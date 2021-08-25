Chinnapong/iStock via Getty Images

We may not have a ‘futuristic’ time machine to help us predict the future. But that doesn’t stop us from peering ahead with the data we have and adding to the discourse. We will state at the outset, this is definitely not a trendy industry that everyday investors clamor around to discuss.

The pandemic has drastically changed the landscape of the office. Nevertheless, the office is going to be around for the foreseeable future. Everything points to even more offices and office workers even as remote work may be feasible. Yes! We are talking about urbanization. Office supplies are bound to be there too, albeit changed in their assortment and appearance. As the world of work changes, we feel that office supplies will also evolve. These items aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. At least not all of them. The candy bars and the breakroom supplies will still be needed in the remote office.

As for The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ODP), shuttering stores that aren’t doing too well may stop the bleeding for the moment. Additionally, growth may come from emerging markets. In Sri Lanka, for example, the retail environment has transformed considerably. Several new high-end malls have come up in the past decade. Then there is the $15 billion Port City project. However, these projects have an element of risk in them and ODP would be best served looking at its home base and the stores it already has.

Getting back to the story of urbanization, people all over the world are aspiring to work at an office with some type A personalities desiring an office with a door that has their name embossed on it. This can be seen from the fact that virtually everyone would like a university education. A university education qualifies you for a desk job. In other words, more offices will have to be built to accommodate these aspirations.

In the US, as is the case all over the world, there has been a lot of urbanization. In fact, 243 million Americans live in the three percent of the country that is urban. Urbanization leads to sedentary lifestyles for the population. This is the modern office and how people work with four glass walls surrounding them and a computer screen or two in front of them. There actually has been a decline of 30% since the year 1960 in jobs requiring physical activity. 80 percent of the jobs nowadays are sedentary or require only light activity. Going forward, this will only accelerate as more people enter the workforce and seek out these ample service level occupations.

Then there are the government offices which are only getting bigger.

Risks

In the United States, baby boomers are retiring. There are just over 45 million retirees in the US. But how many of them can really afford to retire? A retiree needs something close to a million dollars at age 65 to safeguard the retirement. Anyway, it is the baby boomers who are very old-style in their thinking and prefer the traditional office as opposed to how it is being transformed.

If these baby boomers are going to work another 10-15 years, we will see the office as it is thriving. Otherwise it will be teetering on the edge.

The Four Rs of Retail

There is a comprehensive article on investing in retail outlined on Investopedia. In addition, we have looked at this aspect for companies such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Now let’s put ODP through this analysis. ODP may just be the only office supplies store of its size and kind, with Staples going private. So we had to get creative and include a set of peers from other retail categories for this analysis to work. We had some help from Seeking Alpha’s Peers comparison tool. One thing to mention is that the ODP stores constitute an excellent shopping experience, we believe. They are really spacious and there is not much of a customer frenzy.

1. Return on Revenue

Return on revenue is calculated by dividing net income by revenue.

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 4.80% 1.77% 0.91% 0.93% -3.29% Signet Jewelers Limited 7.14% 8.42% 8.32% -10.56% 1.79% Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. 5.57% 5.58% 6.62% 6.96% 3.13% National Vision Holdings, Inc. 1.67% 3.62% 1.30% 1.74% 2.34%

Return on revenue appears to be decreasing in the case of ODP: a sure case of rising expenses. Across specialty stores, this seems to be the trend. However, ODP has fared the worst in comparison by this financial metric.

2. Return on Invested Capital

The general equation for ROIC is as follows:

Here total capital is long-term debt plus total stockholders' equity. Both these figures are found on the balance sheet. In the table below, we listed the ROIC figures for ODP and its closest competitors over the past five years. The company seems to be lagging behind by this metric as well.

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 17.48% 3.42% 1.14% 1.49% -15.14% Signet Jewelers Limited 9.13% 10.18% 10.00% -32.39% -1.69% Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. -78.57% -61.11% -96.30% -450% 6.04% National Vision Holdings, Inc. 1.75% -14126.45% 1.55% 2.99% 10.46%

One noteworthy point is that there is a sense of stability with ODP. Analysts know what to expect in terms of the figures year after year. What is more, the figures are not volatile like in the case of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) and National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

However, ODP’s ROIC is less than 2% from 2018 onward and so it can be considered a value destroyer. This means that the company has no excess capital to invest in future growth.

