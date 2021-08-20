Markets Are At Key Short-Term Support (Technically Speaking For 8/19)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

1-unit building permits -- a key leading indicator -- were lower (emphasis added):

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,635,000. This is 2.6 percent (±0.9 percent) above the revised June rate of 1,594,000 and is 6.0 percent (±0.9 percent) above the July 2020 rate of 1,542,000. Single‐family authorizations in July were at a rate of 1,048,000; this is 1.7 percent (±0.8 percent) below the revised June figure of 1,066,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 532,000 in July

Here's a chart of the data:

All charts edged in blue with the word "FRED" in the upper left-hand corner are from the St. Louis Federal Reserve's economic database

The data dropped at historical rates after the housing bubble collapsed. It rose during the last expansion to around the historical average. It spiked last fall as low rates stimulated housing demand. It's been moving lower all year, which is probably the result of rising prices for building materials. Here's a close look at the data:

Despite this year's declines, the data is still higher than its pre-pandemic peak.

China's tech crackdown is continuing:

The drops came after China said it is studying proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment also soured after Tencent warned the industry to prepare for more regulations including potential substantial changes to how companies use data for advertising.

This is part of a broader effort. I think the most likely reason for this effort is pure politics: the central government is clipping the wings of Chinese big tech to keep them under control.

The Reserve Bank of Australia released its latest meeting minutes on Monday, which contained this observation about global inflation (emphasis added):

Headline inflation had picked up in a number of advanced economies. However, this was in large part the result of pandemic-related disruptions, including supply chain bottlenecks and unusually high shipping costs, which were likely to be temporary. Members observed that there were both upside and downside risks to global inflation in the near term, and that the outlook for inflation in the medium term would largely depend on how quickly spare capacity in labour markets was absorbed and how wages responded to this.

The dominant narrative about inflation remains that it is a temporary development, caused by the problems from locking down and then re-opening the global economy.

Why has volatility increased during the last few trading sessions (emphasis added)?

"First, one can't ignore the setup. We're coming off the fastest doubling of the market in history, with the 49 new market highs this year being the most at this point in the year going back over a quarter of a century. Meanwhile, the market is still trading at valuations we haven't seen outside of the Tech Bubble and Wall Street sentiment is more bullish than it was at the peak of the bubble," he said. "Meanwhile, the positive earnings story has taken a back seat to the barrage of negative news in the past few weeks, including Afghanistan, the delta wave, inflation pressures, reignited supply chain worries, China's crackdown, the Fed's tapering of asset purchases and some negative economic surprises. So there's been a lot more incrementally bad news than good news over the past week."

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from stockcharts.com: This is a risk-off table: small-caps dropped the most, large-caps are around unchanged (save for the QQQ), and treasuries led the markets higher.

This cements the risk-off mindset: defensive sectors occupy four of the top five slots.

The 3-month charts (all of which are from Stockcharts.com) show several indexes at key levels: SPY 3-Month

The SPY is right at short-term support. Also, notice the higher volume on the sell-off. DIA 3-Month

The DIA is also at key support levels. Like the SPY, volume has increased on this week's sell-off. IWM 3-Month

The IWM is also right around key levels. QQQ 3-Month

The QQQ is right about the 50-day EMA.

Tomorrow should be a very interesting trading day. I'll be back over the weekend with a more in-depth look at the markets.