Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF) has been going from strength to strength this year. My article in June detailed this and the reasons why the company should continue this trend. Ever since that June article, we have seen a slew of positive news.

The key reason why BYD Auto should outperform its rivals is vertical integration. BYD is a major battery and chip manufacturer for use in its autos and to OEM to others.

We see more news every day of rivals having to cut back production because of chip and battery shortages. Whether it be Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA) or Stellantis (STLA), BYD's rivals are having major problems. BYD is reportedly in discussions to OEM these products to its competitors for any production surplus to its now in-house use.

Meanwhile, the company's key business, selling autos, continues to boom. It will continue to increase market share at the expense of its supply-constrained competitors. At the same time, they have strongly refreshed their product range this year. So, they have new models to offer against supply-constrained rivals.

On any possible negativity, there is little reason to think that there would be any negative government action affecting the company, though this cannot be 100% discounted.

The "Blade" Battery

This new battery with long thin prismatic cells has received positive interest from the industry. It is illustrated below:

BYD Auto

Having LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry makes it economically priced. BYD sees LFP as the future in comparison with NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) batteries. They have backed this up with a major new lithium contract recently signed with a Chinese lithium miner.

The Blade has passed the new Chinese "battery penetration test" for fire regulation safety. That will be important for consumer confidence. The company claims it will have a lifetime range of 1.2 million kilometres based on charging potential capacity. Its lower weight is advantageous. For the new "Tang" SUV, for instance, the company claims a range of over 500 kilometres on one charge.

There have been numerous rumours of talks with Tesla using it for their new lower cost "Model 2" planned for the Chinese market next year. It should be noted that, in August, BYD denied these rumours. However, Tesla currently sources LFP batteries in China from CATL and NCMA batteries from LG Energy Solutions. A third battery supplier in China is quite likely. BYD supplies its batteries to other companies through its subsidiary Fudi Battery. It is thought that Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) is likely to be one of the earliest to take up the new product. There have also been rumours of talks between BYD and Apple (AAPL) on the long rumoured Apple car. However, Apple has been linked with just about every EV manufacturer.

The Blade is cited as having a cell density of 160 Wh/kg compared to the CATL product Tesla might also use, which has 125 Wh/kg. Of course, Tesla is already actively pursuing its own battery plans. No doubt they recognise the disadvantage they have against their main Chinese competitor in vertical integration.

BYD is thought to have about 15% of the battery market in China, behind market leader CATL. It currently has 7 EV battery factories in China. It is expected that it will be constructing a battery factory in Europe quite soon (the company already has bus factories in Hungary and France). BYD began life as a manufacturer of batteries and was the first company in China to manufacture lithium-ion batteries.

There are 156 mega battery factories in China, and only 22 in Europe and 12 in the USA. This is another indicator of where the focus of future EV manufacturing lies in the world.

Chips with Everything

German company Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) is the established market leader in auto chips. BYD is the young pretender. IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistors) are the key chip type for EVs. They are ideal for the switching in high power circuits required for EVs. BYD came out with a new IGBT product last year. They are thought to have gained 20% of the China market for these chips already. The total market in China alone is predicted to double to $11 billion by 2026.

Elon Musk lamented recently the shortage of chips his company was facing. He called out Renesas Electronics Corp. (OTCPK:RNECF) and Bosch (BSWQY), in particular. This explains why the company is itself looking to manufacture chips. It is to try to catch up with BYD, who are their biggest competitor in China.

Semiconductors is an area the Chinese government has listed as a priority area for self-reliance in what it sees as a critical industry. Of course, intervention by the government is seen as a threat to investing in Chinese companies, in general. However, BYD is unlikely to be affected by this. The government's focus seems to be on IT companies and those with monopoly control of markets. Indeed, Chinese media has recently reported that the government specifically wants to encourage technical development and manufacturing of computer chips and clean energy products. That is exactly what BYD does. Government intervention may work out as a positive for the company. Last year, there was an incredible 22,000 chip firms set up in China. The government has a target to increase the proportion of semiconductors manufactured locally to 70% by 2025, up from the current 30%.

In June, the company got shareholder approval for the spin-off of BYD Semiconductor through a launch on the Shenzen market. In August, it received approval from the Shenzen Stock market authorities for the listing. It is thought that the listing is imminent.

BYD Semiconductor has had two previous funding rounds which raised 2.7 billion yuan ($405 million). Major investors include some of the giants of Asian technology. Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), SK Telecom (SKM) and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) are amongst them.

At present, the semiconductor business is a very small part of BYD Auto's business. In 2020, the company as a whole had operating income of 156.6 billion yuan (US$23.29 billion). The semiconductor division had operating income of 1.441 billion yuan ($216 million) and net profit of only 59 million yuan ($8.85 million).

The semiconductor division has been going since 2004 but represented only 0.78% of profit and 4.05% of net assets last year. Profitability is quite low, but the potential is tremendous if the company gets it right. It can both be a meaningful contributor to Group profitability and a means to secure higher market share for its autos. They were able to raise IPM and IGBT chip prices by 5% last month, and it is thought more substantial price increases are in the pipeline.

BYD Auto will remain the controlling shareholder, holding 72.3% of the company. The capital gain will mainly be used for capex manufacturing expenditure. New production lines are being set up at their Ningbo and Changsha plants. The company is shortly to open its new Xi'An Semiconductor R&D Centre. The focus will be on automotive grade chips, the market for which is growing at 30% per annum. There will also be expansion into chips for domestic appliances, consumer electronics, and new energy products. In addition, BYD has an ongoing joint venture with Huawei for development of the KIRIN 710A chip.

