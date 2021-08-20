alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We are about to use Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SMPL) to illustrate a path to superior wealth-building common stock investment performance.

If your investing objective is to build your portfolio wealth as swiftly and safely as possible you need to stop looking only at past company financial records and long-term stock performance records. You need to know what well-informed market professionals expect coming stock prices to do, how long it may take, and how likely those goals are to be attained in successive similar efforts.

In short, forget the 20th-century tactics of “conservative, long-term passive risk-avoiding investing” and adopt the wealth-building active near-term investing strategy which has been demonstrated in 40% of this 21st century that is a far superior approach.

That strategy is to have market professionals (who can afford the costs and have the human resources to do thorough, competent, and timely investigative research driven by contemporary information technologies) do the heavy lifting of essential minutia, while you take on the high-payoff tasks of making decisions about entry and exit prices and times of capital commitments.

The payoff typical of such strategic change has been to produce capital gain net rates at 3 to 5 or more the typical investor accumulations long-term of 8% to 12% annually.

The difference is principally due to a discipline of using time more efficiently.

Description of the subject stock’s business

“The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risk-Reward Comparison of Alternate Investments

Figure 1

The trade-offs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by market-makers with short positions in each of the ETFs, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those ETFs (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersections of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The ‘market-average” notion the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [9] provides a sense of trade-off norms. SMPL at [7] is our principal focus.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

This map is a good starting point, but it may only cover part of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. Other considerations are indicated in Figure 2.

Comparing industry investment Alternatives

Figure 2

Source: Author, blockdesk.com

SMPL with a Range Index of 19 [G] has less downside in its price-range forecast, the other 81% of the forecast range is that +16.5% between today’s price of $35.32 and the top of the forecast range, $41.15. Further, SMPL’s upside [E] of +16.5 has had worst-case price drawdowns of only -6.6% [F] in its 43 prior [L] instances in the past 5 years of MM forecasts [M] with. That [E] to [F] comparison produces a favorable Reward to Risk ratio [T] of 2.5 to 1, better than any of the other direct investment alternatives.

And where SMPL has a further advantage is in its past performances of those prior RI 19 MM forecasts. Of the 43 [L] 36 had profitable outcomes, a Win Odds of 83 out of 100. The average holding period for all 43 prior RI 19 forecasts, including the 7 loss outcomes timed out at the holding period limit of 3 months (63 market days) was 44 days. Only one of the investment alternatives did better on the time investment and its net realized payoff [ I ] was less than SMPL’s. in profits.

So, when all the alternatives were matched up on reward vs. risk [E] and [F] Odds-weighted by [H] and 100-[H] as in [O] and [P], the Net of [Q] shows SMPL to have the best profit prospect. Further, when all are compared as to RATE of net payoff adjusted by Days Held [J], the advantage [R] remains nearly double. At 18 basis points per day, the CAGR rate becomes +57%.

Average market-index rates of gain at this vacation-period low have the S&P 500 offering, only 7.4 bp/day, about a +20% CAGR. Our MM-forecast population of almost 3,500 stocks has a poor average outlook of only 1/10th of that or +2%. But there are, as usual, a select few equities where past performance of current expectations have produced triple-digit net returns.

Putting together all the factors lined up by Figure 2, the best ranked packaged foods industry equity investment is Simply Good Foods Co.

Conclusion

At this time the most promising near-term wealth-builder packaged food stock is Simply Good Foods Co.