With strong production growth in commercial vehicles and recoveries in many short-cycle industries, not to mention strong demand for freight capacity, Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) isn't hurting for business these days. While component shortages are starting to crimp truck production, and are likely capping Donaldson's revenue upside, the overall operating environment is still healthy.

I'm excited to see what Donaldson can achieve by repurposing its core air and liquid filtration technologies for markets like food/beverage and pharma/life sciences, as well as markets like electronics and specialty chemicals, but Rome wasn't built in a day and this is going to be a multiyear process, likely one that requires M&A spending in what is not a cheap market.

These shares have modestly outperformed the S&P 500 and the broader industrial sector since my last update, and I think another beat-and-raise quarter is likely when Donaldson reports again in early September. Valuation is so-so. I can see some upside from here and the long-term prospective return isn't bad compared to what I think is an expensive sector, but a lot of my bullishness stems from a fundamental leaning toward "letting your winners run" and a belief that Donaldson's future growth and margin opportunities could drive even better results than I'm currently modelling.

Strong First-Fit Growth … With Some Caveats

The commercial vehicle sector has been hot, with strong production growth in commercial trucks, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and mining equipment. That's great for Donaldson, but of course it comes with a "but" - component shortages are starting to impact producers ranging from AGCO (AGCO) to CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Terex (TEX), and that's starting to limit the sequential production growth opportunities. The good news is that I believe a lot of this demand is going to shift to the right (move into 2022), altering the slope of the recovery, but likely not really costing Donaldson meaningful lost sales.

Healthy Aftermarket, With Recovering Industrial And Aerospace Markets

While first-fit business significantly outpaced aftermarket sales in Donaldson's Engine Products segment in fiscal Q3 (19% growth versus 45% to 55% growth), the aftermarket opportunities are still meaningful. Trucking companies have all the business they can handle and then some; loaded volumes were up 16% year over year at West Coast ports in June, but trucking activity indicators have flattened out some as companies simply can't find the drivers they need to put more trucks on the road.

That, too, will likely limit the amount of sequential growth leverage Donaldson can reasonably expect in the second half of calendar 2021, but the underlying market is still quite healthy.

Aerospace demand is more complicated, with companies reporting a range of results this quarter. What everyone agrees on, though, is that the destocking process is basically over and orders are starting to pick up. The aero recovery is likely to be a multiyear affair, with widebody build rates possibly not fully recovering until 2024, but it should be upwards from here for Donaldson.

At the same time, the industrial air market is looking better. Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) reported 37% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter growth in orders for its compressor business, while Ingersoll Rand (IR) reported mid-40%'s growth for industrial compressors, vacuum, and blowers. While labor availability is a real challenge, increasing industrial output should continue to fuel healthier demand for Donaldson's products here.

Long-Term Growth Opportunities Are Still Attractive

I've talked a fair bit in the past about Donaldson's plans to focus on growth opportunities in areas like food/beverage and life sciences/pharma ("in addition to", not "in place of", existing businesses), and that still remains a valid driver. There are attractive opportunities across these markets, as well as specialty chemicals and electronics, that are well-suited to Donaldson's core air and fluid filtration expertise, and I expect it to be a priority for internal R&D and M&A, with a particular focus in the life sciences arena on tools, chromatography, and biopharma - an area where other one-time "industrials" like Danaher (DHR), IDEX (IEX), and IMI plc (OTCPK:IMIAF) have found success. That's all still valid, and I'd encourage investors to read my past articles to learn more.

What I want to talk about this time is the possibility that Donaldson could also grow by not shrinking as much as expected. A lot of Donaldson's business, around two-thirds by my estimation, is based on internal combustion-powered commercial equipment, and there are concerns about what will happen to Donaldson as these segments start electrifying - electric mining trucks and other equipment are already available, and pilot commercial vehicle and off-road vehicle programs are underway in other areas. The threat, then, is that as commercial vehicles electrify, Donaldson's business will start to wane.

First off, timing is everything and it's going to take a long time before electrucks (as I like to call them) are commonplace. Second, it may not be so bad for Donaldson after all.

Plug-in battery electric powertrains are going to be a stretch for many applications, particularly long-haul (line-haul) trucking. In these applications it may well be the case that LNG or hydrogen fuel cells become the preferred energy source. LNG-fueled trucks wouldn't really be a big threat to Donaldson's business, but neither would hydrogen fuel cells. While it's true that hydrogen fuel cells don't produce problematic emissions (water vapor), they need very clean (if not "pristine") air to function, and that's a need Donaldson is well-equipped to meet.

The Outlook

I do expect a beat-and-raise quarter from Donaldson in early September, though I think the various component and labor challenges impacting its end-markets may cap some of the "and raise" leverage, and cost headwinds are likely to impact margins.

Even so, I expect long-term growth from around 6% here, as Donaldson benefits from adding growth opportunities like food/beverage, chemicals/electronics, and life sciences/pharma to its existing addressed markets. That's a bullish call, given trailing revenue growth in the 2% to 3% range, but I do believe it is possible. And as Donaldson enters higher-value-added markets, I see opportunities for further margin leverage, taking FCF margins from around 10% to 13% over time and driving high single-digit FCF growth.

I don't think my assumptions are conservative, but I also don't think they're out of reach. The real "but" is that the market seems to anticipate a lot of this already, with the shares offering a mid-to-high single-digit long-term prospective return on those cash flows.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is more of an issue now than before (outperformance will do that), but I do see Donaldson as at least offering better-than-average returns for an industrial stock along with better-than-average quality and better-than-average long-term growth opportunities. Moreover, I think Donaldson could still surprise to the good; I model on the basis of my base-case assumptions, but there are more bullish scenarios that could come to pass. Given that bias to the upside, scarcity value, and above-average quality, I still lean bullish even though I acknowledge the value argument is more strained now.