3. Return on Total Assets

This is a ratio that measures a company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) against its total net assets. The ratio is considered an indicator of how effectively a company is using its assets to generate earnings before contractual obligations must be paid.

The ratio is calculated by dividing EBIT by the total net assets. Here EBIT is net income plus interest expense and taxes.

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 9.35% 5.17% 4.12% 2.61% -4.53% Signet Jewelers Limited 10.89% 11.56% 9.93% -17.31% 2.51% Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. 23.36% 22.82% 20.36% 21.83% 8.95% National Vision Holdings, Inc. 4.18% 4.05% 2.53% 3.64% 3.73%

SBH has run away with the ball when it comes to the return on total assets figures over the last 5 years. 2020 seems to have been a rough year all round and more so for ODP. One could say that ODP is in second place, just edging out Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), when looking at this metric that tells us which companies are making the most efficient use of their assets as compared with their earnings.

4. Return on Capital Employed

A financial ratio that measures a company's profitability and the efficiency with which its capital is employed. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is calculated as: ROCE = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) / Capital Employed "Capital Employed" as shown in the denominator is the sum of shareholders' equity and debt liabilities - it can be simplified as (Total Assets - Current Liabilities).

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 14.76% 7.64% 6.38% 4.53% -7.27% Signet Jewelers Limited 13.25% 14.15% 12.08% -22.59% 3.40% Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. 30.31% 31.37% 26.59% 27.89% 11.11% National Vision Holdings, Inc. 4.81% 4.67% 2.90% 4.20% 4.34%

Sally Beauty Holdings does well once again. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is generating a steady value over the past 5 years. The ROCE trend over the years can be a good performance indicator. Investors tend to prefer companies that have stable and rising ROCE levels as compared to those firms where the metric is volatile or trending lower.

The coronavirus may have deeply impacted the ODP business in 2020. Nonetheless, even in prior years, there was a trend downward as far as ROCE goes. We don’t want to count out ODP just yet. Let’s take a peek at the liquidity ratios next.

Liquidity Analysis

Current Ratio

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 1.46 1.40 1.23 1.12 1.13 Signet Jewelers Limited 3.85 3.86 3.32 2.76 1.91 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. 2.40 1.99 2.35 2.55 2.55 National Vision Holdings, Inc. 0.74 0.77 1.01 0.86 1.72

Current assets divided by current liabilities give you the current ratio. ODP's current ratio has stayed more or less the same from 2018 to 2020. It was slightly higher in prior years. Again, Sally Beauty Holdings emerges as a good business to invest in going by this metric.

Quick Ratio

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 0.83 0.87 0.74 0.78 0.68 Signet Jewelers Limited 1.85 1.82 1.12 0.45 0.50 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. 0.54 0.37 0.43 0.46 1.10 National Vision Holdings, Inc. 0.30 0.34 0.47 0.39 1.39

Cash and cash equivalents plus receivables and marketable securities divided by current liabilities is the calculation used to obtain the quick ratio. The quick ratio has trended downwards for ODP over the years. The quick ratio analysis puts ODP in second place after Signet Jewelers Limited when taking into account the entire five-year period. This is nice to see for investors who are otherwise convinced that ODP offers tremendous value over the long-run.

Cash Ratio

12 months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 ODP 0.38 0.30 0.30 0.23 0.35 Signet Jewelers Limited 0.12 0.01 0.22 0.19 0.23 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. 0.18 0.11 0.16 0.16 0.91 National Vision Holdings, Inc. 0.03 0.02 0.08 0.14 1.14

The cash ratio is obtained by dividing cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities by current liabilities. Even though the cash ratio has improved from 2017, it is again still lower than the 2016 level. Additionally, the comparison with the industry averages for the cash ratio tells us that ODP has emerged as the superior business going by this particular value point.

This is even after you take into consideration that in 2020, there was feeble growth in ODP's earnings and weak operating cash flow.

Concluding thoughts

It does appear that there are more attractive business lines than the one in which ODP is in. However, in our opinion, the figures convey a unique story. It can be seen that there is a lot of stability in a business like ODP when compared to these selected peers. Stability and strength are the ways to go when investing for the uncertain future. On its own, ODP seems to be poised fairly well and there doesn’t seem to be any way that the company could sink. Unlike pharma, this is a business that we are fans of.