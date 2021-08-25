Galina Sandalova/iStock via Getty Images

“Pay no attention to that inflation behind the curtain!” says the Federal Reserve.

Inflation might be creeping higher above their 2% target – with the producer price index (PPI) reaching +7.8% and the consumer price index (CPI) running at +5.4% as of July – but the Fed has assured us this is “transitory.”

Frankly, some analysts agree, pointing to “core” CPI, in which more volatile prices of food and energy are excluded to produce a smoother trend. Core CPI of +4.3% was down slightly from June (+4.5%). And anyway, the figure has been “disproportionally boosted” by hotel, airline, and auto prices, says Shailesh Kshatriya of Russell Investments. “Encouragingly, the July report showed that price pressures lessened in all of these categories.”

Others see inflation as “stickier than expected,” as Baird’s Jason Trennert puts it. Trennert attributes this to “massive fiscal and monetary stimulus [that] will linger for quite some time,” while BlackRock (BLK) analysts say “You can only turn the lights back on once” and policy will become “more muted.” Nonetheless, both firms expect inflation to persist in the medium term, at least.

But what does the market think? Is there a belief in persistent inflation among investors, driving prices – and creating winners and losers in your portfolio?

Stock Rotation As Inflation Runs Hot

I’d argue that inflation has been moving the markets. In fact, year-to-date, sectors closely aligned with inflation have been leading the market.

Below we see that Financial Services (XLF), Real Estate (XLRE), and Energy (XLE) are up 27% to 29%, while the S&P 500 is up about 19%.

Since July, the rise of the delta variant has taken a bite out of inflation fears, but new projections of the virus peaking have brought back fresh fears in recent days.

This also helps account for the lackluster performance we’re seeing with growth stocks. Inflationary periods are when interest rates get hiked, which in turn raises the cost of capital, and leads analysts to discount future profits. That’s bad news for growth stocks. True growth investing is all about future profits, and many of these companies may still be “in the red.”

A perfect example of this playing out in reality is Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) – the poster child of a true growth fund. YTD, the fund is down 4%, against a rising broad market and surging inflationary sectors. The markets are speculating inflation is coming, and the Federal Reserve is starting to signal rate hikes as soon as next year.

The Return of the Bond Vigilantes

Indeed, Fed officials have entered “Phase One” of tightening monetary policy: They have already started tapering off their asset purchases. That program rang in at a cool $120 billion per month of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Clearly, reducing these stimulus packages will take liquidity out of the system.

At that level of Fed interference, we can expect the bond vigilantes to be screaming up and down Wall Street. “Bond vigilantes” may seem like a relic of the 1980s and 1990s, when private investors controlled enough of the credit markets to fight back against government deficits and inflation, by selling off their bonds to push yields higher.

Yet according to Ed Yardeni, the economist who first named this phenomenon in 1983 (and my former colleague in the Strategy & Economics department at Prudential Securities), the bond vigilantes could have been in play this February and March.

“The Fed was buying all these notes and bonds, but the 10-year yield popped up to 1.7% earlier this year,” Yardeni points out. “Arguably somebody was selling while the Fed was doing all this buying, and they had enough clout to push the bond yield up. It had to be private investors.”

Now that the Fed is easing off the gas with its asset purchases, the bond vigilantes are juiced up and on edge… ready to seize on every jawboning word out of every Fed official’s mouth. All of us who were around in 2013 remember the “taper tantrum” and how defensive investors got last time.

But Will Fiscal Policy Efforts to Combat Inflation Work?

Since mid-August, when Fed officials stoked the rumor mill of tapering as soon as September, we have seen the U.S. dollar surge – and oil prices drop.

However, there’s more to this story. Not only are price hikes running well above the Fed’s 2% target, but labor shortages are persisting. After all, fiscal stimulus checks are still going out, childcare has become a struggle, and the Great Reopening is resulting in a disproportionate number of service jobs. Historically, those have paid a lot less than, say, factories and airlines, the industries most impacted by COVID that had to turn loose their workers onto the job market.

As long as these companies need to raise wages in order to staff their businesses, we’re going to see inflation. With July’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey showing record levels of job openings – 10.1 million – this could be just the beginning of higher wages. Especially once we’ve got the delta variant of COVID under control, allowing the recovery to hopefully complete.

The bottom line is, we could see a rush back to inflation stocks. So, if you missed their rally on previous rounds of worrisome data, this is your second chance.

How to Invest Strategically in This Inflation Environment

Look for companies that can pass along these higher costs to customers. Especially when you can invest at a good value.

Value is among the top five predictors of outperformance that I always screen for with my Quant Factor Grades… And historically, there is a positive performance correlation between value stocks and inflation. Value stocks tend to be established, mature companies with fixed low growth rates and are often less affected by rising interest rates.

On the other hand, a lot of holdings in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF has Value grades ranging from F to D-. These stocks attracted huge popularity for a reason, but with inflation weighing on future profits, value is critical to “inflation-proof” your portfolio. And ARKK holdings don’t fit the bill at this time. Below you see the sea of red Value grades I got simply by running these stocks through our SA Portfolio Tool:

And as for passing along higher costs to customers: What more salient example than energy companies?

That “pain at the pump” from rising fuel costs is unforgettable. And it affects a number of industries like chemicals, transportation, energy, and often manufacturing. Below we see that oil prices (gray and green lines) are even more closely correlated with producer prices (red line) than with consumer prices (blue line):

So as an inflation trade, energy stocks are compelling – particularly while we can get them at a discount.

Mixed messaging about inflation has allowed many energy stocks to come off their 52-week highs, alongside a 9% drop for crude oil prices in August. And yet gasoline prices and demand are back to pre-pandemic levels!

When that corrects, you can be ready and waiting with the best energy stocks to take advantage.

