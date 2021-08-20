skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), one of the leading US multi-state operators, delivered better-than-anticipated revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the second quarter, but its EPS fell short of analysts’ expectations. Meanwhile, the company is optimistic about achieving the midpoint of its full-year revenue guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion from its US operations.

With more and more US states legalizing marijuana, I believe that Curaleaf with its wide presence is well-positioned to address the massive demand for cannabis. The company currently has a presence in 23 US states and is also geared up to capture the demand for cannabis in the international markets by expanding in Europe.

The uncertainty associated with the legalization of cannabis at the federal level has dragged down cannabis stocks over the recent months. Curaleaf stock is currently trading at a 38% discount to its 52-week high, giving investors a good opportunity to gain exposure to this cannabis growth stock and benefit from the potential upside over the longer term.

An extensive presence to drive long-term growth

Curaleaf has a coast-to-coast presence with 108 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing facilities in 23 states. The company’s rapid expansion has been supported by several acquisitions, including Grassroots and Select brand last year. Curaleaf recently announced the acquisition of Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms and related entities. The company believes that the acquisition of the 66-acre Los Suenos outdoor growing facility will help in establishing its foothold in the $2.2 billion Colorado market and is in line with its strategy to construct low-cost supply chains that will support healthy margins.

Source: Curaleaf Investor Presentation

Curaleaf currently has about 2 million square feet of cultivation capacity. In the second-quarter conference call, the company disclosed that it has commenced harvesting from its new cultivation centers in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maine, and New Jersey and has brought online about 250,000 square feet of cultivation capacity of flower canopy during the first half of the year. The company aims to bring online an additional capacity of 40,000 square feet in the second half of this year.

Curaleaf continues to enhance its retail presence and opened 5 new dispensaries in the second quarter (2 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Illinois, 1 in New Jersey, and the first adult-use cannabis store in Maine). In July, the company opened another medical cannabis store in Maine. Curaleaf aims to open an additional 8 new retail dispensaries across Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in the remaining part of the year.

Overall, I believe that Curaleaf’s expansion efforts will help it in gaining market share in key US states, mainly highly populated states with limited licenses, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Notably, Curaleaf believes that its significant capacity and retail network will drive future growth in the tri-state region of New Jersey, Connecticut and New York, which as per the company represents a combined potential annual market opportunity of about $8 billion. The company anticipates adult-use cannabis sales to commence in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York in late 2021, Q2 2022 and early 2023, respectively.

This year, the company entered the European cannabis market with the acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences (now called Curaleaf International), which has a presence in major European medical cannabis markets like, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Curaleaf International plans to ramp up its cultivation capacity in 2021, with the aim to surpass 10 tons per year by 2022 to meet the potential demand in the major European medical and adult-use markets as well as in export markets.

Though currently, Curaleaf International is a small contributor to the company’s overall revenue, management believes that the long-term opportunities are substantial given that the potential European addressable market is more than twice the size of the US addressable market.

Recent performance and growth expectations

Curaleaf’s second quarter revenue grew 166% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter to $312 million. The company’s retail revenue grew 235% year-over-year to $222 million and accounted for 71% of the overall revenue. Retail business growth was fueled by new customer acquisition and a rise in repeat customers. Meanwhile, wholesale revenue rose 168% year-over-year to $89 million owing to new accounts and improved sales productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 201% year-over-year and 35% quarter-over-quarter to $84.4 million. Also, strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies helped in the expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin to 27.02% in the second quarter of 2021 from 23.83% in the second quarter of 2020. However, the company reported a net loss of $0.01 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to break-even results in the second quarter of 2020 due to the impact of higher stock-based compensation and one-time charges related to the EMMAC acquisition.

Sources: Company Filings, TIKR.com

Looking ahead, analysts expect Curaleaf’s revenue to grow about 107% this year to about $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA to rise 156% to $368.47 million. Curaleaf's EBITDA margins are lower than peers like Trulieve and Green Thumb. That said, I feel that the company’s efforts to enhance its margins while expanding rapidly are noteworthy. Curaleaf’s adjusted EBITDA margins improved in the first two quarters of 2021. Analysts predict the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to 28.4% in 2021, up from 23% in 2020. They expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to further increase to 33.5% in 2022.

Analysts anticipate the company to post a loss per share of $0.01 in 2021 compared to a loss per share of $0.11 in 2020. Excluding the impact of one-time items, they expect the company to turn profitable with an adjusted EPS of $0.15 in 2021. Wall Street expects Curaleaf to turn profitable on a reported basis next year with EPS of $0.25 driven by revenue growth of about 44% to $1.86 billion and continued margin enhancement.

Risks to be considered

Acquisitions have been a key growth driver for Curaleaf and any possible roadblocks related to the integration of the acquired businesses or potential delays could impact the company’s performance and growth plans.

Also, intense competition in the cannabis market and significant investments in strategic initiatives could be a drag on the company’s margins.

Furthermore, investors need to be aware that the cannabis sector is relatively new and stocks in this space are volatile. Any adverse news related to regulations and legalization, cannabis products and lower-than-anticipated growth rates could weigh on the stocks in this sector.

Long-term cannabis pick

Curaleaf stock is currently trading at a 12-month forward EV/Revenue (Enterprise Value/Revenue) multiple of 5.29, which is lower than its one-year mean of 7.40 (Source: TIKR.com). In comparison, rivals Green Thumb, Trulieve and Cresco Labs are trading at forward EV/Revenue multiples of 6.73, 3.39 and 3.46, respectively (as of August 17). As mentioned earlier, Curaleaf is trading at a 38% discount to its 52-week high. In my opinion, the pullback in the stock presents an attractive investment opportunity.

Source: TIKR.com

As per TIKR.com, analysts’ price targets for Curaleaf stock range from $19.75 to $24.50. The average price target of $22.06 indicates an upside potential of 95% from current levels. With its extensive network and continued capacity expansion, Curaleaf is well-placed to grow rapidly in the cannabis space, especially in high-demand states that have recently legalized recreational cannabis. Investors keen on tapping the growth prospects in the cannabis sector should consider Curaleaf as one of the lucrative long-term picks.