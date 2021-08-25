Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) for the better part of the past 12 months as I identified a potential debt refinancing v to be a potential catalyst for the company and its free cash flow. A very expensive 12% loan was indeed retired earlier this year which should reduce the interest expenses in a meaningful way going forward. I was hoping the market would wake up to this, but unfortunately, the Cimpress share price decreased by about a quarter in the past few weeks, since it reported its full-year financial results. To get an overview of the company’s business, I’d recommend to read the initial article, which you can find here.

Data by YCharts

A look at the FY 2021 results, and the implied Q4 results

The total revenue in FY 2021 came in at just under $2.6B which is an increase of almost 5% compared to the previous financial year. But unsurprisingly, the company’s COGS also increased at about the same rate. The other operating expenses increased at a slightly higher rate and that’s what reduced the operating margin.

While you’ll see the income from operations has more than doubled from $56M to $123.5M, you’ll also notice the FY 2020 operating income was pushed lower due to an impairment charge to the tune of almost $101M. On an adjusted basis, the operating income in FY 2020 would have been about $157M, which means the drop to $123.5M is quite noticeable.

Source: SEC filings

And the bottom line of Cimpress’ income statement shows a massive net loss of almost $80M. This was caused by an ultra-high interest cost on the one hand, and a $48.3M hit on the early extinguishment of the more expensive debt on the other hand. So on a normalized and adjusted basis, Cimpress would for sure have remained profitable excluding those non-recurring items.

The cash flow statements isolate a few of those non-recurring items, and I think that provides a better overview of how the company was actually performing. As you can see below, the reported operating cash flow in FY 2021 was $265M, but this included a monetization of $55M of working capital elements. Additionally, we still need to deduct the $8M in lease payments, so on a normalized basis, the operating cash flow was roughly $197M after also taking the payments to non-controlling interests into consideration (this is not shown on the image below). Keep in mind this still includes the very high interest expense, which will come down sharply in the current financial year. The operating cash flow calculation does exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt.

Source: SEC filings

The total capex was approximately $38.5M on PP&A and about $61M on capitalized development for a total capex of approximately $100M. This means the free cash flow result was approximately $97M which represents $3.73 per share.

I don't understand the investment in corporate debt

That’s a relatively low free cash flow result and I definitely understand why the market was disappointed, but things should improve this year as the total interest expenses will decrease. Earlier this year, Cimpress substantially increased the amounts drawn down from a credit facility (with a cost of debt of around LIBOR +3.5% on both the EUR and USD tranches).

Source: SEC filings

Although the gross debt increased from $1.43B to $1.74B, the total interest expenses will remain unchanged as the very expensive 12% senior secured notes were refinanced at less than half the cost. I do expect Cimpress to reduce the amounts outstanding from its credit facility as the balance sheet currently contains $335M in cash and marketable securities. According to the footnotes of the financial statements, the $150M in marketable securities are invested in commercial paper and corporate debt securities, but I’m a bit flabbergasted by this move as I don’t fully understand why a company would use a credit facility at a cost of 3.25%-4% to invest some of that cash in debt securities.

Source: SEC filings

If those securities are yielding less than the cost of debt, Cimpress would be much better off to just have used the cash to repay the credit facility as that would have reduced the net interest expenses by a substantial amount.

Investment thesis

If it wasn’t for that decision to invest about $200M in marketable securities ($150M due within a year, which I consider to be "as good as cash"), I likely would still be very bullish on Cimpress after its recent share price decrease. However, I don’t understand the decision to borrow money from a credit facility to invest it in debt securities. Perhaps I’m missing something but I can’t imagine safe corporate debt securities would even just cover the interest expenses. On a net finance cost basis, I however still do expect the interest expenses to decrease which should underpin the operating cash flow. But as Cimpress also will boost its capex again, the underlying free cash flow will likely not change too much.

I will be looking for clarity on the decision to invest precious cash in marketable securities.