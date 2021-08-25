CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

ZIM Integrated Shipping Overview

Note: For the original thesis and more background on the company, I invite readers to review my original post-IPO report from early February 2021.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is a specialized global shipping liner, which profits by shipping containerized cargoes around the world, particularly on niche routes that are less popular with the larger liner operators. ZIM is the 10th largest shipping liner in the world (see list here), and they are headquartered in Israel.

ZIM's business model is very similar to other major liner companies such as Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, or COSCO. If you haven't heard of these companies, pay closer attention next time you see a freight train and you will probably notice many of these names on the boxes. ZIM does the same thing as those firms, but they are more focused on niche routes such as Mediterranean routes and express Pacific services. More recently, ZIM has made a major expansion into Intra-Asia, cross-Pacific, and Latin American routes. ZIM's model is primarily asset-light, they lease the entirety of their fleet and a large portion of their container boxes. If you consider the giants like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to be like UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX), then ZIM is more like DHL or XPO.

Flexibility & Rapid Expansion

ZIM's business structure allows them to rapidly scale up or down in respect to global demand signals without committing to a 20-30 year asset purchase. The typical containership lease ranges from 2-4 years and box leases have a similar structure with multi-year contracts. Their counterparties in this space are primarily leaseco firms like Atlas Corp. (ATCO) or Danaos Corp. (DAC) and for the boxes themselves, the primary sources are from firms like Triton (TRTN) or Textainer (TGH).

ZIM makes money by shipping goods around the world and their major expenses are the costs of paying for fuel for the ships, leasing out their shipping vessels and container boxes, paying for port and logistics expenses, and staffing their offices with sales and logistics teams. Ship leasing costs have been steadily rising throughout 2021 (albeit at a far slower pace than shipping rates) and oil prices also rose rapidly during Q1 and Q2. However, this increase in expenses (+8% from Q4-20 to Q2-21) pales in comparison to the surging rates for shipping cargoes (+54% from Q4-21 to Q2-21), which have been surging since mid-summer. There is substantial upside ahead as Q3's realized rates are likely to be meaningfully higher yet than Q2's.

The latest 1y freight rates are shown below:

Source: Freightos Index, 1-year chart

The rest of this report will assume a basic familiarity with the company and industry (reference the full initial report for more background), and will now dive into the Q2-21 earnings review. I will then share my models for the rest of the year and for our overall 'fair value estimate' of $70/sh. Finally, I will address some of the criticism and risks surrounding ZIM's asset-light model.

Q2-21 Earnings: Huge Analyst Beat, As Expected By Us

In their recent Q2-21 earnings report, ZIM reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.34B and net income of $888M, or $7.71 per basic share, directly in line with our $7.50-$8.25 estimated range ($7.88 midpoint), but massively above previous analyst consensus of $5.82. When factoring in the recently vested management share options, fully diluted pro forma diluted EPS was $7.38/sh, which was slightly below our $7.88 midpoint, but still remarkably higher than analyst consensus.

ZIM achieved an average freight rate of $2,341/TEU, which was a massive q/q increase of $416 (22%), but this fell below our estimates for closer to $2,500. However, ZIM's expenses also rose much slower than anticipated, rising from $1,024/TEU to just $1,074 (5% q/q), which resulted in a very similar expected freight handling margin.

ZIM slightly beat our expectations on volume, delivering 921K TEU versus about 880K TEU expected. G&A was slightly higher than expected and the average quarterly tax rate was also notably higher as ZIM is close to burning off their legacy NOL carryforwards. ZIM has guided for an average annual tax rate of 15-16% for 2021 followed by a normalization to 23% for 2022+. Our forward models assume a full tax rate for Q3-21 onward.

Belated Guidance Boost, Still Conservative...

ZIM is one of the biggest sandbaggers we have ever seen, but they finally presented guidance that is at least in-touch with market rate realities. The previous official guidance iterations for EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) are shown below:

Investors can assume about $150M in interest and a 16% average tax rate for FY21, leads to $3.4B in net income, or just over $28/sh EPS from the midpoint of $4.2B in EBIT (i.e. [$4.2B - $150M] x [1-0.16] / 120.5M shares).

This is from the company's own guidance, which I still believe is a bit muted; however, via our own models, we arrive at a range of $28.42-$33.82 for 2021 ($31.12 midpoint), so at least this estimate is somewhat in touch with reality. I believe that the $4.0-$4.4B official guidance is basically the 'low case,' and unless freight rates turn markedly lower in the coming weeks, we are likely to see another upwards revision when Q3 results are announced in November.

