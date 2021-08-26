Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has turned from a low-growth brick-and-mortar pureplay trading at an inexpensive valuation into a company with a significant e-commerce business. This has helped propel the stock upwards, but on the other hand, an above-average valuation limits Walmart's future upside potential to some degree. Overall, Walmart does not look like a bad pick at current prices, however, and the company's resilience versus recessions and other external shocks is a major plus in uncertain times.

What Is The Short-Term Future Outlook For Walmart Stock?

Walmart Inc. has seen its shares climb a little more than 100% over the last five years, as the market increasingly recognized the company as a major player in the online retail space. The company's performance during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic was excellent, as shares traded at a higher price in April 2020 compared to the beginning of 2020. This was, of course, the result of strong operating performance, as consumers stockpiled goods during the beginning of the pandemic, while investors also pushed into safe-haven stocks such as Walmart in a flight-to-safety.

The strong performance during the first phase of the pandemic in H1 2020 did result in a relatively weak share price performance over the following year, however. Today, Walmart trades just 15% above where shares traded a year ago, which is a significantly worse 12-month return compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) gain of 32% in the same time. The explanation for this is that Walmart, due to a much stronger performance in H1 2020, had a more limited upside compared to the broad market, which still had to recover from previous losses.

At $150 per share, the near-term outlook for Walmart is not bad, but not excellent, either:

Data by YCharts

Shares do have an upside of around 10% from the current price towards the consensus analyst price target of $167. Usually, price targets are given with a 1-year horizon, so analysts do see a low-double-digit upside over the next twelve months. There is, of course, no guarantee that this price target will be hit, as analyst models may prove to be too optimistic.

Looking at Walmart's near-term upside from a valuation perspective, we get a similar picture. If things go right, there's some upside potential, but huge gains are not very likely:

Data by YCharts

Walmart trades at a 2022 earnings multiple of 23 right now, which represents a small discount compared to the 5-year median earnings multiple of 25. If Walmart hits the consensus EPS estimate for 2022, it would have a high-single-digit upside potential if shares were to trade at 25x net profits a year from now, which would be in line with the average over the last couple of years. There are, of course, potential risks, such as an EPS miss, or the fact that the market may decide that the 25x earnings multiple from the recent past was a little too high. Even at 23x next year's profits, Walmart, which is still a heavily brick-and-mortar focused company, is far from cheap, which could limit Walmart's upside potential. It should be noted that Walmart's longer-term (10-year) median earnings multiple is 16, shares are thus trading well above that level right now. Walmart's 10-year median earnings multiple is, however, only partially comparable to the company's current situation, as Walmart was not seen as a major e-commerce player a decade ago, and valuations across equity markets, in general, were lower back then. I thus do not expect that Walmart reverts back towards that multiple, but investors should nevertheless consider the fact that shares trade well above the longer-term average right now.

If the current Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, investors may be inclined to push into safe-haven stocks once again. Similar to what happened in H1 2020, this could be beneficial for Walmart's share price, as its shares would be seen as a more resilient store of value compared to more cyclical industries such as energy.

Where Will Walmart Stock Be In 10 Years?

In the near term, sentiment can drive share prices to a large degree, but in the long run, fundamentals and underlying profits are more important. Walmart had a great 2020, thanks to stockpiling by consumers and more at-home consumption (less dining out), which resulted in attractive comparable sales growth for Walmart. The tough comparisons due to the one-time impacts seen in 2020 will lead to below-average growth in 2021, but investors shouldn't worry about that too much, as this will be a one-time issue as well. Profitability will likely increase significantly this year and in 2022, as the pandemic-related one-time expenses will be less of a factor this year and beyond, which should result in some margin expansion for Walmart.

In the long run, Walmart has the potential to grow its revenue at a mid-single-digit pace, I believe. The core business will benefit from inflation and possibly from some productivity gains and should be able to grow same-store sales at a low-single-digit pace in the long run. Store openings are not a meaningful growth driver for Walmart, but the company's e-commerce business should grow at a significantly faster pace compared to its brick-and-mortar stores. Overall, the above-average online sales growth will thus lift the company-wide growth rate, which will allow Walmart to grow its top line to $650+ billion by 2027 -- if the analyst community is right. I believe that this estimate might prove to be a little conservative, as factors such as above-average inflation (which would push up comp sales growth in nominal terms), acquisitions, etc. could lead to higher-than-expected sales growth.

Apart from sales growth, Walmart will also see its profitability benefit from other factors. As e-commerce/omnichannel sales are ramped up, those should become more profitable over the years, due to operating leverage and as efficiency gains can be made as processes are refined. Operating leverage should also be beneficial for profitability in Walmart's core portfolio, as comp sales continue to climb over the years.

Walmart also has been an avid buyer of its own shares in the past:

Data by YCharts

The company seems to be willing to continue with that at current share prices, as Walmart bought back $5.2 billion worth of shares in H1 of the current fiscal year, which equates to an annual buyback pace of more than $10 billion. Thanks to its strong free cash generation -- despite heavy investments in its stores and omnichannel offerings -- Walmart could thus buy back about 3% of its shares per year, which will naturally have a considerable impact on earnings per share growth in the long run.

Analysts are forecasting earnings per share of $6.30 for the current fiscal year, and that amount is forecasted to grow to $10.80 by January 2031. This pencils out to an annual growth rate of around 7%, which is not outstanding, but very solid. Since 2%-3% of that will likely come from buybacks alone, revenue growth and margin expansion would only have to deliver ~4% annual profit growth, which seems like a very achievable goal, I believe.

If Walmart manages to earn $10.80 in 2030, the question is where its shares might trade if that happens. At a 25x earnings multiple, Walmart would be worth about $270 per share by then. I do, however, believe that there will be some multiple compression over the coming years. Interest rates will likely not remain this low forever, and Walmart will likely be seen as less of a safe-haven stock once the pandemic has ended. A somewhat lower valuation, compared to the current 25x earnings multiple, thus seems like a realistic base case assumption to me, although I do not believe that we will see shares trade down at mid-teens earnings multiples as they did in the past.

If Walmart were to trade at 20x net profits a decade from now, its shares would be valued at $216 by the end of 2030. Compared to the current share price of $150, this equates to an upside potential of ~45%, or 4% annually. Add in Walmart's dividend, which currently yields 1.5%, and investors can expect annual returns in the 5%-6% range if my scenario is correct. This would be far from bad, compared to treasuries that offer a ~1% annual return, and when we consider that Walmart is a relatively safe, predictable, low-risk stock. On the other hand, however, mid-single-digit annual returns aren't especially great, either, and many investors will have a higher hurdle rate when investing in equities.

It is possible that Walmart trades at a different valuation in 2030, of course, and these projections may turn out to be too conservative or too optimistic. But I believe that mid-single-digit annual returns from Walmart through 2030 make for a realistic base case assumption.

Is Walmart Stock A Buy, Hold, Or Sell Right Now?

In case you find the above scenario unrealistic, you may decide differently, but to me, Walmart does neither seem like an especially attractive buy right here, nor do I believe that shares are a sell or avoid. Instead, with solid but unspectacular expected returns and considering the stock's below-average recession vulnerability, Walmart seems like a hold to me right now.

Deploying new money here, at a 25x earnings multiple, does not seem like an attractive proposal to me. In case the Delta variant makes COVID reemerge in a very big way in the coming months, its safe-haven nature could still result in share price gains, and as noted above, analysts are also predicting some gains over the next year.