The Good News Keeps Coming

* Electric trucks are a somewhat low-key but strong growth industry. BYD has supplied over 14,000 worldwide and is probably the world leader. In August, Red Hook Container Terminals commissioned ten new electric yard tractors for use with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Their electric garbage trucks are starting to gain traction after a slow start. Their vans, led by the new model T3, are undergoing trials for government entities in Singapore and elsewhere.

In Class 8 trucks, they are ahead of most of their rivals, such as the Tesla Semi, in terms of development. They recently posted on Twitter their close relationship with Anheuser-Busch (BUD), as illustrated below:

BYD Auto

* E-bus orders and deliveries just keep coming (over 60,000 so far). In August, the company delivered a further 76 e-buses to Finnish operator Nobina as part of an order for 119 buses (probably worth about $60 million). These are illustrated below:

BYD Auto

In July, BYD and their U.K. partner Alexander Dennis Ltd. signed an agreement with the National Transport Authority of Ireland for 200 buses (probably worth about $100 million).

* August saw the first BYD vehicles on sale in Europe, in Norway, as illustrated below:

BYD Auto

This could be the start of a huge BYD market in Europe, if all goes well. The company has shipped 600 "Tang" models to Norway so far and is targeting to ship 1,500 by the end of the year. The first vehicles were also sold in Australia, another export market which is just beginning for BYD.

At present, the company is being quite selective in its export markets. Some would say over-cautious. Certain countries where it does business in other products have been targeted, in an example of the advantages of vertical integration. For instance, they recently supplied a taxi order in Chile, as illustrated below:

BYD Auto

The company has already supplied 45 e-buses to the country and has business throughout South America.

* In Q2, in China, the company sold 99,828 new energy vehicles, of which 54,841 were BEVs. This puts them as the highest value EV supplier in China. They delivered 42,176 ICE vehicles. Their hybrid sales soared on the back of new "hybrid DM-i super hybrid technology.

In the first 6 months of the year, their auto sales in total rose 55%. Their NEV sales rose 154%. In the month of July, their production of BEVs increased 112% year on year, those of plug-in hybrids by 469%. Recently published figures show that for the 1st 7 months of the year, BYD had 14.9% of the plug-in vehicle market in the country.

This month, BYD has launched their new lower-cost "Dolphin" model based on their new "e-platform 3.0". Hopes are high for this, with the company targeting 10,000 sales per month.

The ICE business is declining as a proportion of total auto sales. It reflects though their wide range compared to local rivals such as NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV). Whatever kind of vehicle a customer wants, BYD has got it.

BYD Stock Price

The company will be continuing its capex expenditure, and therefore, debt is an issue. The balance sheet is quite strong. As of end-March, the company's debt of 51.2 billion yuan ($7.68 billion) was down from 76.7 billion (US$11.05) a year earlier. Against this, they had cash of 30 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion) and receivables within one year of 55.2 billion (US$8.28 billion). This is reasonable against a market cap at that time of 667 billion yuan (US$100 billion). That market cap figure is now substantially higher. Net debt to EBITDA was a healthy 0.95. They have had more free cash flow than EBIT for the past 3 years.

Earnings per share have been growing at 14% per annum for the past 3 years. Insiders own 30% of the company's stock, which, to me, is usually a healthy sign. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) have been long-term shareholders and own 8.2% of the business. Management remuneration is not excessive. Unlike so many U.S. companies, share buybacks are not being used as a means to create soaring executive pay. The company finances indicate the company is using funds to invest in long-term growth. That is to the benefit of long-term shareholders.

The 5-year stock chart as produced by Charles Schwab Inc. shows this:

Charles Schwab Inc.

The 1-year stock chart sees the price now back to its highest levels. This has potential to rise substantially as the news is much stronger than it was at the last price peak. Any price decline due to worries about Chinese government action against the corporate sector can, for me, be seen as a buying opportunity. The chart is illustrated below:

Charles Schwab Inc.

Analysts generally are positive on yet further stock price appreciation based on revenue growth. Much of this is based on rising vehicle sales. They are expected to achieve 600,000 vehicle sales this year, 820,000 in 2022 and 1 million in 2023.

Batteries and semiconductors are however perhaps an even more key value generator for the company. Their growth potential may be under-estimated by the market. Unfortunately, though, the company does not currently disclose a breakdown of revenues and profits on a division by division basis.

Conclusion

BYD's vertical integration extends further to energy storage, PV manufacture and their SkyRail electronic transport system (about which I wrote in April).

It is interesting to see that the vertical integration BYD enjoys is one that Tesla, their biggest competitor in China, is wisely attempting to emulate. Tesla are far behind in this, but trending in the right direction.

The battery is by far the largest cost component of an EV. The chips are the second largest component. BYD's control of these items gives them a tremendous advantage over an auto industry, which is scouring the world for batteries and chips. Although other sectors of BYD continue to grow, autos remain their key revenue generator. The likes of Volkswagen, Stellantis and NIO are not in the ballpark. BYD's new models can piggy-back to strong sales against rivals unable to achieve full production due to these shortages.

This makes BYD stock still a great long-term Buy, despite the gains already made this year. It is unlikely that BYD will get negatively impacted by President Xi Jinping's war on companies peddling "spiritual opium". Indeed, they seem to be the sort of company which the Chinese government will be backing for the future. Any general downturn based on fears of Chinese government action can be seen as a buying opportunity.