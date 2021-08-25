Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2021

Hello my names is james,I'm photographer./iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the August 2021 cobalt miner news. The past month saw a flat month for cobalt prices and inventory. Perhaps the biggest news was further efforts by all parties towards responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric vehicle, as well as the miners announcing some great financial results boosted by stronger cobalt prices in H1, 2021.

Cobalt price news

As of August 18, the cobalt spot price was roughly flat at US$23.58/lb, from US$23.80/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$51,200/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 286 tonnes, about the same as last month's 287 tonnes. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 23.58

Source: Mining.com

Cobalt demand v supply forecasts

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Source: BloombergNEF

BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening from 2023

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt demand v supply forecast - Deficits starting in 2026

Source: Fortune Minerals (video) and courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

Source

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x

Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report

On June 30 Mining.com reported:

CHART: Study predicts over 400% increase in copper, lithium, nickel battery demand. BNEF predicts annual demand for lithium-ion batteries will pass 2.7 terawatt-hours per year by 2030 - a 35% increase from the analytics company's forecast made last year.

2021 BNEF forecasts demand for lithium-ion batteries from transport and energy storage will surge to as much as 5.9 TWh a year in 2030, increasing 26x from 2020

Source: BloombergNEF's 2021 New Energy Outlook

Cobalt market news

On July 26 Investing News reported:

Cobalt market update: Q2 2021 in review......The aerospace sector remains a key area of uncertainty, with demand still significantly down compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. Looking ahead, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expects overall cobalt demand to continue to grow for the rest of 2021. "Alongside increasing demand from the battery industry in response to rising EV sales, demand from the superalloy industry is also expected to pick up in Q4 as international travel begins to recover towards pre-COVID-19 levels in light of the global vaccine rollout," Miller said. In terms of supply, major news came in Q2 when top producer Glencore confirmed the reopening of Mutanda by the end of 2021.....Commissioning of Mutanda will begin in 2021, but production will not start until mid- to late 2022, with only small volumes expected. The ramp up will be gradual over the medium term, the analyst added.....Looking at how prices could perform in Q3, Fisher said he expects them to remain relatively steady through Q3 and stay in the low to mid-US$20s through the rest of 2021.....Benchmark Mineral Intelligence remains bullish on cobalt prices, with expectations that prices will pick up again in late Q3 and into Q4.

On August 11 Resource World reported:

Will battery minerals demand outstrip supply in the future?.....This switch to EVs is an important part of the goal of the International Energy Agency's Paris Agreement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.......Another challenge facing critical mineral miners is the long lag time to explore a prospect, develop an economic resource, complete the Environmental Assessment process, gain social acceptance, prepare a bankable feasibility study and, finally, build a mine. According to the IHS report, between 2010 and 2019, this process averaged 16.5 years......The Clean Energy Transitions report also notes that in order to adhere to climate goals, the expected supply from existing mines and projects under construction will only meet half of the projected lithium and cobalt demands and 80% of copper needs by 2030. As a result, recycling efforts will play an important role.

On August 17 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported:

EV makers eye bigger battery-metals role by inking mining deals.....Electric-vehicle makers are pushing for an intermediary role in mining to secure supplies of key battery metals, according to the head of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. "We've had discussions on that and Tesla has definitely explored these options," Chief Executive Officer Randy Smallwood said Friday in a phone interview. "There is a real concern on the battery metal side in terms of supply."....Smallwood said he's seeing increasing interest from electric-vehicle makers to get more involved in the industry and has even had talks with "potential partners" interested in starting their own streaming companies for battery metals including cobalt, nickel and lithium.....Tesla Inc. struck a nickel-supply deal with BHP Group last month after CEO Elon Musk had expressed concern about supply due to challenges in sustainable sourcing.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On July 30, Glencore announced: "Half-year production report 2021." Highlights include:

"Own sourced copper and cobalt production of 598,000 tonnes and 14,800 tonnes, respectively, was modestly higher than H1 2020."

On August 5, Glencore announced: "2021 half-year report." Highlights include:

"Higher commodity prices drive six-month adjusted EBITDA to $8.7 billion..."

"Industrial Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 billion (H1 2020: $2.6 billion) reflects a significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA mining margin of 38% (H1 2020: 22%).

Strong Marketing Adjusted EBIT performance of $1.8 billion, albeit down $220 million (11%) on H1 2020, reflecting the exceptional oil trading conditions in the prior period. All key commodity departments materially contributed.

