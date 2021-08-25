RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is a health insurance brokerage platform. With its share price falling to all-time lows, I opted to take a fresh look. What I've found doesn't inspire the prudent and responsible investor in me to consider deploying capital to this stock. Here's why:

Revenue Growth Rates Decelerate

A few dynamics are worth noticing above. Firstly, Q2 2020 posted fairly subdued revenue growth rates, which were always going to make the same quarter this year shine in comparison.

To this end, we can see that Q2 2021 was up 55% y/y. So, in that light, these growth rates are not as attractive as they look at first glance.

Secondly, and perhaps more weighty is that, for 2021 as whole, the guidance at the top end is pointing towards 48%. This implies that H2 2021 is going to grow at a slower rate than H1 2020, which grew at approximately 54%.

This implies that not only do shareholders have to contend with the second half growing at a slower rate than the first half, but also that the second half of 2021 is growing at somewhere around 800 to 1,000 basis points slower than H1 2021 - for 2021 as a whole to grow by 48%y/y compared with 2020.

Next, consider that in 2019 GoHealth's revenue growth rates were up 190% y/y, while in 2020 its revenue growth rate was up 60% y/y. Now, assuming that 2021 is likely to finish at around 48% in revenue growth rates, this obviously begs the question, what will GoHealth's 2022 revenue growth rate look like?

Finally, to add further insult to injury and uncertainty to shareholders, it's difficult to come to terms with what GoHealth's sustainable growth rates may stabilize at.

To illustrate, management itself is halfway through the year and its guidance for 2021 is for its revenues to grow somewhere between 37% to 48% y/y. Needless to say, this is an incredibly wide range for a company to give to investors six months out from the end of the year.

Lower Down the Income Statement, Problems Continue

When I looked through the results, at first I thought EBITDA guidance for 2021 is expected to reach approximately $315 million. And at first, this looks great. The problem though is that most of GoHealth's top-line growth isn't translating towards strong bottom-line EBITDA profitability.

What's happening here is that customer care and enrollment costs are growing far faster than its revenue growth rate. To illustrate, during Q2 2021, these costs were up 117% y/y, thus far outpacing the 55% y/y in revenue growth rates.

Valuation - Now Cheaply Priced, but Is It Enough?

The stock is down more than 65% in 6 months. Clearly, this is now trading near its all-time lows, but does this immediately mean the stock is cheap and with the required margin of safety? In the past, I would have pounded my chest and become an avid bull here post-sell-off.

But experience and the school of hard knocks have taught me many valuable lessons in investing. One lesson being that cheap can always get cheaper than it is right now.

Yes, the stock is priced absurdly cheap at 0.4x this year's sales. And on the surface, compared with many other marketplace-like stocks, this is insanely cheap. On the other hand, compared with peer SelectQuote (SLQT), which trades at 1.7x next year's sales, this suddenly appears to be the going price that investors are willing to pay for healthcare brokerage companies.

So, with unpredictable revenue growth rates together with EBITDA margins compressing from 31% in 2020 to approximately 25% in 2021, I am not left with enough confidence in the stability and predictability of GoHealth's prospects.

The Bottom Line

I contend that, even if the stock has fallen substantially in price and even if the multiple that investors are willing to pay for the stock appears to be unjustifiably low, until GoHealth is able to give investors confidence that it can stabilize its growth rates, investors are not going to reconsider this investment as a worthwhile investment.

In sum, I believe that there are better risk-reward investments out there, and that's where I'm deploying my own capital right now.