Source: ZIM Integrated Shipping, Q2-21 Presentation, Slide 15

Market Balance and Exposure: Well-Targeted Expansion

Alongside the Q2 earnings presentation, ZIM provided an updated slide which illustrates their global market positioning. The company remains overweight in Pacific routes, followed by Intra-Asian and Atlantic trade, whereas Cross-Suez and Latin American represent small portions of the overall volume. We can see how ZIM specifically has targeted the Intra-Asia (+93%), Pacific (+47% y/y), and Latin American (+41%) routes for the bulk of their expansion while keeping Atlantic and Cross-Suez routes at average market growth levels (+13%) based on their profitability projections.

Source: ZIM Integrated Shipping, Q2-21 Presentation, Slide 10

This targeting has been exceptional! Although freight rates have risen in all markets, the Pacific and Intra-Asia markets have been the strongest. The Intra-Asia market is also more fragmented, which allows ZIM to work on developing a more dominant position in this niche. On las week's call, ZIM reiterated their interest in further expansion in the Intra-Asia markets (including Australia and New Zealand) as well as throughout Latin America.

Freight Rates and Recognized Revenues

Freight rates have been surging throughout the past year, but the truly ballistic "insane" rates didn't begin until early May (red 'x' below). There is a few weeks of expected lag between reported freight index rates and revenues, so for modelling, we look at Q2 as early-March thru mid-June and Q3 as early-June thru mid-September. As shown in the chart below, Q1 and Q2 were both strong quarters, but Q3 is set to blow those earnings out of the water! Source: Freightos Index, 1y chart markings added

The majority of Q2's huge $416/TEU increase in average revenue (+22% q/q) was the result of steady rolls of spot and long-term freight at slightly higher prices. The majority of Q3's projected increase will be from rolls of spot contracts at massively higher prices. We are currently modelling an expected average freight rate range of $2,950-$3,050, which is $609-$709 higher (26-30% q/q). I believe our estimates are realistic, but if anything, they likely lean on the conservative side considering that current global average spot rates are about $5,000/TEU before including all the special handling and ancillary fees such as detention, demurrage, and guaranteed slot quotas.

Q3-21 Earnings Estimate

We are looking for Q3-21 EPS of $9.24-$10.48 ($9.86 midpoint) based on these current assumptions and estimates. Keep in mind that current analyst consensus is just $4.73 for Q3 and $3.15 for Q4! The following chart shows our previous estimates versus analyst consensus, and I use the more conservative diluted EPS numbers even though our $7.88 midpoint was based on basic EPS (and ZIM did $7.71/sh).

Although we often contrast against lagged analysts, I would like to share a kind note for the two most competent analysts who cover ZIM: Omar Nokta of Clarksons and Randy Giveans of Jefferies. Even though they have been too conservative on all of their estimates to date, these gentlemen have a good idea of the business and their forward models look far more reasonable. It is worth noting the following upgrades from these banks:

Clarksons (18 August): Upgrade from $58.00 to $90.00

Jefferies (18 August): Upgrade from $60.00 to $70.00

Our VIE 'fair value estimate' has also been raised to $70.00, and will be covered in more detail after the earnings wrap. Although our initial ZIM coverage was an outlier, we are finally seeing more banks come around.

Earnings Focus Questions

Note: As part of our exclusive maritime shipping coverage at Value Investor's Edge, we provide earnings previews and reviews for nearly 50 firms across the industry. We also have 'focus questions,' which help guide our earnings commentary and official reviews. These are shared below:

Operating performance? Realized freight rates? What freight rates will ZIM be able to secure for the quarter? In Q1 the company reported $1,925/TEU, and we expect Q2 to show a notable improvement. How much will carried volumes grow over Q1 levels? The company is quite opaque regarding its operations, so we may get a surprise regarding carried volumes.

Q2-21 Answer: ZIM reported $2,341/TEU, which was a remarkable q/q increase, but it did come in slightly below our expectations; however, this was offset by lower expense growth and slightly higher carried volumes, at 921K versus our expectation for 880K. Management was more forthcoming on future volume levels, suggesting on the conference call that we should see "a bit less than 1M" for the next two quarters. Accordingly, we are modelling 920-960K for Q3 and modelling 900-950K for Q4.