Full year Marketing Adjusted EBIT expected at the top end of our long-term $2.2-3.2 billion p.a. range."

Industrial unit costs in line with expectations

"H1 unit costs were: Copper 85¢/lb, zinc -18¢/lb (18¢/lb ex-gold), nickel (ex Koniambo) 254¢/lb and thermal coal $54/t.

Full year estimated unit costs: Copper 80¢/lb, zinc -13¢/lb (28¢/lb ex-gold), nickel (ex Koniambo) 277¢/lb and thermal coal $55/t (all including by-product credits as appropriate).

H1 Industrial capex was $1.8 billion (H1 2020: $1.8 billion); full year expected around $5.0 billion."

Net income attributable to equity holders of $1.3 billion.....

Net debt of $10.6 billion (including $1.0 billion of Marketing-related lease liabilities)....

......Announced today an additional cash distribution of c. $530 million ($0.04/share) and a $650 million share buyback.

Brings total shareholder returns for 2021 to $2.8 billion, being the 12¢/share base distribution announced in February and the above "top-up" elements."

On August 12, Glencore announced:

Re|Source cements partnership with Tesla. Re|Source, a solution to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric vehicle, is proud to acknowledge the progress made by Tesla in implementing the pilot project across its supply chain. Further details can be found in Tesla's Impact Report. Tesla has been a key partner in designing and implementing the solution, which was officially announced on 20 May 2021, across its value chain since 2019. The pilot is being tested in real operating conditions, from upstream cobalt production facilities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC] to downstream electric vehicle productions sites.

On August 17, Glencore announced: "Glencore and Britishvolt sign strategic partnership for long-term supply of cobalt."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On August 13, China Molybdenum announced:

Re|Source cements partnership with Tesla. Re|Source, a solution to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric vehicle, is proud to acknowledge the progress made by Tesla in implementing the pilot project across its supply chain. Tesla has been a key partner in designing and implementing the solution, which was officially announced on 20 May 2021, across its value chain since 2019. The pilot is being tested in real operating conditions, from upstream cobalt production facilities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC] to downstream electric vehicle productions sites. Multiple on-site pilots have already commenced in the DRC and Europe, and plans are in place to commence further pilots in Asia and the US later this year.....

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

Some news from June 23, Reuters reported:

China's Huayou says Indonesia nickel project to cost less than planned. Chinese firm Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's first nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia will enter the commissioning stage at the end of this year, with capital expenditure coming in below planned levels......The project, on the island of Sulawesi, is one of several Indonesian nickel and cobalt plants using high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) technology that have attracted attention as a fresh source of supply for the booming electric vehicle battery sector......(the project) will take about another 12 months for the plant to ramp up to full operation. The project, called Huayue, is a joint venture of Huayou, stainless steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group and China Molybdenum Co. It is designed to have annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes in nickel content and 7,000-8,000 tonnes of cobalt content in their nickel-cobalt hydroxide product.....Huayou is also building another HPAL project in Indonesia, which was announced in May, with annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes in nickel content, double the size of the Huayue plant......Tsingshan and another battery producer, announced in May as EVE Energy, are partners in this project.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On July 30, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Operational update for the six months ended 30 June 2021. In 2021 1H, the Group's mining operations produced 28,503 tonnes of copper content included in copper cathode and copper concentrate (six months ended 30 June 2020 ("2020 1H"): 39,006 tonnes) and 1,447 tonnes of cobalt content included in cobalt hydroxide (2020 1H: 2,653 tonnes).....Out of the sales of the copper and cobalt, the Group's mining operations generated revenue of approximately US$272.7 million and US$51.0 million in 2021 1H, respectively (2020 1H: approximately US$149.0 million and US$57.8 million, respectively), representing approximately 83% year-on-year increase and 12% year-on-year decrease respectively compared to 2020 1H.....

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

No news for the month.

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG owns the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On August 12, ERG announced: "Re|Source cements partnership with Tesla."

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On July 30, Umicore SA announced:

Half year results 2021. Umicore reports exceptionally strong performance in the first half of 2021. Umicore's revenues for the first 6 months amounted to € 2.1 billion (+37% year on year) and adjusted EBIT amounted to € 625 million, up 157% compared to the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA doubled to € 762 million, which combined with a temporary € 250 million reduction in working capital, resulted in record free cash flows and a reduction of € 0.4 billion in net financial debt since the end of 2020 to just over € 1 billion. Adjusted net profit for the Group close to tripled to € 428 million. The Supervisory Board decided to pay an interim dividend of € 0.25 per share, as fixed by the amended dividend policy which was announced in February.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On August 6, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Supplementary explanation for Financial Summary 1st quarter FY2021【IFRS】."

