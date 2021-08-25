t_kimura/E+ via Getty Images

For quite some time now, real estate has been one of the better ways for investors to generate an income. This is partly because a real estate investment trust, which many public real estate companies are structured as, are required to pay out at least 75% of their taxable income to investors in the form of a dividend. This rule tends to result in these firms having a higher dividend yield than many other industries. In addition, real estate tends to work quite well as a store of wealth to protect against the ravages of inflation. This is something that has become increasingly important in today's environment as we have now begun to see inflation actually set in. Unfortunately, the popularity of this asset class has driven up prices and suppressed yields at historically low levels. One way around this is to invest in a closed-end fund focusing specifically on real estate. These funds are able to use a variety of strategies to boost their yields beyond what other funds are capable of doing. In this article, we will discuss the popular Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI), which currently yields 5.97%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been a few months, so a great deal has changed. As such, this article will focus specifically on the changes that we have seen over the period and re-examine its financial situation.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has the stated objective of achieving a high level of total return. This is certainly not anything unusual as most closed-end funds that invest in equity securities have a similar objective. The thing that sets this fund apart from many other funds is that it seeks to achieve this objective by investing in securities issued by real estate companies. This can have certain advantages due to the nature of these security types. This is because preferred stock tends to have higher yields than common stock, but it does not have the same upside potential. Thus, by including both types of security, the fund is able to benefit from both the high yields inherent in the preferreds and both the upside potential and inflation protection embedded in the common stock.

The largest positions in the fund include a few companies that are likely to be familiar to many people that follow the real estate sector. We can see them quite clearly here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

A few of these companies are somewhat similar to the last time that we looked at the fund. In particular, the fund continues to count American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) among its largest positions, although the weightings have changed somewhat. These two companies tend to be fairly popular holdings among real estate funds, although they are not exactly what most people think of when they picture a real estate company. The basic business model of these firms is to own cellular towers around the United States and abroad that lease out to companies looking to expand their networks. They have become popular among many real estate investors though due to providers increasingly wanting to offer fifth-generation networks to their customers. These networks offer superior speed and performance to older cellular technologies but also require cellular towers to be placed much closer together. The expectation is that these companies will deliver growth as they construct additional towers to support the expansion of these networks.

Another interesting choice here is Simon Property Group (SPG), which is the largest operator of shopping malls in the United States. This company was also included in the fund the last time that we looked at it and it appears to be included in the fund as a recovery play. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the lockdowns that the government imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic had an absolutely devastating effect on shopping mall operators due to the reduction in foot traffic. This decline in foot traffic caused numerous retailers in shopping malls to declare bankruptcy and even resulted in an increase in vacancies. However, now that the vaccine has begun to become more widespread, we have begun to see people in many areas begin to return to their pre-pandemic lives. This can be expected to result in an increase in foot traffic to shopping malls and hopefully an increase in their stock prices. At least, this appears to be the scenario that management is betting on here.

As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this scenario could result in it dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can clearly see above, there is one asset in the portfolio that accounts for more than 5% of the portfolio. This company, American Tower, currently accounts for 8.2% of the portfolio. This is an increase from the 6.5% weighting that it had the last time that we looked at the fund, so it appears that this risk is increasing. As such, potential investors should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to this company individually before taking a position in the fund.

One thing that seasoned real estate investors know quite well is that there are different types of real estate. This fund is fortunately well diversified among all of these different real estate sectors:

Source: Cohen & Steers

This is nice to see because each of these different sectors has different fundamentals. We saw this quite clearly during the recent pandemic and the lockdowns that were associated with it. For example, the hospitality sector was impacted far more adversely than the healthcare sector or data centers were. This was reflected in the stock price performance of the two sectors. The inverse is also true as those sectors that were most negatively impacted will also likely see greater price appreciation as the economy re-opens and people begin to return to their pre-pandemic lives. Thus, the fact that the fund is fairly well diversified among the various sectors gives us both the benefits of the companies in the more stable sectors, which reduce the overall volatility of the portfolio, as well as the upside potential of certain sectors as the economy recovers.