Willingness to continue expanding the fleet? ZIM has been expanding the fleet very aggressively by chartering in third-party tonnage. Is management planning on continuing to do that, or are they happy with their current position? ZIM does not own the underlying assets (even though they have invested quite heavily into containers), which means that they have to actively manage their charterbook on a q/q and y/y basis.

Q2-21 Answer: ZIM has slightly expanded the fleet to a pro forma capacity of 120 vessels, but it seems they are satisfied with the current size. They also mentioned that it is almost impossible to directly grow via leases at this point since there simply are not any ships available! It looks like any further growth will likely be via M&A, either horizontally (i.e. acquiring small regional operators, further enhancing global consolidation), vertically (specialty services, air freight, etc.), or a combination.

Commentary on shareholder returns? ZIM’s management has clearly stated that they will start distributing dividends in early-2022 based on 2021 earnings; however, is management willing to move up the timeline? Additionally, is ZIM willing to announce (and start using) a share repurchase program? The firm is trading at an absurdly low valuation, and we believe that would be a very good way to return capital to shareholders (if conducted at current levels).

Q2-21 Answer: ZIM is sticking with the annual payout (note the recent $2/sh payout is allocated from 2020 earnings), with a 30-50% guided range. We expect this will be paid between late February and early April of next year. At 30-50% of our earnings expectations, we expect a dividend of roughly $8.50-$17.00. At the midpoint of both (40% on $31.12), this would be a dividend of $12.45/sh, representing a further 27% yield to recent pricing. Most importantly, management stated they are interested in share repurchases. If prices remain at cheap levels (sub-$60), we expect to see active repurchases enacted by the end of this year, but it makes sense for management to wait until after the final lock-up tranche in early September.

VIE 'Fair Value Estimate': Increase to $70.00

Given ZIM's latest report, updated guidance, and our own estimates, it is time for our own assessment of 'fair value estimate.' As a reminder/disclosure, I am personally long ZIM in both long-term equity positions and short-term options, so I am not a 'disinterested party' in this regard; however, both Clarksons ($90) and Jefferies ($70) have registered analysts with no personal financial interests in ZIM stock, and they seem to have reached similar conclusions in regards to their stock price targets.

Our previous 'fair value estimate' prior to the official Q2-21 earnings report was $60.00/sh, which was built upon an assumption of $40.00/sh normalized pro forma value and $20/sh in near-term 'excess earnings' capacity. At the time, $60 also happened to be just under 2x our expectation of fwd EV/EBITDA, and was 2.5x our expected FY21 EPS (the VIE previous FY21 estimate, set in June 2021, was $22-$26).

I believe pro forma ZIM will produce average full-cycle annual earnings of roughly $5-$7/sh, which is worth about 8-10x, in line with the valuations of most similar cyclicals. This drives a pro forma normalized valuation of $40-$70/sh ($55 midpoint).

Excess earnings are defined as all earnings above an average of $7/yr annualized ($1.75/qtr). I expect to see $9.86 midpoint for Q3 (range of $9.24-$10.48), $9.11 midpoint for Q4 (range of $7.15-$11.08), and approximately $5.00 for Q1-22, which adds $18.72 in 'excess earnings.'

An alternative methodology could take a pro forma valuation and add expected Q3 dividends ($2.00), FY21 dividends ($8.50-$17.00), and FY22 dividends, less expected taxation, and arrive at a similar range.

This drives a valuation range of $59-$89, I am setting a VIE 'fair value estimate' of $70.00, which is near the lower/middle of this range.

Our latest $70.00 estimate translates to roughly the following valuations:

2.3x FY21 Earnings

1.6x fwd EV/EBITDA

The last close of $46.39 (23 August, div. adj.) translates to these valuations:

1.5x FY21 Earnings

1.0x fwd EV/EBITDA

Yes, this is a cyclical stock, and yes we are obviously near the peak, but these are absurdly low valuation levels especially considering ZIM has net cash of over $850M before leases. Even including the full lease lifecycle obligations, ZIM's entire net obligation ($1.23B) is less than 0.3x FY21 EBITDA.

I anticipate that ZIM's balance sheet will be net cash including all lease valuations by the end of FY21, with a gross cash balance of nearly $3B (over $25/sh in cash).

