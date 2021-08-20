CEF Insights: Convertibles - Upside Participation, Downside Protection

champc/iStock via Getty Images

F. Barry Nelson, Partner and Senior Advisor with Advent Capital Management joins the Closed-End Fund Association to discuss convertible securities and the potential for equity-like returns with downside protection.

CEFA:

Welcome to CEF Insights, your source for closed-end fund information and education, brought to you by the Closed-End Fund Association. Today, we are joined by Barry Nelson, Partner and Senior Advisor with Advent Capital Management. We're happy to have you with us today, Barry.

Barry Nelson:

Well, it's always a pleasure. Glad to answer your questions.

CEFA:

Barry, Advent has particular expertise in managing convertible securities. What are the key characteristics of convertible securities and how can this benefit investors?

Barry Nelson:

It's really quite simple conceptually. The key attraction of convertibles is positive asymmetry, the ability of convertibles to participate in the upside of the underlying stocks, while muting the downside if the stocks go the wrong way, and reducing volatility. And these advantages are consistent with a long record of providing equity-like returns, despite having less downside risk and lower volatility than equities.

CEFA:

How diverse is the universe of issuers in the convertible space with regard to industry sector, and has this changed in recent years?

Barry Nelson:

The convertible universe has always been diverse. Historically and right up to the present, it has a technology tilt, a growth bias that goes back to the first steam railways in the early 1800s, and all the way up to the present, with all kinds of household technology names.

The biggest change in recent years was the heavy issuance by consumer-oriented companies during the pandemic, companies that needed liquidity to bridge the gap caused by the momentary economic collapse early in 2020. We saw attractive new issues from airlines, cruise lines, and various retailers. NYSE:AVK recently was 16% invested in consumer discretionary securities which reflected these opportunities. And consumer discretionary was our second largest economic sector after information technology, at 21%.

CEFA:

Advent manages a closed-end fund, Advent Convertible and Income Fund, symbol AVK. The fund allocates to convertibles and high-yield securities. How are these asset classes complimentary to each other?

Barry Nelson:

A major way they're complimentary is that the issuing companies are different. They're not only in different sectors, but they're different types of companies. Convertible issuers often are technology companies, healthcare companies, companies that often generate strong cashflow and have good growth, but they're asset light. Whereas high-yield issuers often are traditional companies that have substantial physical assets and minimal growth rates. So mixing convertibles with high-yield increases economic diversity, while also enhancing yield, since non-convertible bonds inherently yield more than convertible bonds.

CEFA:

What environments or outlooks bring about a shift in the portfolio allocation between convertibles and high-yield?

Barry Nelson:

Well, it's always difficult to predict the future with any accuracy. But just looking back recently, the Federal Reserve's response to the pandemic last year was bullish for equities, and there was rising volatility in equities. And both of these characteristics favor convertible securities, and that caused us to tilt more toward convertibles, which have recently been about 60% of the AVK portfolio.

Also, tech growth prospects, if anything, improved during the pandemic. And we were given the opportunity to buy new issues of convertibles of companies that had depressed underlying stocks, notably airlines, cruise lines, autos, and other consumer-oriented companies. This caused us to tilt more toward convertibles.

CEFA:

Advent has a research-driven process. How important is active management to performance of a portfolio like AVK?

Barry Nelson:

We see it as very important in convertible securities. We regard fundamental research as the key to providing downside protection in difficult economic and market conditions, and our team of eight analysts focuses on economic sectors and global regions. They're not investing mechanically. We are selecting companies with favorable prospects and avoiding companies that may be getting into difficulties. Moreover, we want to avoid convertibles that are too far in the money, that are too high above par, that no longer provide good downside protection, as well as avoiding convertibles that have weak fundamentals.

Active management also enables us to take advantage of opportunities in new issues. It's inherent in new issues that they tend to be priced favorably in order to sell. And with over $11 billion in assets under management at Advent, we are a significant force in convertible securities. This inspires access to management and favorable allocations of new deals that are likely to provide good performance, and that are issued with the inherent favorable asymmetry that characterizes convertibles. Indeed, some promising young companies have recently issued convertibles only a few months after their IPOs. And we see numerous opportunities like that, that can be identified by our research team.

CEFA:

Are you finding valuations in convertibles to be at attractive levels in this market?

Barry Nelson:

The key attraction of convertibles right now is short maturities and favorable call protection, which combine to maintain the traditional downside protection, while preserving significant appreciation potential. Attractive yields continue to be provided by mandatory convertibles.

CEFA:

Barry, where are you seeing the best opportunities in convertible securities?

Barry Nelson:

Our team of 21 investment professionals in New York and London are always on the lookout for attractive convertibles. Regulatory changes in China, at the moment, are creating turmoil in multiple Asian markets. And there are likely to be attractive opportunities in Asian convertible bonds, which often include puts in three years, and offer attractive yields, thanks to wider credit spreads. Higher volatility also favors convertibles.

CEFA:

Barry, the economy has had massive stimulus from the Federal Reserve and the federal government. Interest rates continue to be low, US growth has rebounded, but markets are trying to figure out if inflation is transitory or a longer-term issue. How does all this position convertible securities in the current market and what is your outlook for the remainder of the year?

Barry Nelson:

It's almost impossible to accurately predict inflation, much less predict the course of interest rates and Fed policy changes. We can say objectively that convertibles have performed well historically, during periods when 10-year treasury rates rose, and also during inflationary times, going back to the late 1970s when I was already on the street. Convertibles performed well during inflationary periods. So I would say that convertibles offering short durations and low sensitivity to interest rates are not likely to be significantly hurt if our current inflation turns out to be something other than transitory.

But predicting all this is very difficult. Investing in convertibles though, is wise, because it's a way to prepare for these potentialities, prepare for the risk of rising rates and rising inflation environments that have been okay to good for convertibles historically.

Our outlook for the remainder of the year is cautiously bullish. Frankly, in a very simple sense, stocks do tend to go up. Our economy has been roaring. Europe has been coming back, and maybe Asia will at least stabilize. Again, convertibles enable a way to prepare for good times, while maintaining protection against bad times. It's good to be bullish with convertibles.

CEFA:

How do you see an allocation to convertibles best positioned in an investor's diversified portfolio, and likewise for an investor that is more income-oriented?

Barry Nelson:

For an equity-oriented portfolio, it seems like an obvious way to enhance the portfolio by reducing the downside risk, reducing the volatility, and increasing the yield relative to common stocks. Yet all of the long-term history has shown that convertibles tend to do as well as common stocks, despite the advantages. So convertibles are an obvious alternative to equities.

In terms of fixed income, convertibles are good alternative to non-convertible bonds because they have higher upside potential given the equity upside capture of convertibles. And also convertibles are much more likely to weather periods of rising interest rates that depress Treasury bonds and higher quality non-convertible bonds, and other fixed income instruments. Moreover, as I think I already mentioned, convertibles provide industry and sector diversification relative to the sort of companies that issue high-yield bonds.

CEFA:

Barry, thank you so much for taking the time to join us today.

Barry Nelson:

It's always a pleasure to address these issues. I've been on the Street since 1972, and repeatedly, I have felt that I'd seen everything. You could argue that the present time, with so much stimulus, money printing, is different, especially in the face of inflation that really isn't terribly high. It's something new. And again, it's wise to prepare for uncertainties like this by investing in convertible securities.

CEFA:

Thank you again, Barry. And we want to thank you for tuning into another CEF Insights podcast.