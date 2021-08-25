vkyryl/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In my last article on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) ”If Stars Do Align”, my conclusion was that I was in agreement with management’s thinking that stars seem to be perfectly aligned for them to make great money. At least for the next 12 months.

Earnings in Q2 of 2021 of their peers have confirmed a continuation of the positive trend in the market. We shall see what can reasonably be expected when GOGL presents their Q2 results.

Update on the thesis

The media have surely alerted you to the huge increases that are taking place in the cost of shipping anything these days. Not just air freight but on the ocean, where, let’s face it more than 80% of the goods are transported. According to the International Chamber of Shipping, some 11 billion tons of goods are transported by ship each year, which equals about 1.5 tons per person.

For most laymen, when they think about shipping, they are thinking of containers and their ships that transport all the consumer goods they need. And those ships are doing very well indeed. After all, the cost of shipping one container has gone up, in some cases as much as 500%.

But dry bulk commodities are required to make most of the consumer goods, and to make some of the food we eat. 1 billion tons of iron ore, to make steel, and 350 million tons of grain to either directly feed ourselves or the animals we eventually eat. In addition, there is a multitude of many other dry commodities.

Over long periods of time, the earnings that these dry bulk vessels earn are not particularly good. The industry is highly fragmented and has traditionally fallen into the trap of building too many new vessels causing oversupply.

Source: BIMCO

Some market commentators, and part of the media, believe we are in a super cycle for commodities and that this is one of the reasons we see strong freight rates.

BIMCO recently published an article where they argued that it is not a super cycle in commodities that is causing the higher freights we are seeing. I would tend to agree with this conclusion. What matters is of course the volume shipped and not the prices. Generally speaking, users of these commodities have large stockpiles and will try to ship less during high prices and more when it is attractive to replenish their stock. This stocking/destocking exercise is what causes such huge swings in a relatively short time. I would refer to my graph below of average earnings which shows how big the market swings even from week to week.

At this point in time, there are not too many new buildings on order, and if you were to order one such vessel, you will only get delivery in 2023.

What that implies is that provided we see no dramatic drop in demand, we should see elevated freight rates over the next 12 to 18 months.

The dry bulk net fleet growth has been 3.1% over the last 12 months, and the total order book stands at about 6.0 % of the fleet. To put this in a historical context, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) 2nd Quarter 2021 presentation illustrates how low the order book is.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers Q2 Presentation

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen that many commodity prices have fallen from their high levels. I do not think demand will be reduced much. Hence, the market should continue to be firm in the short to medium term.

How has GOGL's share price done compared with their peers?

Let us look at how GOGL’s share price has done over the last year in comparison to their closest peers.

Source: SA

As can be seen, they have underperformed quite a lot. Safe Bulkers (SB) is up the most with 226% over the last year, and SBLK comes close with an increase of 200% in their share price.

GOGL is up 147%. Although that in itself is a remarkable jump in its share price, it should trail its peers closer in view of a similar fleet and somewhat similar chartering profile that gets rewarded greatly when the spot market is hot and gets punished when it is not.

Here is how the Baltic Dry Index has done over the last 5 years.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Performance evaluation

How good is their performance in comparison to the general market?

We can check this through GOGL’s time charter earnings quarter by quarter in comparison to what shipbrokers estimate that the average time charter earnings for vessels operating in the spot market. I use Fearnley Research weekly average time-charter rates. Bear in mind that for Capesize they only publish a Pacific Round Voyage and not one for an Atlantic Round Voyage. For their Panamax vessels, they publish both.

Let us examine Golden Ocean’s performance. I choose to focus on the last two quarters, in other words, Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

Source: Data from Fearnley Shipbrokers, GOGL, Star Bulk and Safe Bulkers. Compilation by author.

It is certainly exciting when we read shipbrokers' weekly updates on spot rates.

But as we can see, the actual earnings that these shipping companies can achieve are considerably lower than the averages stated by the shipbrokers.

As a side observation, I must say that I thought the trio's performance would be closer, and sometimes even higher, than the broker's evaluation. This stems from my own performance as a Chartering Manager of a similar dry bulk fleet which did produce an alpha of around $1,000/day per vessel. Admittedly, this occurred when the markets were considerably lower (around $8,000 to $12,000 per day).

Since there is a close correlation between the three pure dry bulk shippers in the first quarter of the year, and we already know what SB and SBLK have averaged in the second quarter, we can expect GOGL will again track this average fairly closely.

If we use an average of SB and SBLK we get $22,012 per day on average for the GOGL fleet.

Based on this we can calculate the extra cash flow in Q2 from the previous quarter to be as follows:

$22,012 - $15,461= $6,551 per day X 92 days X 94 vessels = $56.6 million

With 201.16 million shares outstanding, this extra cash flow is extra cash of $0.28 per share.

The dividend distributed in Q1 was $0.25.

From conference call Q1 of May 20th, their CEO Ulrik Andersen said:

As of the 18th of May, the blended average of Cape and Panamax rates were just shy of $30,000. On an annualized basis, that gives us free cash flow above $600 million, which the company can allocate freely. We are always cautious not to paint too optimistic of a picture, but our first quarter dividends of $0.25 per share should provide a good indication of where we think the market is headed.

Should they distribute roughly half of the extra cash, we could see a dividend of $0.40 in this coming quarter.

They probably will not allocate much of the extra cash towards paying down their debt, as the equity ratio to total assets at end of Q1 was a fairly comfortable 58%.

How much dividend will they distribute for 2nd Quarter 2021? They usually present their 2nd quarter results in medio August each year, so shall know fairly soon.

Source: Data from Golden Ocean IR. Graph by author.

Conclusion

Will Hemen, controlled by Mr. Fredriksen, make GOGL another dividend-paying machine, the way he did with Frontline (FRO) during their glory days when the tanker market was good?

I believe there is a good chance he will, provided the large cash inflow keeps coming.

Since the spot market is so volatile, management and ultimately its board could choose to smoothen out this volatility in earnings by making smaller increments to the dividend on a quarterly basis. However, if we look at their history, the size of the dividend has varied a lot. Based on this, I would estimate the Q2 dividend to come in at $0.40.

We can calculate a yield in two ways. Either backward-looking using the trailing 12 months dividend, or a forward estimate based on what the market presently is doing.

The trailing 12 months dividend of $0.85, assuming my estimate of $0.40 in Q2 materializes, would imply a yield of 8.5%. That is not a bad yield.

Forwarding estimate using present cash flow generated and a sustainable dividend policy would produce $1.60 a year in dividend and a 16% yield.

These are only my estimates and I will try to follow up with an in-depth analysis once GOGL reports its Q2 results.

As I am not a trader, and my investments typically stay in the portfolio for years, GOGL does not suit my portfolio all that well. I do have an investment in SFL Corporation (SFL) which has leased out 8 Capesize vessels to GOGL on long-term charters up to Q3 of 2025 with a profit-sharing.

That’s the kind of business that suits me better.

It does not mean you cannot make money on GOGL. After all, it is up 147%.

It is only a reflection of my inability to predict with any degree of certainty where the shipping market is going to go from month to month.