On August 6, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Notice regarding revisions made to forecast of consolidated operating results."

On August 16, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Success in demonstration experiments for secondary battery recycling technology that includes cobalt recovery - Establishment of a world-first new recycling process that integrates production of soluble slag that enables lithium recovery.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On August 5, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports 1Н 2021 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 33% y-o-y to USD 8.9 billion owing to higher metal prices and increase of palladium sales volumes, which have more than offset production losses caused by the temporary suspension of Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines due to their flooding and Norilsk concentrator, following an incident in February this year.....

EBITDA increased three-fold y-o-y to USD 5.7 billion due to higher revenue and lower base effect of 1H2020, when USD 2.1 billion environmental provision related to the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk industrial area in May 2020 was recognized.

CAPEX increased 80% y-o-y to almost USD 1 billion driven by stepped up investments in Sulfur project, South Cluster development as well as increased capital repairs and equipment upgrades investments aiming at the improvement of industrial safety and modernization of core assets....

Free cash flow decreased 48% y-o-y to USD 1.4 billion driven by the reimbursement for the environmental damages in the amount of USD 2.0 billion and increased capital expenditures.

Net debt increased 64% y-o-y to USD 7.7 billion owing to lower free cash flow, payment of final dividend for 2020 and the share buyback, with net debt/EBITDA ratio increased marginally to 0.7x as of June 30, 2021.

On June 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved holistic environmental strategy covering six major areas (air, water, soil, tailings and waste management, biodiversity and climate change) and setting 21 concrete targets for 2030.

In June 2021, the Company paid final dividend for 2020 in the amount of RUR 1,021.22 (approximately USD 13.89) per ordinary share;

In June 2021, the Company completed share buyback, having repurchased from 5,382,079 ordinary shares at RUB 27,780 (around USD 384) per share for a total amount of approximately USD 2.1 billion......"

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On July 27, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals June 2021 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Strong cash position on operational performance and robust market 22% uplift in quarter-on-quarter copper production contributes to a strong first half operating performance.

H1 net revenue of $986 million enables closing cash balance of $134 million (unaudited) and zero debt.

Group copper production guidance on track, gold production increased and cash costs lowered.

Growth projects advancing with key milestones and decision points on track for H2 2021."

On August 18, OZ Minerals announced: "Green Light for Prominent Hill Wira Shaft expansion."

On August 18, OZ Minerals announced: "Strong financial performance supports Prominent Hill expansion and special dividend." Highlights include:

"Net Profit After Tax [NPAT] of $269 million for the Half year (up 237%) driven by operational performance, higher copper volumes and stronger prices.

EBITDA of $561 million (up 123%) at a robust operating margin of 57%.

Strong operating cash flows of $457 million (up 204%).

Shareholders to benefit from: Maintenance of fully franked interim dividend of 8 cents per share. Payment of a fully franked special dividend of 8 cents per share on strong financial performance.

Growth Investment approved for Prominent Hill shaft mine expansion."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On July 29, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports strong nickel and cobalt production in Q2 and upgrades ESG targets." Highlights include:

"Leon Binedell, a 25-year mining industry veteran with a history of building shareholder value, was appointed President and CEO of Sherritt International effective June 1, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] was $18 million, up 114% from last year. The higher total was indicative of strong production totals at the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV) and improved nickel and cobalt prices, but offset by increased input costs and $1.8 million of expenses relating to a 10% workforce reduction in Sherritt's Corporate office, which will result in a reduction of corporate costs by approximately $1.3 million annually, and $5.5 million in other contract benefits expenses relating to the planned departure of senior executives.

Sherritt's share of finished nickel production at the Moa JV was 4,230 tonnes, up 2% from last year while Sherritt's share of finished cobalt production was 476 tonnes, up 12%.....

Net Direct Cash Cost [NDC][1] at the Moa JV was US$4.58/lb, up 17% from last year.....

Upgraded a number of environmental, social, and governance [ESG] targets, including a target of achieving net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 and obtaining 15% of overall energy from renewable sources by 2030....."

