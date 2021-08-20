ViewApart/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On the 7th of August of this year I wrote a premium article on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) as I was telling investors a secret. The company has just been spun off from its former parent company L Brands, which now became a pure play on Bath & Body Works (BBWI) while shares of Victoria's Secret started trading around the $57 mark. In the first days and weeks after being spun off from its parent, momentum has been on fire, at least its shares.

A Look At The Spin-Off

With the spin-off terms dictating that investors in BBWI get one share in Victoria's Secret for every share they own in the former parent, I believed that the company had some 95 million shares outstanding which traded at $57 in August, for a market valuation of $5.4 billion. That was remarkable as L Brands tried to sell roughly half the business at just a billion enterprise valuation at the outbreak of the pandemic.

The company has been a great success over the past decade, but in the last years has been struggling due to some missteps. During the pandemic the company has performed quite well and on a trailing basis it reported some $6.1 billion in sales (of which 40% online) and $919 million in adjusted EBITDA.

At the time of the spin-off there were still quite a few unknowns but based on this trailing EBITDA number, I believed $600 million in EBIT might be in the works. Assuming a $1.5 billion net debt load (unknown at the time), I pegged net earnings potential at $440 million, for just a 12-13 times earnings multiple. While I could not find a pro-forma net debt load, management gave a comforting guidance that it was not too high, as it furthermore indicated that the second quarter was solid as well.

This multiple was far too low for such a brand name of course. Yet, besides leverage and actual profitability questions, there is the issue of corporate cost allocation when you separate and spin off businesses, as some unknowns could make for a nasty surprise. Fortunately, this is not the asset with the stranded cost allocation, which belongs to BBWI of course, but nonetheless, it could still result in a negative surprise.

At $57, I found shares dirt cheap and hence decided to allocate a sizeable stake. Just 10 days later, shares traded in the mid-seventies. The 30% returns are very impressive of course, as these returns triggered me to take some quick profits on part of my position.

About Those Earnings

The second quarter earnings report is a bit complicated and needs to be clarified with some further comments. Reported second quarter sales rose 51% to $1.61 billion after an easy comparison this time last year, with reported sales down 10% from the same quarter in 2019. Direct sales are down 24% year-over-year to $469 million, but these sales were still up 25% from 2019, as overall comparable sales were up 5% from last year.

Earnings were reported at $151 million, or $1.71 per share, including unallocated overhead as being part of L Brands, as this GAAP number was equal to the adjusted earnings number as well. Other goods news is that the share count comes in at just 88 million shares instead of 95 million shares. Other good news is that net debt stands at just around $400 million, much lower than the numbers feared by myself in August.

This is quite some good news. Trading at $70, the 88 million shares value equity of the company at $6.2 billion, with net debt resulting in a $6.6 billion enterprise valuation. Moreover, the company has already earned $3.68 per share in the first two quarters of the year, which annualized works down to more than $7 per share, for a mere 10 times multiple, while the balance sheet is quite strong.

Despite this great setting, shares did see a big fall to $65 in after-hours trading as the guidance was not too convincing. Third quarter sales of $1.35 billion are expected to see quite a sequential shortfall, with earnings seen at $0.60-$0.70 per share, resulting in quite dramatic sequential declines in the business.

Former parent company L Brands posted third quarter sales of $1.35 billion this time last year, which suggests flattish revenue numbers in absolute terms, as an increase in comparable sales is offset by continued store closures. The year-over-year margin numbers are hard to read into as the shortfall in earnings, combined with a lack of an outlook provided for the remainder of the year, makes it a bit of an uncertain situation for investors so soon after the spin-off.

Nonetheless, the benefits of the much lower share count and debt assumption, together with strong profitability in the second quarter, are major benefits. These benefits outweigh my concerns about the underwhelming third quarter guidance (and lack of guidance for the remainder of the year), even as earnings power might come in lower in the second half of the year. Hence, I am happy to initiate a full position again here in the mid- to lower sixties.