Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will report earnings on August 25th. SNOW develops and operates massive data warehouses and related applications in the cloud. The company is building relationships with companies in data analytics, data science, etc., to support a vision of SNOW at the center of the dominant data storage, management, and analysis ecosystem. The value proposition for a stock like SNOW is driven by high expected earnings growth, with much of the growth happening 5+ years into the future. The recent investor day presentation spent considerable time discussing the goal of $10B in revenue by FY2029. There is no question that the massive growth in data, along with tools to derive insight from that data, represents an enormous economic value proposition. The question is how to value an investment in this space today.

Price history and basic statistics for SNOW

The price chart for SNOW over the past year shows how dramatically the market's estimation of the company's value can change over short periods. Over the past year, SNOW has closed as high as $390 (on December 8th, 2020) and as low as $188 (on May 13th, 2021). The shares currently trade at $280.

When I last published an analysis of SNOW, on March 2, 2021, I assigned a neutral rating on the stock. Since then, the S&P 500 is up by about 12.98% vs. 3.93% for SNOW.

Performance of SNOW vs. S&P 500 since my article on March 2, 2021

I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks for valuing stocks. The first is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus. The second is the market-implied outlook, which is derived from options prices. The price of an option represents the market's consensus estimate for the probability that the share price will rise above (call options) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) over a defined period (from now until the option expiration). By analysing calls and puts at a range of strike prices, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for price return that reconciles all of the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, I have written an overview post that provides examples and links to the relevant financial literature.

When I analyzed SNOW at the start of March, the Wall Street consensus outlook for SNOW was bullish, with 11.4%-12.2% expected 12-month price appreciation. By contrast, the market-implied outlook was markedly bearish, with the peak-probability price return to December 2021 of -25% and annualized volatility of 62%. With the contrast between the analyst consensus and the trader consensus, I compromised on a neutral rating. Today, about 5.5 months later and with earnings to be announced next week, I have revisited my analysis for SNOW.

Wall Street Analyst Consensus

eTrade combines the views of 18 ranked analysts, all of whom have set ratings and price targets within the past 90 days, to calculate the Wall Street consensus rating and 12-month price target. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $281.73, 0.4% above the current price. There is considerable dispersion among the analyst price targets, ranging from a low that is 14.47% below the current price to a high that is 14.04% above the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for SNOW

Seeking Alpha's version of the Wall Street consensus is derived from 29 analysts who have issued or updated their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is 3.5% above the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for SNOW

The Wall Street consensus 12-month price targets calculated by both Seeking Alpha and eTrade are below those from the start of March.

While the Wall Street analysts are bullish overall, the consensus view is that the stock is very close to fully valued.

Market-Implied Outlook

I have analysed call and put options at a range of strike prices, all expiring on January 21, 2022, to form the market-implied outlook for SNOW over the next 5.1 months (between today and the expiration date). I chose this expiration date to provide a view through the end of the year and because options expiring in January tend to be quite liquid.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis.

Market-implied price return probabilities for SNOW for the 5.1-month period from today until January 21, 2022

The market-implied outlook for the next 5.1 months is positively skewed, with the maximum probability corresponding to a price return of -16.5%. The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 53%. This is high for an individual stock, although lower than 62% volatility from my analysis in March.

To make it easier to see the relative probability of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, I look at a version of the market-implied outlook with the negative return side of the distribution rotated about the vertical axis (see below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for SNOW for the 5.1-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis

This version of the market-implied outlook clearly shows the elevated probabilities of negative returns relative to positive returns of the same magnitude. This is a bearish outlook from the options market.

When I analyzed the market-implied outlook at the start of March, the time horizon was 9.5 months and the peak probability corresponded to a price return of -25%. Today, the outlook is for a 5.1-month period and the peak probability is at a price return of -16.5%. These views are generally consistent.

Summary

Snowflake is building a phenomenal business that is likely to be a long-term market leader in the cloud data storage and analytics business. The challenge today is how to value the stock. While the Wall Street consensus rating remains bullish on SNOW, the expected 12-month price appreciation today is markedly lower than it was at the start of March (0.4%-3.5% today vs. 11.4%-12.2% on March 2nd). Given the 52% expected volatility (reflecting the substantial uncertainty associated with the share price), this is not an attractive risk/reward proposition. Even the highest 12-month price target from eTrade's analyst cohort, +14%, does not provide a compelling expected return for the risk level. The market-implied outlook to early 2022 is bearish, with elevated probability of negative returns. The market-implied outlook is short-term, of course, and doesn't indicate anything about the company's fundamental outlook. With the bullish consensus rating from the Wall Street analysts, the consensus 12-month price target barely higher than the current price, and the bearish market-implied outlook to early 2022, I am maintaining my neutral overall rating for SNOW.