Real Estate And Income And Wealth Preservation

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the nice things about real estate is the protection that it provides us against inflation. Economists define inflation as a broad-based increase in prices across an economy and generally consider it to be a natural occurrence. However, inflation is caused by the money supply of an economy growing faster than the production of goods and services in the economy. This is because that scenario results in an increasing amount of money attempting to purchase each unit of economic output. This has been the case in the United States over the past decade.

We can easily see the case for inflation by comparing the M3 money supply, which is the most comprehensive measure of an economy's money supply, to the country's gross domestic product. This chart shows the M3 money supply in the United States over the past decade:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see here, over the past ten years, the nation's money supply has gone from $9.1513 trillion in June 2011 to $20.3889 trillion in June 2021. This represents an enormous 122.80% increase over the period. This is unfortunately substantially higher than the increase in the nation's production of goods and services. This chart shows the nation's gross domestic product over the same period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can clearly see, the national gross domestic product went from $15.557535 trillion to $22.722581 trillion over the same period. This is only a 46.06% increase over the same period. Thus, the money supply has clearly been growing much more rapidly than the national production of goods and services. This is exactly the kind of environment that stimulates inflation. At this point, some investors may point out that inflation over much of this period was relatively limited. This was mostly because of the fact that the majority of this newly printed money remained in the assets markets and did not enter the real economy. This has begun to change, however. As we can see above, there was an enormous surge in the money supply in 2020 that continues today. This was caused by the government's increase in spending that was intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As I pointed out before, this spending was almost entirely financed by the Federal Reserve printing new money. This spending was designed to be put in the hands of people that would spend it on goods and services, thus increasing demand in excess of the increase in economic production. We have already begun to see the inflation that was stimulated by this as the inflation rate in July came in at 5.4%, which is well beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate. It seems likely that we will continue to see more inflation in the near-term as the national economy reopens and people release their pent-up demand.

The problem with inflation is that it effectively causes your income to decline. This is because every dollar that you earn is able to purchase less products. Real estate is able to protect against this problem. This is because real estate benefits from the same thing that causes the price of everything else to increase in an inflationary environment. In particular, real estate is in limited supply and requires a great deal of human or mechanical effort to improve or construct. In addition to this, real estate can earn money for its owners because it can be rented out to tenants. The rent paid by these tenants also increases with inflation, which helps protect the purchasing power of your income in such an environment.

Distribution Analysis

Although the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of total return, one of the primary reasons why we invest in real estate is to generate an income. As such, we might expect the fund to pay out a regular distribution. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share ($0.96 per share annually), which gives it a 5.97% yield at the current price. The fund has been remarkably consistent about its distribution over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

This consistency with the distribution is likely to appeal to those investors that are desiring a steady and stable source of income. Another thing that may appeal to more risk averse investors is the fact that these distributions are largely classified as dividend and capital gains income, although the fund did issue some return of capital last year:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this is likely to be appealing is that a return of capital can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. However, there are other things that can result in a distribution being classified as return of capital such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we want to investigate exactly how the fund is financing its distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have a recent report to consult for our distribution analysis. The fund's most recent financial report is for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. However, while this report will not include any information about the fund's performance in the strong market that we have seen thus far this year, it will provide us with information about how well it performed in last year's generally challenging environment and will also provide us with insight about the return of capital distributions. During the full-year 2020 period, the fund received a total of $9,395,489 in dividends and another $440,684 in interest off of the investments in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total of $9,836,173 in income during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $6,937,480 available for the investors. This was not enough to cover the $26,476,009 that the fund paid out in distributions, but it does have other ways to make money such as capital gains. The fund managed to achieve net realized gains of $21,362,141 during the year but this was overshadowed by the $30,942,473 net unrealized capital losses that the fund had in 2020. The realized gains and net investment income were technically enough to cover the distributions but due to the unrealized losses the fund actually lost value during the year. It seems likely that it has since regained those unrealized losses though given the strong market that we have seen this year. While we will have to wait until the fund's semi-annual report is released to verify this, the distribution is likely to be sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them for a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case right now. As of August 20, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund had a net asset value of $15.44 per share, but it actually trades for $16.09 per share. This represents a 4.21% premium to net asset value. This is actually a bit above the 3.62% premium that the fund has had on average over the past month, so it would make some sense for potential investors to wait until the price comes down a bit before purchasing shares of the fund.