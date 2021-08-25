Doma CEO Max Simkoff - Building A Category Killing Business (Video)

  • Doma, a real estate title insurer emphasizing technology and machine learning, recently announced its first earnings as a public company.
  • CEO Max Simkoff joins us to discuss being an upstart in an old school market long overdue for a technology disruption.
  • Value proposition and how the title market has traditionally been an oligopoly.

Doma is a real estate title insurer emphasizing technology and machine learning that recently de-SPACed. Fresh off it first quarter as a public company, CEO Max Simkoff joined us to discuss approaching an old school market long overdue for a technology disruption. Title companies have typically used backward looking research and outdated methods, technology and machine learning means faster and cheaper. Baffling why it took so long - mortgage closing experience can be positive when tech is involved. Title market has traditionally been an oligopoly - 4 or 5 public companies that own 85% topline market share.

