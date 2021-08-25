koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

I’ve said in the past that it’s often a fool’s errand to try to figure out short-term moves in stocks that don’t have clear-cut causes, but I’ll throw caution to the wind and risk being foolish – I think Axogen’s (NASDAQ:AXGN) (formerly "AxoGen") recent pullback from around $22 (and closer to $21 when I last wrote about the stock) has a lot to do with fears that resurgent COVID-19 infections will yet again drive lower procedure counts and deferrals in the company’s addressable markets of trauma, breast reconstruction, and oral-maxillofacial surgery (or OMF).

I don’t dismiss that short-term risk, but I do believe it is just a short-term issue. Axogen’s numbers continue to show increasing use among its core surgeons, and whenever pandemic-driven restrictions lift, there will be meaningful sales and education opportunities. Further down the road, clinical data should further drive the case for using Axogen’s nerve repair products. With 20% annualized revenue growth over the next five years and close to 20% growth on a longer-term basis, I believe Axogen shares are worth another look on this pullback.

Respectable Results Despite Markets That Aren’t Back To Normal

Given that trauma cases are still down over 10% from pre-COVID-19 levels (fewer people working on the job, fewer auto traffic, et al) and breast recon and OMF procedures continue to get deferred due to COVID-19 protocols, I’d argue that Axogen had a pretty good second quarter.

Revenue rose 52% year over year, beating by about 4%, with 40% year-over-year volume growth. Relative to pre-pandemic business, Q2’21 sales were about 26% above Q2’19; low double-digit annualized revenue growth isn’t great, but again, the market isn’t back to normal, so this comparison carries an asterisk.

Active accounts increased 22% yoy and 4% qoq to 959, or less than 20% of the U.S. facilities doing nerve repair procedures. Core accounts, a relatively new measure that reflects the number of accounts ordering $100K/yr or more, rose 34% yoy to 306, comprising 60% of revenue. Sales rep production improved 59% yoy and 7% qoq to $0.27M.

Gross margin rose 420bp to 78.9% as reported, missing by four points, but gross margin was impacted by a one-time inventory obsolescence charge; net of the charge, gross margin rose to 83.1% and modestly beat expectations. Axogen reported a smaller-than-expected loss (adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.4M versus an estimated loss of $4.7M), with modestly lower SG&A spending as a percentage of sales.

Axogen ended the quarter with close to $100M in gross cash and should get to FCF breakeven without needing additional capital.

A “Blocking And Tackling” Story That Could Use Some Human Contact

At this point, the growth drivers for Axogen are pretty straightforward – increase utilization of its products (particularly Avance and Axoguard/Nerve Cap) among its already-trained surgeons at existing accounts, add new surgeons within existing accounts, and add new accounts.

The idea of nerve repair is not new, but Axogen’s products drive better outcomes in procedures that surgeons have previously been reluctant to perform (medium-gap and long-gap injuries), and selling surgeons on the long-term outcomes and ease of use is a “must do”.

In-person training and sales calls facilitate that, but are obviously not easily done in this environment. Management has been using virtual training programs to reach new hand surgery and microsurgery fellows, but they’re not a replacement for in-person sessions. Axogen is also benefiting from word of mouth as surgeons discuss their own positive outcomes, but again, that’s a slow process and one that is hampered by a lack of in-person society meetings/conferences.

Assuming that pandemic restrictions go away at some point, Axogen will have catch-up work to do on marketing and training, and management is looking to make further additions to the sales force, targeting a year-end roster of 115 to 120 reps.

Pandemic restrictions also effect the immediate addressable market. On-premise employment and miles driven are both improving, but are still below pre-pandemic levels, and this is driving the below-normal rate of trauma cases. Additionally, the pandemic has led to fewer breast cancer diagnoses and fewer mastectomies, as well as fewer surgical reconstruction procedures, and the same is true for OMF procedures. I still expect breast recon to be a significant market for Axogen down the line (around $250M/year addressable), but bears can certainly point to slow progress today.

More Data On The Way, But Not Right Away

Axogen continues to assemble an impressive collection of clinical data supporting the use of its products. The most recent update was a look at the small initial phase of the REPOSE study of Axoguard Nerve Cap in neuromas; the 15-patient pilot study showed clinically-significant reductions in pain at 3, 6, 9, and 12-month intervals, with an 80-point reduction in the VAS scale at 12 months (generally 20pt reductions or better are considered significant). The study was also successful on multiple secondary quality of life outcome metrics, and the company is enrolling a larger 86-patient comparative study with data expected in mid-2023.

The biggest study, RECON (which will facilitate a BLA for Avance and the establishment of Avance as a reference product with 12 years of market exclusivity), is on schedule for follow-up completion in October of this year and initial data in Q2’22, with a BLA filing likely in 2023.

The RANGER and MATCH registry studies continue, with strong data seen to date across a range of injuries, including long gaps. The company is also back underway with enrolling registry studies for breast reconstruction (Sensation-NOW) and surgical treatment of neuropathic pain (Rethink Pain).

The Outlook

One negative update since my last article concerns the Avive product, which management agreed to take off the market back in May (effective June 1) after discussions with the FDA. In essence, the issue is whether or not Avive, a minimally-processed human umbilical cord membrane product used in breast recon and neurotization, is sufficiently “minimally-processed” to qualify to be sold under the 361 HCT/P pathway. It’s possible that the FDA may decide that it is, or the agency may require BLA-enabling studies; with Avive making up only 5% of Axogen’s revenue thus far, I’m not sure such studies would be worth the cost.

I remain bullish on the opportunity Axogen has to drive greater adoption of its Avance and Axoguard products in traumatic nerve repair, resensitization, and pain management. There is, and will be, competition, with Integra (IART) launching its NeuraGen 3D for mid-gap repair in 2022 and a longer-gap product at a later date, but thus far Integra hasn’t come to market with a better mousetrap, and it’s unclear if NeuraGen will be much of a threat. Even if it is a highly effective product, there’s a large addressable market out there and room for both.

I haven’t made many substantive changes to my model; I’ve pulled a little revenue forward on stronger 2021 results, but it doesn’t change my model materially. I’m still looking for more than 20% annualized revenue growth over the next five years and long-term revenue growth of close to 20%, and that would still only mean less than 20% market share relative to Axogen’s addressable market opportunities (assuming low single-digit growth in the addressable markets).

I’m also still assuming FCF breakeven at around $200M in revenue, though it’s certainly possible that the company may elect to invest more in SG&A to further accelerate long-term adoption and revenue growth potential (which would delay FCF breakeven).

The Bottom Line

Between both discounted cash flow and a growth/margin-driven EV/revenue approach I believe Axogen shares are undervalued. Discounted cash flow (including long-term revenue growth of around 19% and long-term FCF margins in the high teens to low-20%’s) supports a fair value in the high teens and a double-digit annualized potential return, while the revenue growth can support a forward revenue multiple of around 7x to 7.5x, or a fair value of $26 to $28.

Axogen is a high-risk story, but I believe the company has developed demonstrably better mousetraps for an underserved market, and I believe clinical data and consistent sales execution will drive strong revenue growth. With the shares weak, I believe, on near-term COVID-19 concerns, this could be a good time to reconsider a position.