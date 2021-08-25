imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is an enterprise artificial intelligence software company. It offers SAAS applications for enterprises, including platform-as-a-service application development and a runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications. Today we will look at how the AI SAAS adoption secular trends are driving C3.ai's business and explore what investors can expect to see over the medium term.

The Product

C3.ai uses AI software to provide business solutions to its clients. Their offerings center around analyzing data and driving favorable customer outcomes with AI-based solutions. C3.ai creates the framework for artificial intelligence programming that can be sold to clients through a subscription service to incorporate into their own enterprise software. It takes away 99% of the work that enterprise developers would have had to do. They seamlessly enable high-level decision-making and can be viewed as a support company. The company serves a broad customer base that is stretched across multiple industries through its robust product catalog. An overview of the most interesting options can be seen below:

C3.ai Inventory Optimization: An offering that optimizes inventory levels across the whole production cycle.

C3.ai Supply Network Risk: An offering that helps organizations highlight disruption risks throughout supply chain operations.

C3.ai Customer Churn Management: A solution that helps clients monitor customer satisfaction and combat customer churn with AI-based predictions.

C3.ai Production Schedule Optimization: A production scheduling solution.

C3.ai Fraud Detection: An offering that helps to identify revenue leakage or maintenance and safety issues.

C3.ai Energy Management: As the name suggests, it provides insights into energy consumption and internal trends.

Poor IPO Performance

The company is relatively new to Wall Street, only debuting in December of 2020. The nature of the company's product offerings may have caused the stock to benefit initially from the pandemic trade, where investors bought up anything that allowed people to curb face-to-face interactions. But if ever there was a stock that validated the unwritten rule not to buy shares on the IPO date, it’s C3.ai. On its first two days of trading, the stock soared to over $140 per share and eventually hit an all-time high of $183.90 later in December. Well, we all know that what goes up must come down, and that is exactly what C3.ai’s stock did, and spectacularly so. Year to date, the stock is down nearly 60% and over 70% in the past six months. Shares are now trading at around $46.00 per share, showing exactly why buying a stock early is not always the best strategy.

Company Outlook

For the AI purists of the world, C3.ai is an interesting case study on how far along artificial intelligence has come in enterprise operations. The company basically provides artificial intelligence-based solutions that can replace human beings for any company that needs a part of its business to be automated with an emphasis on machine learning.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, autonomous, whatever you wish to call it, machines and computers are taking over industry globally, and it shows in C3.ai's diverse consumer base. The company has relationships anywhere from oil & gas to financial services.

Their partners also have a definite pedigree. C3.ai boasts an impressive portfolio of partners, including Microsoft (MSFT), Bank of America (BAC), Baker Hughes (BKR), 3M (MMM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), and government agencies like the U.S. Airforce. C3.ai’s platform sees over 1.5 billion predictions per day through 4.8 million machine learning models.

Perhaps surprisingly, C3.ai sees its largest concentration of industry revenue from Oil and Gas companies. This year, the company anticipates having 35% of its revenue from this industry, with massive deals with Royal Dutch Shell and Baker Hughes. Interestingly, Baker Hughes actually holds a significant stake in C3.ai, and has been utilizing its BHC3.ai platform to predict potential equipment faults and failed drilling areas. It is an unusual relationship, but the mega-deals have helped C3.ai grow its revenues year over year by 17%, its subscription revenues by 16%, and its gross profits by 18%.

It is important to note that much of this revenue is subscription-based. That is, the company will likely benefit from renewals down the line.

The revenue growth has also helped gross margins to impressive levels.

Another compelling development is the application development pipeline.

SAAS businesses normally have a relatively low cost of deployment and, as a result, tend to have a multitude of customizable applications to offer to clients. This is largely because the typical growth story usually involves a client procuring services for a specific need and then expanding use cases as favorable outcomes persist. A diverse product catalog means that the company stands ready to fill these needs as they materialize, which is crucial for sustained growth.

The other side of this growth story is user growth which also looks stellar. The company has put together an impressive sequence of quarterly growth.

And the company has managed to do this while reining in expenses.

It is important to note the cost mix. The main drivers are R&D and sales, and marketing, which drive revenue and product catalog growth. Sales and marketing alone drive almost 50% of total operating expenses, which is normal for a new company. We can expect that figure to lag relative to revenue growth as the company benefits from retention and expanding businesses relationships with its existing client base.

So its revenues are growing, and its losses are narrowing, which manifests as an improving operating margin. This is a very encouraging sign for investors.

This is very much a growth story, and once the flexibility of its software platform is realized, C3.ai could be one of the first movers in an industry that some project to be worth $300 billion by 2026. It’s not without its competition, though, as companies like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), and others continue to pour major funding into artificial intelligence. Still, C3.ai’s open-source platform focuses directly on machine learning and is positioned to be one of the industry leaders if it continues to execute moving forward. The other key risk is that widespread AI adoption hasn't really transitioned from being an investor buzzword to reality just yet. Sure big companies use AI, but many of them offer the solutions themselves and have in-house departments that address most of their business needs. The real potential for C3.ai is the companies that don't have these solutions but could be greatly improved by their implementation. Unfortunately, that market hasn't fully developed yet as business leaders may not fully understand the value C3's offerings can bring. That dynamic happens to be the crux of the growth theory here, but the timeline could be up in the air.

Let's Take A Look At Valuation

This one is not too complicated. Investors are currently paying $20 for $1 of the company's revenue, which is quite high when you consider normal cases, but SAAS, and particularly dashboard, providers tend to trade a bit richly versus conventional companies in this regard.

This is due to the scalable business model. Investors tend to price in potential and ignore the negative performances. The company is still young, and EPS figures haven't exactly been flattering, but the company has done well relative to expectations.

Analysts are expecting significant revenue growth over the next two years.

The EPS figures are conservative, and there is really nothing to get excited about here. Analysts expect improvements to begin in 2022, but positive EPS is still years away in all likelihood.

Conclusion

C3.ai is doing all the right things as a company, but the valuations are still ahead of the company's current financial performance. Revenue growth will likely persist, but there are some real headwinds on the EPS front. There was also a recent lockup expiration, with the bulk of which happening on June 7th. The stock will likely face headwinds from here, but I believe the worst of the selling is behind the stock. That said, I see no great reason to rush to buy ahead of earnings on September 29th. The company has a compelling product catalog, but with a market cap of $4.7 Billion and only $156 million in revenue in FY21, the company is still a bit expensive. Investors will likely need to give the company time to catch up with the stock price. I rate C3.ai as a Hold.