Nickel 28 (CONXF) [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On August 3, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q2 and H1 2021 performance." Highlights include:

"Ramu cobalt sales of 1,004 tonnes of contained cobalt in Q2 2021, a 56% increase from the same period last year.

Fast Markets average cobalt price of US$21.06/lb. in Q2 2021, a 39% increase from the same period last year."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On July 28, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt partners with Timiskaming First Nation on plant study."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Very possible to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here and a good Crux Investor CEO interview here.

Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (formerly Jervois Mining)

On July 27, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois to acquire Freeport Cobalt for US$160 million." Highlights include:

"Jervois to acquire 100% of Freeport Cobalt by purchasing all the shares of Freeport Cobalt Oy and four affiliated entities from Koboltti Chemicals Holdings Limited ("KCHL").

Long-term capacity sharing of world-class cobalt refinery in Kokkola, Finland (operated by Umicore) via contractual rights to toll refine 6,250 mtpa cobalt at cost until 2093.

Acquisition includes a flexible, downstream advanced materials platform servicing a range of cobalt specialty product markets with longstanding customer relationships across Europe, the United States and Japan.

Creates a pathway to become the second largest producer of refined cobalt outside China; consolidates Jervois' strategy to become a leading nickel and cobalt company.

Jervois' business is enhanced by adding a significant cash generating asset and diversifying across multiple products and value chain segments......

Jervois to raise A$313 million via a fully underwritten Equity Raising to fund the Acquisition and ICO development.

Mercuria, one of the world's largest independent energy and commodity traders with more than US$120 billion annual turnover, will invest up to US$40 million in Jervois' equity raising; binding Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] signed to potentially support Jervois in a number of areas.

AustralianSuper to invest approximately A$50 million in the equity raising, and to further sub-underwrite the entitlement offer for approximately A$33 million.

Freeport-McMoRan and Lundin Mining (shareholders of KCHL) commit to support the equity raising and sub-underwrite the entitlement offer up to approximately A$66 million.

Jervois Directors and Management will invest A$3.5 million in the Equity Raising.

Acquisition is expected to close at the end of August 2021, subject to closing of a portion of the equity raising and other customary conditions."

On July 28, Jervois Mining announced:

Jervois successfully completes Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer. Jervois Mining Limited announces the successful completion of both the institutional placement ("Placement") and the institutional component of its 1 for 1.56 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Institutional Entitlement Offer") announced on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. Approximately A$136 million was raised across the Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer at an offer price of A$0.441 per share.

On August 11, Jervois Mining announced:

Change of name to Jervois Global Limited. Jervois Global Limited ("Jervois" or "Company") formerly Jervois Mining Limited [ASX: JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] [OTC: JRVMF] confirms that following shareholder approval on 29 July 2021, the Company has now been renamed Jervois Global Limited. The name change will be effective on the ASX on 3 September 2021, following the close of the current entitlement offer.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take agreements.

2022 - Idaho Cobalt Operations initial production target.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, or view a good video - "An introduction to the NICO Project."

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:CTEQF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On August 5, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced:

Demerger class ruling from ATO. Under the Demerger, Eligible Shareholders of Sunrise Energy Metals as at 24 June 2021 received for no cost one Clean TeQ Water share for every two Sunrise Energy Metals shares. Clean TeQ Water commenced trading on the ASX on 2 July 2021. On 4 August 2021 the Australian Tax Office (ATO) published the attached final class ruling regarding the tax treatment of the Demerger. That ruling includes guidance that the cost base of Sunrise Energy Metals shareholders' pre-demerger holdings should be apportioned between Sunrise Energy Metals and Clean TeQ Water shareholdings based on the following percentages: Sunrise Energy Metals: 81.82% and Clean TeQ Water: 18.18%.

On August 12, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced:

Clean TeQ Water signs agreement for Technology Services with Sunrise Energy Metals.

On August 13, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced:

Completion of acquisition of Hylea Project.....The Company announced in April 2021 an agreement to acquire the Hylea Project comprising Exploration Licences EL8520, EL8641 and EL8801 (Hylea Project), located in New South Wales, from Lotus Resources Limited (Lotus) (ASX:LOT) to expand the Company's footprint over additional nickel, cobalt and scandium mineralisation in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On July 30, Australian Mines announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2021." Highlights include:

"Advancing negotiations with potential Sconi offtake partners and financiers.

Scoping Study indicating P-CAM production will improve Sconi's already attractive economic profile.

Sconi's pilot P-CAM production plant entered construction phase.

