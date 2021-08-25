sandsun/iStock via Getty Images

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) reported an outstanding quarter on both the top and bottom lines and in between. Revenue grew 67% y/y and 16% q/q. Of course, the compares are easy with 41% unit volume growth. But the exciting thing to me is the company only realized 17% total ASP y/y improvement thanks to only 6% growth in ASP for Silicon Metal pricing from $1 per pound to $1.06. For context the current quoted spot rate of US Silicon Metal is $1.76. Silicon-based alloy realized price improved 19% y/y and manganese-based alloy realized price improved 30%. I don't have great data on either Silicon or Manganese Alloy spot prices but according to some Bloomberg quotes, I believe they are up at least 50% over last year.

Better pricing resulted in $34.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA. That compares to $22.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA in both Q1 '21 and Q2 '20. There were about $9mm of one-time charges associated with C02 credits and some plant idling costs in the quarter.

Most important (at least to me), the company generated $34mm of free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditure) without any major benefit from working capital or tax rebate. The company has generated $47mm year to date.

Subsequent to quarter end, the company completed its refinancing package including exchanging its March 2022 bonds for December 2025 maturity notes (same coupon), issuing $20 million more senior secured notes and $40 million of equity. As I mentioned in my June article, rather than a rights offering, the company issued the equity to two large holders. Normally that would annoy me, but they got the issuance done at a significantly higher price $4.49/share than when they announced their intention to raise money earlier this year.

Pro-forma for the capital raises, I believe the capital structure is as follows:

Secured Debt $65 million Unsecured Debt (including a/r securitization & accrued int) $357 million Other financial liabilities $61 million Cash $166 million Net Debt $317 million Market Cap (178mm shares @ $6) $1.122 billion Enterprise Value $1.439 billion

The company originally guided in February to $118mm of Adjusted EBITDA for 2021. At $56mm for the first six months of the year, they are basically halfway there with only 30% of guided cost cuts coming through so far.

More importantly, higher spot prices flowing through as contracts signed last year reset at spot prices that are much higher than last year and much higher than when the company guided in February. As a result, I am increasing my Adjusted EBITDA estimates for this year.

Even though the company grew volumes shipped by 2.8% q/q, I'm going to hold the volumes constant for the rest of the year for estimating purposes. I will also hold the silicon and manganese alloy pricing constant. The company said that 25% of silicon metal pricing is spot. If the company realizes current spot of $1.76/lb for silicon metal on that 25% for the rest of the year, that adds $52mm of EBITDA for Q3 and Q4 combined (incremental $380/metric ton for 67,322 metric tons per quarter). Using Q2's $34mm as a baseline makes for $60mm of Adjusted EBITDA for each Q3 and Q4, which results in $175mm of Adjusted EBITDA for 2021. I assume that incremental Adjusted EBITDA will almost completely drop to the bottom line as free cash flow thanks to last year's losses. Applying Q2's $34mm of free cash to Q3 and Q4 translates to about $150mm of free cash flow for 2021.

Therefore as opposed to the 9x 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and N/A free cash flow valuation in my original article on the company (using a $3.60 stock), my new valuation framework using the updated 2021 EBITDA and applying the 2021's $150mm of cash flow to the above Enterprise Value (reducing it to $1.17 billion) is as follows.

EBITDA Free Cash Flow 2021 7.65x 9x 2022 3.85x 5.2x 2023 2.85x 4x

I will assume commodity prices go back to their February levels and therefore continue to use the company's guidance of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for 2022 and 2023. The multiples are so low, the benefits of using higher commodity prices are really the difference between absurdly cheap and ludicrously cheap. Moreover, while I applied 2021's $150mm of free cash to Enterprise Value, I do not apply the company's guided total free cash of over $550mm generated over 2022 and 2023 (which again use much lower commodity prices) from the valuations for those years.

No matter which way I slice it, I struggle to think of another company that can generate well over half of its entire market value in cash in the next 2.5 years and have those estimates be conservative!

Of course, we are dealing with commodities so things can change violently and quickly. After all, silicon metal prices have appreciated from $1/lb in February to $1.76 today. Hot-Rolled Coil Steel has appreciated a similar magnitude from around $1,200/ton to $1,880/ton. But as I demonstrated above, this company is cheap even if commodity prices like silicon metal go back to $1/lb, which is well below the 10 year average of $1.20. Meanwhile, like many other commodity plays that are enjoying better pricing than they've seen in years, contracts get signed for the following year or hedges can be put in place locking in pricing for at least a year. The incremental free cash flow generated over that time meaningfully changes balance sheets. GSM has the added benefit of a cost cutting plan that management has projected will generate meaningful incremental free cash flow.

In my first article on the company, I projected the stock could double (from $3.60) in the 18 months. In my June article, I said it could go to $10. I now think $10 a baseline. That price would get the company slightly above 9x 2021 the original EBITDA. As we get closer to 2022, the cost cuts will hopefully become more reality than promise and with any luck commodity prices do not crater. If that happens the low multiples of 2022 and 2023 numbers just won't stand. Every turn of management's originally guided 2022 and 2023 EBITDA is $2 and $2.75 on the stock respectively (again not counting the cash generated). Again, I struggle to think of a better cash flow generation story in the market.