Investment Thesis

Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE: NYSE:HL) produces about one-third of all silver produced in the US. The company released its second quarter 2021 results on August 5, 2021.

We can see that HL still outperforms the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) based on a one-year basis. However, Hecla Mining dropped drastically since June and is now down 12%.

The investment thesis remains the same. HL is a good long-term investment with an increasing dividend and a great balance sheet.

The recent gold miners correction makes it easier to recommend accumulating now.

CEO Philippe Baker said in the press release:

We generated over $54 million of free cash flow due to a combination of lower treatment charges, increasing throughput and recoveries, and higher prices. Our American silver mines produce more than 40% of all the silver mined in the United States and with silver being important for the transformation to renewable energy, electric vehicles and 5G, Hecla's growing silver production and low costs make it well-positioned for even better results in the future.

Hecla Mining - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 2Q 20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 166.36 199.70 188.89 210.85 217.98 Net Income in $ million -14.03 13.49 0.80 18.97 0.79 EBITDA $ million 40.98 68.77 47.50 83.90 54.79 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.00 Cash from operating activities in $ million 37.53 73.49 64.90 37.94 86.30 Capital Expenditure in $ million 10.82 23.69 36.63 21.41 31.90 Free Cash Flow In $ million 26.71 49.80 28.27 16.52 54.41 Total cash $ million 75.92 98.67 129.83 139.75 181.49 LT Debt in $ million 518.85 509.90 507.24 507.99 508.61 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.00875 0.00875 0.011 0.011 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 525.24 535.79 531.02 540.53 542.26 Silver and Gold Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,404 3,541 3,352 3,459 3,525 Gold production K Ag Oz 60.0 41.2 49.01 52.00 59.14 Silver realized $/oz 16.33 25.32 25.16 25.66 27.14 Gold price realized $/oz 1,736 1,929 1,873 1,770 1,825 AISC by-product 9.33 11.53 15.35 7.21 7.54

Analysis: Silver And Gold Production Details For The second quarter Of 2021

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

For the second quarter, gold production was 59,139 oz, and silver production was 3,524,783 Oz. A pretty decent production historically.

Lauren Roberts said in the conference call:

Lucky Friday now is operating at historical production rates after a successful ramp up in 2020. The mine produced 913,000 ounces of silver and generated positive free cash flow of 14 million in the quarter. We are tightening the cash cost guidance for the mine to seven $7.50 to $8.50 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs are estimated at $14.25 to $16.25 per ounce. And we remain on track to increase metal production to approximately 5 million ounces in 2023.

Details per mine below:

Metal price in 2Q21 Price $ Gold per ounce 1,825 Silver per ounce 27.14 Lead per Lb 1.04 Zinc per Lb 1.35

2 - The silver price was $27.14 in 2Q21, and the AISC by-product is $7.34/Ag Oz

AISC by-products for silver dropped significantly this quarter, as we can see in the chart below.

The silver price was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and AISC (by-product) went down from $9.33 per silver ounce last year to $7.54 this quarter.

3 - 2021-2023 Outlook. Going up in 2021.

The company started to indicate multi-year guidance the preceding quarter. The company expects CapEx for 2021 at around $110 million and $30 million for exploration. Production for 2021 is now 459K to 476.5K oz,

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenues were $217.98 million in 2Q21

The revenues were $217.98 million in 2Q21, up 31% from a year ago and up 3.4% sequentially.

Hecla Mining reported a second quarter income of $0.79 million, or 0.00 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $14.03 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.03 per diluted share. The adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders was $32.8 million, or $0.06 per share.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $54.4 million in 2Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is $148.95 million, with a solid free cash flow of $54.41 million this quarter.

The quarterly dividend is now $0.011 per share in the second quarter of 2021. It is a very low dividend that could be raised.

3 - The net debt is $327.1 million in 2Q21

The company indicated $181.49 million in total cash. Net debt is now $327.1 million. Available liquidity is $431 million for the second quarter.

CFO Russell Lawlar - SVP and CFO said in the conference call:

Moving to the right with our increasing cash position, we delivered a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.2 times, well below our target of two times, while providing liquidity position of $411 million. In the bottom left, you can see that our realized silver margins have continued to increase as costs are controlled and byproduct credits drive the all-in sustaining costs down.

4 - Proven and Probable reserves in 2020

The company indicated that Proven and Probable silver and gold reserves dropped 11% for the year to 188 million ounces of silver and 2.4 million ounces of gold.

Lead and zinc reserves decreased 9% and 12% to 740 thousand tons of lead and 886 thousand tons of zinc.

Technical Analysis and commentary

HL forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $5.85 and support at $5.40.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $5.85 and $7 and accumulate below $5.60, with a possible low at $4.75. I recommend using about 40% of your long position to trade the volatility. HL and many other gold and silver miners are selling off while gold and silver hold pretty well.

It is unusual to see the miners selling off while gold, in particular, stays between $1,750-$1,800 per ounce. It is a rare disconnect that reminds me of what happened with the first wave of virus infection.

This divergence should be considered as an excellent opportunity to add, even if it looks painful.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