The Bear Fear: Rising Ship Lease Overhang

Even since ZIM started their IPO filings in late-2020 and hit the markets in late January, there has been a common bearish refrain against this company, which goes something like this:

ZIM doesn't own any ships! They have no assets. They are essentially the WeWork of shipping since they are leasing long-term to operate in spot markets. It doesn't matter what valuation ZIM trades at, eventually it will all blow up once rates turn around and they are stuck with years of high-cost ship leases. Firms that own all of their own ships are far superior! - Typical Bearish View on ZIM

The argument itself is a bit strange, as almost every single global liner company leases a large chunk of their tonnage, with the world's top 3 liners currently leasing between 44% and 69% of their entire fleet; however, ZIM is indeed an outlier with a 99% leased fleet.

Source: Alphaliner Top 100

The next section will review the leasing structure and impacts since there seems to be a lot of confusion about how this will or will not impact ZIM.

Why Lease vs. Own?

Leasing is simply an alternative form of financing assets, one which is far more flexible to rapidly changing markets. If markets are rapidly surging, or rapidly crashing, do pundits really think it is better to own a $5-$10B fleet with associated debt loads? Good luck with that!

Airlines lease a majority of their airplanes and almost all global logistics companies, including FedEx and UPS, lease a large portion of their planes, trucks, ships, and other equipment. Furthermore, large industrial companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) lease the vast majority of their oil rigs, supply vessels, oil tankers, and other operating assets.

Balance Sheet Impact

Moving past the ill-informed critique of "leasing is risky and dangerous," let's look at how the surging ship leasing rates are actually impacting ZIM, both on the income statement and on the balance sheet. Greg Miller at FreightWaves has already put together a great chart in his recent industry report, which also reviews ZIM's latest earnings. These liabilities are neatly outlined below. We should also expect these liabilities to rise further into Q3-21, Q4-21, and Q1-22 before likely peaking around mid-2022 and then rolling lower.

Source: FreightWaves, Report by Greg Miller, 18 August 2021

As of 30 June, ZIM had total cash of $1.55B against just $265M in remaining conventional debt. The entire booked lease obligation, which includes conventional expirations ranging from Q1-2022 to mid-2025, as well as the first set of long-term 12-year leased LNG dual-fuel vessels from Atlas Corp. (ATCO), is just $2.1B.

Income Statement & Cash Flow Impact

These lease expenses will be recognized as an income statement line item as part of "operating expenses and cost of services," which also includes the even more expensive price items such as port/labor costs, and bunker fuels. We can see the impact of the combination of higher ship leases and surging oil prices in the following 3 quarters ($/TEU):

Q4-20 Revenue: $1,518 / Expenses: $996 / Margin: $522

Revenue: $1,518 / Expenses: / Margin: $522 Q1-21 Revenue: $1,925 / Expenses: $1,024 / Margin: $901

Revenue: $1,925 / Expenses: / Margin: $901 Q2-21 Revenue: $2,341 / Expenses: $1,074 / Margin: $1,267

With oil prices on a rapidly downward trajectory for Q3-21, it is likely our forward expense estimates are actually too high for Q3 (i.e. ZIM will do even better on margin), but here are our current midpoint outputs:

Q3-21E Revenue: $3,000 / Expenses: $1,150 / Margin: $1,850

Revenue: $3,000 / Expenses: / Margin: $1,850 Q4-21E Revenue: $2,950 / Expenses: $1,195 / Margin: $1,755

The 'surging ship costs' that bears continue to fret about have thus far added an increase of 7.8% in per-TEU expenses over the past 6 months, and this already includes the impact from meaningfully higher oil prices! I am eventually projecting a total y/y increase of about 20%. When the cost of leasing a ship doubles or triples, it sounds like a huge change, but the ultimate impact is far more muted when spread across the entire operation, especially since ZIM is targeting medium/longer deals at lower rates.

Furthermore, there is actually a significant advantage to ZIM's lease structure:

The Advantages of Leasing

There are lots of financial and WACC-optimizing reasons to lease vs. own, but setting those aside, let's focus on the two biggest reasons why I believe ZIM is actually a superior liner investment due to its leasing structure.

