Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is the leader in automatic identification and data capture that includes barcode printing and scanners, radio frequency identification devices “RFID”, and related workflow optimization software. While the applications here in retail and e-commerce are obvious, the company's solutions are capturing significant demand across various industries through high-level themes like the growth of cloud computing, internet of things “IoT”, and mobility technologies. The company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by continued growth momentum and firming financials. While shares have already been a big winner this year, we are bullish on ZBRA and see its recent expansion into automation robotics as the next growth driver. This is a high-quality stock with a positive long-term outlook.

ZBRA Earnings Recap

Zebra Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $4.57, beat expectations by $0.45, climbing 90% compared to $2.41 in Q2 2020. Revenue of $1.4 billion increasing 44% year-over-year was also ahead of consensus estimates. This was an overall solid quarter for the company. The gross margin reached 47.8%, up 400 basis points from Q2 2020 with management citing the shift in the sales mix towards more high-tech solutions and services. Similarly, the adjusted EBITDA margin at 23.6% surged by 530 basis points from 18.3% in the period last year with the company benefiting from operating leverage as well as efficiency efforts implemented during the pandemic.

(source: company IR)

Management noted strong momentum across all segments and regions. Asset Intelligence & Tracking "AIT", which includes the core barcode solutions generated 51% y/y organic growth. The more high-tech Enterprise Visibility & Mobility "EVM" group based on products like mobile computing, RFID, and services also posted a 35% y/y organic sales increase.

(source: company)

From a high-level perspective, the rise of retailers with omnichannel requirements offering consumers the ability to shop online with delivery or in-store pickup has supported demand for specialized Zebra inventory management solutions. A theme for the company is that it benefits from the "on-demand economy" with various industries like transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector depending more and more on real-time location tracking. From the earnings conference call:

Our customers continue to digitize and automate their workflows with a sense of urgency in the increasingly on-demand global economy. We also significantly expanded profit margin across our business more than offsetting escalating global supply chain costs. We also continued our balanced approach to scaling operating expenses, while investing in initiatives to drive sustainable profitable growth.

A key development in Q2 was the acquisition of "Adaptive Vision", a leading provider of graphical machine vision software for manufacturing and other industries. The deal is part of a new strategy for the company officially entering the fixed industrial scanning "FIS" and machine vision "MV" markets. The effort here is to introduce more automation solutions particularly as it relates to scanning for inventory and manufacturing processes. Anecdotally, the tech offers efficiencies with the scanning process compared to having human employees manually tracking barcodes as one example. Separately, after quarter-end in July, Zebra announced the acquisition of "Fetch Robotics", a leader in autonomous mobile robots "AMRs" that facilitate workflows in warehouse and distribution centers. Overall, the two deals are set to support growth going forward.

(source: company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $318 million in cash against $996 million in debt. Considering Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $325 million, annualized to $1.3 billion, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is under 0.6x. Zebra has also generated $514 million in free cash flow year to date. We view the balance sheet position and liquidity as a strong point in ZBRA's investment profile.

Management Guidance and Market Outlook

For guidance, management is targeting net sales growth between 23% and 25% for the full year. An estimated adjusted EBITDA margin of around 22.5%, if confirmed, would represent climbing profitability compared to 20.5% in 2020. The company also expects to generate at least $900 million in free cash flow this year.

(source: company IR)

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for revenue to reach $5.55 billion this year, up 25% from 2020, is in line with management guidance. Going forward, the market expects the growth trend to moderate into the mid-single digits for 2022 and 2023. EPS estimate at $17.62 this year represents a 38% y/y increase it's expected the earnings trend can remain above the revenue growth based on firming margins going forward. While the growth outlook for 2022 and 2023 are relatively modest, in part related to the strong 2021 comparison period, our take is that the market estimates could prove to be conservative if Zebra can generate incremental growth from its recent acquisitions as part of the bullish case for the stock.

ZBRA Stock Forecast

There's a lot to like about Zebra Technologies which has proven to be a growth juggernaut over the past several years. Part of that meteoric rise can be traced to its relationship with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) recognized as a major customer employing Zebra barcode scanning technology across its global logistical infrastructure. Indeed, shares of ZBRA have actually outperformed AMZN over the past decade with a +1,630% return highlighting the impressive performance.

Data by YCharts

While Amazon remains an important part of the Zebra Technologies business, the company's last annual report noted that no single customer represents more than 20% of total sales highlighting a favorable diversification from several industries. In this regard, we are encouraged by the recent strategic steps to push into new growth opportunities across industrial automation and robotics which are high-growth segments and can help to further diversify the business.

In terms of valuation, ZBRA is currently trading at a 33x forward P/E ratio on the 2021 consensus EPS. We believe this multiple is compelling considering the company's leadership position, growth outlook, and financial strength. While other companies offer similar automatic identification and data capture tools, a key advantage for Zebra Technologies are the considerable high switching costs any customer would need to assess before contemplating any competitor's solutions. By this measure, there is a sense of high visibility to the product lifecycle as a recurring source of revenue through the software systems.

With the new entry into industrial automation and robotics, this is a segment that can command a higher growth premium based on the high-tech aspect. Rockwell Automation (ROK), a leader in intelligent devices and robotics for industrial settings like manufacturing, is a competitor in the segment. ROK trades at forwarding P/E of 35x suggesting ZBRA is still at a discount. While the companies have key differences, we believe ZBRA is stronger considering its more diversified exposure to several industries beyond manufacturing.

Is ZBRA a Buy?

Zebra Technologies with a market cap of $30 billion has emerged as one of the most important industrial-tech companies in the market with its leading "enterprise asset intelligence" solutions. We rate shares as a buy with a price target of $700 for the year ahead representing a 40x multiple on the 2021 consensus EPS and approximately 20% upside from the current level. The bullish case for ZBRA is simply that the company can maintain the operating and financial momentum allowing it to exceed expectations over the coming quarters. Entering 2022, positive guidance from management supported by strong end-user demand can send shares higher with renewed bullish momentum.

There is a cyclical component to Zebra operations considering the exposure to global trends of business investment spending necessary to implement its solutions as well as the impact of consumer demand. The main risk for the stock is going to be a global economic slowdown that would likely pressure growth and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. The recent resurgence of Covid likely adds to some near-term uncertainties which can add volatility to the stock. Monitoring points for the upcoming quarters include the trends in margins as well as updates from management regarding the contribution of the recent acquisitions.