Periods) NB. Figures include restructuring and other one-offs. Source: Henkel company reports.

Western Europe, Eastern Europe and APAC together were 92% of Henkel's total segmental Reported EBIT in H1 2021. We remain hopeful of a turnaround in North America a well, but progress in the aforementioned 3 regions is likely to be sufficient to propel Henkel earnings in future years.

Tangible Digitalization and Portfolio Progress

Henkel is making tangible progress in other areas of its turnaround.

As part of its "winning portfolio" initiative, where it has identified businesses worth €1bn of revenues for exits or turnarounds (split roughly 50/50), Henkel has now exited 45 brands and businesses with €350m of revenues (from €100m at 2020 year-end), split roughly 2:1 between divestments and discontinuations, and claims to have achieved "topline momentum" in 60% of the businesses targeted for turnarounds.

As part of its "digitalisation" initiative, Henkel has expanded digital sales to 18% of its total sales in H1 2021 (from 15% in 2020), growing by more than 25% in Adhesive Technologies and by more than 30% in the rest of Henkel.

Henkel Stock Valuation

At €82.60, Henkel Preferred shares are trading at a P/E of 19.4x; the group FCF Yield is 5.0%; assuming a 5% EPS growth in 2021 (approx. the mid-point of the outlook), shares are trading at 18.5x 2021 EPS:

Henkel Cashflows & Valuation (2016-20)

The Preferred dividend is €1.85 per share, or 43% of 2020 Adjusted EPS, and represents a Dividend Yield of 2.2%.

Henkel has Net Debt of €1.04bn, approx. 0.3x of its 2020 EBITDA.

Henkel's Ordinary shares are at €77.00, but are entitled to €0.02 less in dividends than the Preferred. They are also less liquid, with a daily volume of just approx. €10m (compared to €40m+ for the Preferred).

Henkel Stock Forecasts

To reflect the mixed progress in the turnaround, we revise our forecasts down by approx. 2.5 ppt:

2021 EPS growth of 5.0%, mid-point of the outlook (unchanged)

2022 EPS to be 10% lower than that in 2019 (was 7.5%), which still implies a 12.3% rebound from 2021

In 2023 and 2024, EPS growth of 5.0% (was 7.5%)

The dividend to be flat in 2021 and €1.88 in 2022 (unchanged), then €1.90 in 2023 (was €1.94) and €1.94 in 2024 (was €2.00)

P/E at 22.5x at 2024 year end (unchanged)

A 22.5x P/E in 2024 represents a Dividend Yield of 1.6% and a partial recovery towards the P/E of 23.3x at the share price peak in 2017.

The new 2024 EPS forecast of €5.39 is 5% lower than before (€5.69), and is 1% lower than the 2019 EPS:

Illustrative Henkel Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at €82.60, we expect an exit price of €121 (was €131) and a total return of 54% (13.9% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just under 3.5 years.

Is Henkel Stock A Good Buy? Conclusion

Henkel's Preferred shares are close to their 52-week low, having fallen another 12.7% since our initial Buy rating in June.

Q2 results were mixed, as different cyclical factors offset each other; H1 sales were close to 2019 level but EBIT was 13% lower.

2021 outlook was revised down slightly, due to higher inflation, but still implies EPS growth of low-single-digits to 10% in EUR.

Progress on the turnaround is mixed, with share gains in some areas but not others, and good sales in key regions outside North America.

With Preferred shares at €82.60, we expect a total return of 54% (13.9% annualized) by 2024 year-end. The Dividend Yield is 2.2%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Henkel AG & Co. KgaA.