I’ve got a few more criteria I like to see before I buy energy companies, “inflation rotation” or no. After all, timing is everything with oil stocks. If you “bought the dip” in 2014, you were in for some pain… But buyers last March have been rewarded with 50%, 75%, even 100%+ returns.

The odds get a lot better when you select your energy stocks very carefully. For protection and even profit in an inflationary world, I say focus your investment strategy on the energy giants. The biggest companies tend to have the most liquid stocks, the best profitability, and the ability to pay a handsome dividend, even in the volatile world of commodities.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), Sunoco (SUN), and BP (BP) are examples of stocks that check all these boxes... rank among the leaders of their specialized industry… and meet my additional investment criteria:

What really sets these energy stocks apart is that each earns an overall score of Very Bullish from my Quantitative system, in which each investment is assessed on five predictive factors of stock performance, then graded on each factor, relative to its sector peers.

These five Quant Factors have a good historical track record in helping prospective energy investors look past the mixed signals in these volatile commodity markets:

Previous Very Bullish energy stocks have delivered 84% average returns versus just 16% for the S&P Energy Index in the same timeframe: Jan. 4, 2010 to June 30, 2021. And we refresh these Quant signals daily for hundreds of stocks in the energy sector alone, ensuring all energy recommendations are timely and based on real-time valuation levels.

Let’s take a look at these metrics now and why XOM, SUN, and BP score so highly at this time.

Value

Our 11 valuation metrics help us find opportunities to “buy the dip” when it comes along... while dodging any falling knives.

In the past month of falling oil prices, the trend has not been a friend to energy stocks. But for high-quality companies like Exxon, Sunoco, and BP, the valuations have become too attractive to ignore.

SUN stock has one of the best Value grades of the bunch: B+, supported by strong enterprise-value-to-sales ratios, as well as an amazing dividend yield of 9.1% – nearly twice the energy sector median. The conventional P/E multiples are also attractive.

Even with energy prices looking up this week, all three stocks possess attractive valuations vs. the sector median, with XOM earning a C+ and BP earning a B+ for Value.

Growth & EPS Revisions

You also want to see a lot of well-rounded underlying growth metrics, and that’s on offer particularly with Exxon.

While BP and SUN are about in line with the energy sector, XOM stock offers relative strength in forward revenue growth (B grade), free cash flow per share growth rate (A-), and forward EBIT growth (A). These metrics are looking to deliver twice, three times, even four times the sector median:

What’s more, analysts have been raising their targets for all three stocks, earning XOM, SUN, and BP a B+ grade for EPS Revisions against the sector.

Profitability

If cash were king, Exxon would rule the energy world, earning an A+ for Cash from Operations with its $27.3 billion hoard. However, many of the margins for XOM are just in line with the sector, proving they continue to return the cash to shareholders and satisfy the needs of many income-oriented investors.

The strong cash flow is evident by Exxon’s forward Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth Rate grade of A- and the company has a clear propensity to pay it out with its tremendous Forward Dividend Yield of 6.3%.

Meanwhile, Sunoco stock has very strong return ratios, with Return on Common Equity (TTM) and Return on Total Capital (TTM) boasting A+ grades:

Momentum

XOM stock, as a bellwether for the sector, has taken the hardest hit of our three Very Bullish recommendations in the past month. An economically sensitive stock, XOM might lose favor when the market loses sight of inflationary concerns, but then it also stands to gain traction when investors do reach for inflation stocks.

Nonetheless, these three Very Bullish energy stocks have largely outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the S&P 500. Sunoco has the best momentum grade, perhaps indicating that investors are comfortable with the stock's fundamentals and position in the Oil & Gas Refining industry compared to the overall sector:

Dividends

The past month notwithstanding, year-to-date, our three Very Bullish Energy recommendations have been great performing stocks and together have an average yield of almost 7%. All three (XOM, BP, SUN) support monster dividend yields at 6.3%, 5.4%, and 8.9% respectively.

Now, I fully acknowledge that a high dividend yield doesn’t always mean that a stock is a good choice. In fact, there are times when a high dividend yield means trouble, and it could mask fundamental or financial problems at the company. So, our Premium users also get Quant Dividend Grades on each of these stocks – in addition to the five performance factors mentioned earlier.

Both Sunoco and Exxon are cutting it close to the edge, with the highest yields (8.9% and 6.3%) plus the highest dividend payout ratios: 86% and 97%, respectively. BP is more in line with the sector median, at a 53% payout ratio.

Notably, in 2020, BP reduced its dividend to $0.32 per quarter from $0.63. Hence, BP has a Dividend Growth grade of D+. Looking in the rearview mirror, this was a move made during the pandemic.

And from a Cash from Operations perspective, XOM, SUN, and BP are all running above the energy sector, earning an A+, B, and A+, respectively. This indicates the companies have a tremendous amount of cash and should be able to cover dividends.

Conclusion: Three of the Best Energy Stocks

This dip in price action for all three Very Bullish recommendations (Exxon, BP, and Sunoco) could be a second chance to get into the stocks at lower levels. If there is less uncertainty over economic growth going forward, or the delta variant is discounted into the market, it is likely these stocks will rebound and surpass their recent 52-week highs as demand and inflation pick up.

Looking forward, analysts’ long-term growth estimates for EPS are very high going 3-5 years out from now. As oil and gas have rebounded from pandemic lows and the economy is healthier, the stocks should be able to cover their dividends. And their Very Bullish scores bode well for share price performance as well.

In fact, our Quant screeners are turning up superior stocks in every corner of the markets, from Top Real Estate Stocks to Top Technology Stocks to Yield Monsters.

Our Top Rated Stocks are exhibiting some truly beautiful “report cards” on all five predictive factors of Very Bullish stock performance:

