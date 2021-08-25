Dougal Waters/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines with a new therapeutic modality, termed "bicycles," which combine the pharmacology generally associated with a biologic and the manufacturing and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties of a small molecule. Co-founder and director of the company, Sir Greg Winter, FRS, winner of the 2018 Chemistry Nobel Prize, first conceived the company's proprietary phage display screening platform, which is used to efficiently identify bicycle molecules that can be potential product candidates.

The Company, founded in 2009, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with the key oncology team located in Boston, MA., is initially focusing on oncology programs for indications underserved by current therapies.

The bicycle technology

The bicycles comprise chemically synthesized, short linear peptides, scaffolded into two loops to stabilize their structural geometry, which facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making them attractive candidates for drug development.

The bicycles present relatively large surface area, which allows complex protein targets to be drugged that are not approachable with non-biological drugs. Bicycles are eliminated via the kidney rather than the liver, and do not show any immunogenicity, which makes them toxicologically safer.

The screening platform displays linear peptides on the surface of engineered bacteriophages, or phages. A range of small molecule scaffolds then perform "on-phage" cyclization, conferring differentiated physicochemical and structural properties. The platform is capable of encoding 10^17 (quadrillions) potential bicycles for screening to identify molecules for optimization to potential product candidates. The Company's current pipeline candidates as well as the collaborators' candidates were identified using this screening technology.

The Company has developed a class of products termed Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTC) targeting oncology indications. These are bicycles with a toxin attached chemically. Upon administration, the toxin is cleaved from the bicycle to kill the tumor cells. Apart from the BTCs, the Company also has bicycle-based systemic immune cell agonists and bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonists (TICAs).

Pipeline

The Company has a robust pipeline with proprietary as well as partnered candidates.

Lead candidates in clinical stage

BT5528 is a second-generation BTC targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2 (EphA2), being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab; Topline data is expected by the end of 2021.

BT8009 is another second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial;

BT1718 is a BTC targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloproteinase (MT1-MMP), being investigated for safety, tolerability and efficacy in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored and fully funded by the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK;

THR-149 is a Kallikrein inhibitor bicycle being evaluated in a Phase II trial, for ophthalmology indications in partnership with Oxurion.

IND-enabling stage

BT7480 is a Nectin-4/CD137 bicycle TICA;

BT7455 is an EphA2/CD137 bicycle TICA;

BT7401 is a multivalent CD137 bicycle based systemic immune cell agonist, also being supported by Cancer Research UK.

Partnered programs in preclinical stage

The Company is also collaborating for:

undisclosed oncology candidate with Genentech of the Roche group (OTCQX:RHHBY);

inhaled bicycles with AstraZeneca (AZN) for respiratory indications;

novel anti-infectives with Innovate, UK;

novel central nervous system (CNS) and neuromuscular targets with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Trials

BT8009 targeting Nectin-4

Nectin-4 is overexpressed in common types of cancer - 98% of bladder, 87% of esophageal and 85% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases. Its role in tumor cell growth and proliferation has been validated in the clinical trial and recent approval (7/9/2021) of enfortumab vedotin, an ADC. The Company's BT8009 BTC is highly selective for Nectin-4 and has a differentiated profile from the approved ADC. Preclinical evidence demonstrates BT8009 has best-in-class potential.

Topline data from the trial is expected in 2021.

BT1718 targeting MT1-MMP

MT1-MMP is highly expressed in tumors of squamous cell origin, and has an established role in cell invasion and metastasis. It is expressed in 58% of NSCLC cases, 76% of esophageal cases, and very highly expressed in bladder and ovarian cancers. The Company's BT1718 BTC is highly selective for MT1-MMP (MMP-14). The Phase I trial in patients with advanced solid tumors achieved primary objectives of PK in line with preclinical predictions, delivering over 4x toxins compared to ADCs, and signs of activity in difficult to treat patient populations.

An open label, Phase IIa trial has been initiated with patients selected based on MT1-MMP expression using proprietary IHC assay. Initial cohorts include squamous NSCLC and basket. Topline data is expected in 2021. Potential first level (1L) drug treated advanced / metastatic NSCLC population is over 210,000 in the US and 5EU markets.

According to the Company, BTCs offer significant advantages over the currently prevalent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and small molecules.

Collaborations

The Genentech Collaboration Agreement (abstracted from 10-Q, pages 13-16):

An agreement was entered into in February 2020. Bicycle granted Genentech a non-exclusive research license under Bicycle's intellectual property solely to enable Genentech to perform any activities under the agreement. Bicycle received upfront $30 million. For each additional arm of development, Bicycle is eligible for mid to high single digit million dollars per arm. Specified development, regulatory, and initial commercialization milestones for products arising from each collaboration program can total up to $200.0 million. The Company is also eligible to receive up to $200.0 million in sales milestone payments on a Genentech Collaboration Program-by-Genentech Collaboration Program basis.

In addition, to the extent any of the product candidates covered by the licenses conveyed to Genentech are commercialized, the Company would be entitled to receive tiered royalty payments on net sales at percentages ranging from the mid-single to low double-digits, subject to certain standard reductions and offsets. Royalties will be payable, on a product by product and country by country basis, until the later of the expiration of specified licensed patents covering such product in such country, or ten years from first commercial sale of such product in such country.

The Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) Agreement (abstracted from 10-Q, pages 16-17): Collaboration was entered into in May 2019. The Company received $1.1 million in May 2019, consisting of the upfront payment for research and development funding. In October 2019, the collaboration with DDF was expanded to include Oxford University's Oxford Drug Discovery Institute (ODDI). The Company could receive up to an additional $0.7 million, of which $0.5 million has been received as of 6/30/2021.

Intellectual property created by the collaboration shall be owned by the Company, and background intellectual property improvements shall be owned by the party from whose background intellectual property they exclusively relate. If promising lead compounds are identified, the Company, ODDI and DDF have the option (the "DDF Option") to establish a jointly owned new company ("NewCo") to advance the compounds through further development towards commercialization. NewCo will receive a royalty and milestone-bearing assignment and license of intellectual property from the Company for this purpose. [...] NewCo will initially be owned 66% by the Company and 34% by DDF; however, the Company shall not be entitled to exercise more than 50% of the total voting rights related to its ownership interests.

The AstraZeneca Collaboration Agreement (abstracted from 10-Q, pages 17-20): The agreement was initially entered into in November 2016 for two targets which were terminated in October 2020 and March 2021 respectively. In May 2018, AstraZeneca made an irrevocable election to exercise an option to nominate up to four additional targets. The upfront receivables amount to approximately $5.7 million. To Bicycle, each target candidate is worth approximately $170 million plus future "tiered royalty payments of mid-single digits based on a percentage of net sales, subject to certain reductions, including in certain countries where the licensed product faces generic competition."

The Ionis Evaluation and Option Agreement (refer 10-Q, pages 20, 27-28): An agreement was entered into in December 2020. Bicycle received $3 million upfront. In July 2021, the Company's subsidiary BicycleTx Limited ((BTx)) and Ionis entered into a collaboration and license agreement following the exercise of option by Ionis. "Under the Ionis Collaboration Agreement, Ionis made an upfront payment to BTx of $31.0 million and an equity investment in the Company of $11.0 million."

On a collaboration target-by-collaboration target basis, the Company can receive up to "low-single-digit million dollar amount upon acceptance of an investigational new drug application," "specified development and regulatory milestones of up to a low double-digit million dollar amount per collaboration target," "up to a low double-digit million dollar amount in cumulative sales milestone payments," and "tiered royalty payments on net sales at percentages in the low single digits."

Bicycle recorded a payable of $3.0 million with respect to its agreement with Cancer Research UK for BT1718 (refer 10-Q, page 22). The Company is liable for a combined value in the mid six digit dollar amount if it obtains rights to the results of the clinical trial. If it is abandoned, then the Company will grant license to Cancer Research UK subsidiary, Cancer Research Technology Limited (CRTL), which can bring in "an aggregate total value of $50.9 million, as well as royalty payments based on a single digit percentage on net sales of products developed."

A similar agreement was entered into with respect to BT7401, which will either be a liability of a combined value in the mid six digit dollar amount, or a receivable of "an aggregate total value of up to $60.3 million for each licensed product, as well as royalty payments based on a single digit percentage on net sales of products developed, and sublicense royalties to the Cancer Research UK in the low double digit percentage of sublicense income depending on the stage of development when the license is granted."

Financials

The Company has funded its operations with gross proceeds of $320.2 million from the sale of its ordinary shares, American Depositary Shares (ADSs), and convertible preferred shares, and proceeds of $70.6 million received from its collaboration arrangements, and borrowings of $30.0 million pursuant to the Loan Agreement with Hercules.

As of 6/30/2021, the Company had a long-term debt liability of $29.6 million, and a cash balance of $198.7 million, which it expects to be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least twelve months, i.e., until 2Q-2022.

Risks

The Company has incurred recurring losses since inception and expects further operational losses in the foreseeable future. As of 6/30/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $185.7 million.

The Company will incur increasing expenses as the pipeline goes through later clinical stages. As the stated cash run is up to 2Q-2022, additional funding will be required, which will dilute the stock.

The Company's addressable market sizes are small considering that the pipeline candidates initially target underserved indications with small patient populations not treatable with currently approved therapies.

Bottom line

The Company has a unique platform with versatile combinatorial potential, and decent collaborations in its kitty. Four Wall Street analysts are very bullish, while five are bullish, with average analyst rating at 4.44/5, and an ascending price target of $44.67. At last close on 8/20/2021, the stock was priced at $28.62, near the midpoint of its 52-week range between $15.60 and $36.99, which seems a decent investment level.

(All images, and technical & financial content sourced, quoted, extracted or abstracted from the company's presentation of August 2021, or the website, or the 10-Q for 2Q-2021 dated 8/5/2021).