Geophysical survey identified porphyry copper-gold target at Flemington Project."

On August 16, Australian Mines announced:

Binding offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution for supply of mixed nickel-cobalt hydroxide from the Sconi Project, Queensland. Australian Mines Limited is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding long form offtake agreement ("Offtake Agreement") with LG Energy Solution for mixed nickel-cobalt hydroxide sourced from Australian Mines' world class, 100%-owned, Sconi Project in North Queensland, Australia. LG Energy Solution [LGES], a subsidiary of LG Chem, is the world's largest producer of advanced batteries for the electric vehicle industry1. During the initial term of the Offtake Agreement, LGES will purchase 71,000 dry metric tonnes of nickel and 7,000 dry metric tonnes of cobalt in the form of a mixed hydroxide precipitate [MHP].

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/22 - Possible Sconi financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 5.9mt of contained nickel and 380kt of contained cobalt at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On July 27, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 30 June 2021......

Strategic opportunities to further consolidate Ardea's tenement base continue. The current focus is the planned Kalgoorlie-Boulder gold IPO spin-out, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (KalGold), with planned In-Specie share distribution.

Strategic Partner process ramped up with increased engagement with key stake holders such as the Critical Minerals Facilitation Office and Austrade. Highway resource update increases the Goongarrie Hub high-grade inventory to 78 million tonnes at 1.0% nickel.

KNP Feasibility Study accelerated with hydrology drilling completed, production bores planned, metallurgical drilling in progress....."

On August 18, Ardea Resources announced: "Nickel Sulphide exploration drilling to resume at Emu Lake."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Gold and nickel sulphide exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On July 26, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced:

June 2021 quarterly activities report. During the quarter the Pilot Plant was successfully installed and commissioned with all concentrate, leach and mixed hydroxide recovery circuits tested. Multiple Mixed Hydroxide Product (MHP) test runs were completed.....The cobalt sulphate samples will be dispatched at the end of the BHCP Global Sample Partner Program. Over 90% of samples requested by our >30 sample partners were for MHP..... During Q3 2021, COB expects to have shipped samples to over 30 partners including cobalt trading companies and battery precursor manufacturers across EU, India, Korea, Japan, China, US and Australia.....The success of Pilot Plant operations provided confidence that the plant can transition to a Demonstration Plant scale whilst achieving a similar product specification......Qualifying as a supplier can take approximately 12 months but is an essential step to a long-term project/offtake partnership......During the quarter COB received notice of the proposed grant of Exploration Licence Application 6225 (ELA 6225). ELA6225 is located approximately 10 km northwest of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project and comprises 20 units for approximately 58 km²...... During the quarter COB appointed Cutfield Freeman & Co Limited (Cutfield Freeman) to act as its strategic financial advisor.....

Cobalt Blue expands their tenements to now include ELA 6225 at Broken Hill

Source

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible off-take agreements. Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision. Project Funding.

Investors can watch a recent CEO interview here.

Havilah Resources (OTCPK:HAVRF) [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah's 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

On August 17, Havilah Resources announced: "Cockburn quartz-sulphide lode discovery." Highlights include:

"A new 10-20 metre wide quartz-sulphide lode discovery in 4 reverse circulation [RC] drillholes at the Cockburn prospect, 45 km southwest of Broken Hill.

Logging of the RC drill chips indicates abundant vein quartz, pyrite (iron sulphide) and lesser chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), supported by Niton XRF analyser results showing anomalous copper and cobalt.

At least 1.5 km of strike to be drill tested pending receipt of laboratory assays."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/22 - West Kalkaroo gold starter open pit permitting and feasibility study.

Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On August 9, Aeon Metals announced: "New drill targets at Walford Creek." Highlights include:

"High-resolution aerial magnetic and ground-based gravity surveys completed.

Excellent correlation of existing Py1 and Py3 mineralised horizons with 3D inversion gravity modelling.

New drill targets based on gravity anomalies identified below the Py3 horizon in the Vardy and Marley zones, reflecting large dense bodies within the Walford dolomites....."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2022 - Revised PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On July 23, GME Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report June 2021. Multiple economic gold intersection at Federation Gold Project. Renounceable Rights Issue Launched: 1:15 Renounceable Entitlement Issue at 4.5 cents per share, to raise up to approximately A$1.67 million......