Better Cycle Flexibility and Timing

Reduction of Technology & ESG Risks

Lease Benefit: Better Cycle Flexibility

This viewpoint is directly opposed to the bearish take that leasing represents a risk due to liability overhangs. I agree with the general risk of leasing overhangs; however, this depends on 3 key factors:

Financial strength of the company Lease burden on the operating expense structure Average lease duration and roll profile

1. Financial Strength: ZIM is Net Debt Free and Drowning in Cash

ZIM is in amazing financial shape and this is only getting better for at least the next 2-3 quarters. As of 30 June, ZIM had $1.55B in cash, and I currently project that ZIM is generating free cash flow of over $100M per week.

2. Lease Burden: Limited Impact Across the Expense Structure

We have discussed above how the lease burden is actually not a significant factor to the overall operating expense structure of the company. Yes, it has a notable impact, but a 2.5-3x move in ship lease costs translates to perhaps a 20% increase to operating expenses per TEU. Even including surging oil prices, we have only seen an 8% increase in expenses over the past six months.

3. Average Lease Duration & Rolls

ZIM has upcoming charter expirations ranging from early-2022 to mid-2025. If the markets suddenly turn downward, ZIM will let leases expire and will either downsize their global presence, or they will roll future ship leases at markedly lower levels. This actually makes ZIM more able to flex with shifting market conditions as it is much easier to either roll or re-deliver a lease as opposed to selling an asset, with significant debt attached, into a plunging market.

ZIM is arguably the best equipped liner company to navigate changing markets from a fleet-control and rationalization perspective; however, there is obviously a risk if the lease burden becomes a disproportionately large share of total operating expenses and if ZIM had a rickety balance sheet full of secured debt and covenant-rich indentures. As covered, this is not the current case with ZIM, and the risks are minimal.

Lease Benefit: Reduction in Technology & ESG Risks

ZIM's preference for an asset-light leasing structure is also likely driven by concerns about climate change, ESG prioritization, and uncertainty regarding future vessel propulsion technology. With significant environment regulations, such as the upcoming EEXI regulations, set to be enforced from 2023-onwards, does a company really want to make a long-term asset commitment on conventionally-fueled tonnage? Newbuild containerships are often designed to do 25-30 years of service. That means a newbuild vessel, delivered today (never mind that most don't even hit the water until 2023-2024) is expected to feasibly operate until at least the mid-2040s, perhaps even beyond 2050!

What is more complex and risky given the regulatory and technology uncertainty: lining up for dozens of newbuilds and buying lots of highly-polluting conventional tonnage in the meantime, or bridging the gap via staggered vessel leasing structures?

I personally believe that buying conventionally-fueled ship newbuildings is insanity at this point, especially considering they won't even be delivered (if ordered today) until mid/late-2024.

ZIM has addressed this gap by partnering with Atlas Corp. (ATCO) for long-term leases on two tranches of LNG dual-fueled vessels (ten 15k TEU signed in February and ten 7k TEU signed in July), which will make up ZIM's core operating fleet from 2024-onwards. Since both of these tranches are long-term leases with 12-year minimum durations, the average cost will be in line with long-term averages and significantly below current rates.

As more regulatory and technology certainty is realized by the mid-2025s, I expect ZIM will add a bit more to their core fleet with similar deals, while continuing to use short- and mid-term leases with conventional assets for the cycle and market flexibility.

Conclusion & $70.00 Value Estimate (52% Upside)

ZIM has reported an in-line quarter according to our estimates (but well above analyst consensus) and has massively raised its 2021 guidance, which even after last quarter's 110% increase, was clearly far too low. I believe that management continues to err on the conservative side with even their latest update. The containership market is still red hot, and management remains very bullish on the near-term prospects, with what I believe is a pragmatic view of medium-term and long-term positioning.

ZIM is generating a remarkable amount of cash, which I estimate is currently over $100M per week! The first $2.00 dividend will be paid in September to shareholders who owned the stock before the 24 August ex-dividend date. I expect to see a huge dividend of $8.50-$17.00 paid out in early-2022. Furthermore, if share prices remain at bargain levels (sub-$60), I expect we'll also see some substantial share repurchase activity during 2H-21.

I have raised our Value Investor's Edge ‘fair value estimate’ from $60.00 to $70.00 to reflect continued market strength, ZIM's superior positioning, and the very shareholder-friendly dividend policy. If current market conditions persist, which could lead to higher estimates in our models, then future upgrades are possible. Keep in mind that the $70.00 was taken from a range of $59.00 for the bear case and $90.00 for the bullish case. This represents upside of 51% from 23 August ex-div close ($46.39) to our 'fair value estimate' of $70.00 and upside of 94% to our bullish case.