It's been a rough few months for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), which isn't overly surprising, given that many of them headed into Q2 trading at a massive premium to gold producers. One name that's been hit quite hard since June is Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK), which has slid more than 40% from its year-to-date highs. However, even after this significant decline, the stock is still trading at more than 1x NPV (5%) and 29x downwardly revised FY2022 earnings estimates. So, while the valuation has improved, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety at $4.40 to justify investing here.

Endeavour Silver released its Q2 production results in early July, reporting solid performance at Guanacevi, and noted that it was tracking ahead of FY2021 guidance, a positive sign. Unfortunately, the Q2 financial results were a bit of a shock, given that while the production numbers were solid on a two-year basis (silver production up 1%, gold production up 17%), costs came in significantly above FY2021 guidance of $19.50. This was evidenced by all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $25.39/oz in Q2, a more than 27% increase sequentially. The sharp increase in costs more than offset the higher average realized price, putting a significant dent in Q2 margins. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart above, Endeavour had a solid quarter in Q2, with another solid quarter from the company's Guanacevi Mine. With ~1.19 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] produced in Q2, Guanacevi has now produced over ~2.3 million SEOs year-to-date, a 44% increase from H2 2020 and a 93% increase from Q2 2019 levels. However, all-in sustaining costs at the operation soared despite the higher production, with AISC of $24.68/oz in Q2 vs. $19.07 in Q1 2021. Endeavour noted that the higher costs were attributed to increase purchasing of third-party ore, increased labor costs, the expensing of development costs at El Porvenir, and an increase in operating development. While costs are expected to decline in H2, this translated to AISC margins of just ~$4.90/oz, despite the outstanding start to the year from a production standpoint.

At Bolanitos, production was over marginally on a sequential basis, increasing from ~600,800 SEOs to ~660,300 SEOs, driven by increased throughput and slightly higher silver grades. While all-in sustaining costs fell on a sequential basis to $19.79/oz, this was unable to offset the significantly higher costs at the larger Guanacevi Mine and the smaller El Compas Mine. At El Compas, costs soared to $123.73/oz due to relatively low metal sales, with just ~120,800 SEOs produced. This will be the last quarter of production at the mine, with El Compas now set to head into care & maintenance.

The good news for Endeavour Silver is that the company has maintained its cost guidance of $19.00/oz to $20.00/oz for FY2021, suggesting that it sees a better H2 ahead. The bad news is that it expects inflationary pressures to continue due to global supply chain constraints, with inflation in reagents, cyanide, and labor for geologists and engineers. The company noted in its Q2 conference call that there are also labor supply constraints, which will affect salaries for geologists and engineers going forward. So, for the time being, inflation is here to stay, and small companies like Endeavour Silver will have a hard time mitigating these pressures, unlike companies like Barrick (GOLD) who have stated that they've seen minimal inflationary pressures due to its buying power and a diversified supplier network.

Looking at the chart above, we can see the progression in AISC for Endeavour Silver, with costs creeping up from $18.52/oz in Q4 2020 to $25.39/oz in Q2 2021. This has weighed on AISC margins despite a higher average realized silver price, with AISC margins dipping from $6.24/oz in Q4 2020 to $1.43/oz in Q1 2021, despite a 9% higher average realized silver price of $26.82/oz. This put a major dent in quarterly earnings per share, which came in at $0.04 in Q2 2021, but benefited from the one-time sale of El Cubo. After backing out one-time items, earnings came in at just ~$0.01 per share. Given that Endeavour will be running on two mines in H2 with El Compas offline, persistent cost pressures, and a lower silver price if we don't see a recovery soon, the earnings outlook for H2 2021 looks bleak with silver below $24.00/oz. So, while revenue was up 68% on a two-year basis, this was partially overshadowed by costs soaring nearly 20%.

Moving over to Endeavour's earnings trend, we've seen a significant downward revision in both FY2021 and FY2022 estimates, with FY2021 and FY2022 estimates now sitting at $0.11 and $0.15, respectively. This has left Endeavour trading at 40x FY2021 earnings estimates after the negative revision and more than 29x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $4.40. Obviously, new highs in the silver price or a significant recovery could change this. However, it's looking like we could see cost guidance come in above $20.00/oz for FY2022, so Endeavour will be reliant on a strong silver price to see meaningful margins next year.

The good news is that Endeavour's current production profile only shows one aspect of the company, with the large Terronera Project in the wings and a Feasibility Study expected by Q4. This project has the ability to nearly double Endeavour's total production, with the potential to produce nearly 6.0 million silver-equivalent ounces per annum at industry-leading costs. However, with significant inflation in materials prices, the upfront capex estimate of ~$99 million for the project looks far too ambitious. Instead, it's likely that upfront capex will come in closer to ~$130 million, and even as high as $140 million when factoring in the possibility of higher labor costs.

While this doesn't change the ability to finance the project, it does suggest that Endeavour may raise additional capital through an At-The-Market Equity offering to fund a portion of the project if it can't finance the project with just debt and cash. This is because while Endeavour was hoping to continue to build its balance sheet to fund Terronera, the free cash flow situation is looking less impressive with the recent admission of inflationary pressures. This would also weigh on the project's NPV (5%), with significantly higher costs to build Terronera.

Based on Endeavour's NPV (5%) of approximately $600 million, the stock is currently trading at just over 1.0x NPV (5%) despite being a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer with above-average costs. While I believe a multiple of 0.90x - 1.0x NPV (5%) is fair for Endeavour given that Terronera is a game-changer, Endeavour is already valued at nearly 1.0x NPV (5%) at an enterprise value of ~$650 million. So, while stocks sliding 40% or more from their highs typically offer a material margin of safety, I don't see much of one here for Endeavour Silver.

A rising gold and silver price will lift all boats, and it's certainly possible that Endeavour Silver could bottom out here at $4.40 after a precipitous decline the past couple of months. However, it's hard to argue that the reward to risk is compelling here from an investment standpoint. This is because Endeavour offers an inferior margin of safety relative to other precious metals producers and is likely to see sub 25% AISC margins in H2 if inflationary pressures remain in place. In summary, while the stock could certainly bounce from oversold levels, I think there are much better ways to play the sector.