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On July 27, Castillo Copper announced: "June 2021 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Big One Deposit:

"Interpretations by CCZ's geophysicist consultant, post the inaugural Induced Polarisation [IP] survey, suggests there is compelling evidence significant incremental mineralisation is located along fault structures rather than constrained within the trachyte dyke.

Notably, the IP survey identified there is a significant untested bedrock conductor north of the line of lode that is materially larger than the high-grade anomaly drilled in 2020.

The drilling campaign, comprising reverse circulation and diamond drilling over 26 drill-holes for 2,828m, resumed and will focus on intersecting new targets off the 1,200m strike event to extend known copper mineralisation.

The first three drill-holes, BO_315RC-17RC, proximal to BO_2020_201RC-03RC, all intercepted mineralisation - up to 17.5m thick - based on the field geologist's estimates."

Corporate:

"CCZ raised A$11.7m (£6.4m) to ramp up development of its Mt Oxide and Zambia Projects."

Post period events:

"CCZ confirmed a comprehensive IP survey will commence across the key Luanshya and Mkushi Projects located in Zambia's copper-belt."

On August 5, Castillo Copper announced: "Prime Broken Hill assets set to IPO."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On July 30, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "ASX quarterly report quarter ending 30 June 2021." Highlights include:

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Nickel Project

"Native Title negotiations with the Ngadju Traditional Owners continue.

Optimisation options for the previously completed Pre-Feasibility Study (see ASX release 20th February 2020) are currently under review, including the option of producing cobalt and nickel sulphate products."

Corporate

"Appointment of Mr. Christopher Hansen as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.....

Cash reserves as at 30th June 2021 of $0.83 million."

On August 16, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "Operational update."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTC:GBLEF)

On August 16, Global Energy Metals Corp. announced: "Global Energy Metals announces drilling underway at the Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project in Queensland, Australia." Highlights include:

"MBK's drilling program at the Millennium Project in northwest QLD has commenced as part of its exclusive 6-month option to earn in up to an 80% interest.

2 RC drill holes for 195m completed in the southern project area for resource validation and extension: MI21RC01 intersected visible Cu-Co mineralisation from 46m to 73m and 82m to 96m. MI21RC02 intersected visible Cu-Co from 62 to 87m.

These holes provide confidence in growth upside for the existing Inferred Resource of 5.9Mt @ 1.08% CuEq.

Up to 600m RC drilling in the Northern Extension Area has now commenced."

Investors can read my article on GEMC here.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB:DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Aston Minerals [ASX:ASO] (formerly European Cobalt), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Central African Gold [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals (OTCQX:BLSTF) [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB] (OTC:BXTMD), Canada Nickel (OTCQB:CNIKF) [TSXV:CNC], Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals (OTC:CTTZF) [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CSE:CRUZ][FSE: A2DMG8] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], DeepGreen Metals Inc. (TMC)/ Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (SOAC), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], Electric Royalties (OTCPK:ELECF) [TSXV:ELEC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA], Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Resolution Minerals Ltd (OTCPK:RLMLF) [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE] (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

August saw cobalt prices flat and LME inventory about the same.

Highlights for the month were:

Analysts forecast cobalt prices either steady in 2021 or picking up slightly.

EV makers eye bigger battery-metals role by inking mining deals.

Re|Source cements partnership with Tesla for responsible mining.

Glencore: Higher commodity prices drive six month adjusted EBITDA to $8.7 billion. Glencore and Britishvolt sign strategic partnership for long-term supply of cobalt.

China's Huayou says Indonesia nickel project to cost less than planned, to be commissioned by end 2021, ramping up in 2022.

Umicore reports exceptionally strong performance in H1 2021, adjusted EBITDA doubled to € 762 million.

Nornickel H1 2021 EBITDA increased three-fold y-o-y to USD 5.7 billion.

Jervois Mining name change to Jervois Global Limited. Jervois to acquire Freeport Cobalt for US$160m - pathway to become the second largest producer of refined cobalt outside China. Jervois to raise A$313m via a fully underwritten Equity Raising to fund the Acquisition and ICO development.

Sunrise Energy Metals demerges Clean TeQ Water.

Australian Mines: Binding offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution for supply of mixed nickel-cobalt hydroxide from the Sconi Project.

Ardea Resources plans a Kalgoorlie-Boulder gold IPO spin-out, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (KalGold), with planned In-Specie share distribution.

Cobalt Blue Pilot Plant was successfully installed and commissioned with sample products going to potential customers during Q3, 2021.

Global Energy Metals announces drilling underway at the Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project.

As usual, all comments are welcome.