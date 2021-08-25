narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) has been caught in a terrible, sentiment-driven slump for 6 months. The selling has seemed endless. Its top 10 holdings have excellent fundamentals, but are now just above their Pandemic lows. The three top names: Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY) have lost 50%+ of their value in 2021.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Top 10 Holdings (8.23.2021)

Company Symbol Weighting Shares Value Alibaba Group (BABA) 8.36% $380,167,356 Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) 7.75% 6,456,900 $352,630,869 Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY) 6.84% 12,527,100 $311,032,517 China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) 6.54% 411,629,320 $297,518,159 Ping Insurance of China (OTCPK:PNGAY) 4.78% 26,288,000 $217,341,267 WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) 4.7% 15,804,000 $213,645,709 Industr & Comm Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY) 4.67% 380,678,995 $212,592,017 JD.COM (JD) 4.34% 6,372,700 $197,496,554 XIAOMI Corp (OTCPK:XIACF) 4.33% 65,413,600 $196,929,002 China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHKY) 3.98% 21,799,438 $181,210,705 Source: iShares TOTAL 56.29%

As you can see from this table above, the top 3 names have a market cap of over $1 trillion USD after losing half their value in 2021. Investors attempting to buy the dips have found their hands bloodied with "catching the falling-knives".

At times like this it's good to take a retrospective look at the past when the Chinese stock market was in a similar slump. In spring, 2016, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) had fallen 46% from its recent highs.

At that time, OdlumBrown published an annual investment letter, "Silver Linings", with a very perceptive page on the Chinese market (see pg. 10). Publication was just before the rally of the great Chinese consumer stocks: Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

China is making a painful, yet necessary and beneficial transition from an economy fueled by exports and investment to one driven by consumption and services [e.g. (BABA), (OTCPK:TCEHY)]. With investors acutely aware of the country's challenges, and commodity prices and resource stocks already discounting much slower growth, we think that it is important not to be overly pessimistic. While China's growth will likely moderate further in the near term, the country has a bright future. Just as society benefited from the overbuilding of the Internet at the turn of the century, China will likely thrive over the medium and long term because they have tremendous infrastructure, hard-working people, and plenty of scope to improve their living standards."

When the article was published, the weekly RSI levels of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF, and the Golden Dragon ETF (PGJ) - an analog ETF with similar holdings to (FXI) - were in the tank, at 30 and 25 respectively.

But two years later, both ETFs had doubled.

The lesson is clear here, you buy these ETFs at maximum pessimism, and the RSI indicator mentioned in this article helps to identify it.

The relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis to measure the magnitude of overbought or oversold trends in the price of a stock. Extremely-negative readings on the weekly chart fall below 30 on the (FXI), and 25 on the (PGJ).

On the charts below, I have marked in green circles the corresponding prices when the RSI levels have fallen to extreme levels (like now, 8/25/2021).

Notice also the elevated readings for the average true range (ATR). The Average True Range measures the weekly volatility, or how much prices have "swung" up or down on a percentage basis.

High (ATR) readings denote rapid swings in price discovery. These are times when investors are unsure of an equity's value. This is especially true when panic-selling or panic-buying are present. The effect is like a "deer in the headlights" or a roller coaster ripping through stock prices.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Source: Stockcharts.com

On the next chart, the Golden Dragon ETF, the average true range shows a one-year span of panic-buying (March, 2020 - February, 2021) followed by 6 months of panic-selling, (February 2021 to the present).

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Source: Stockcharts.com

Takeaway

The important insight for investors is these ETFs have been here before, and after each time, went on to new highs. The recent sell-off is an opportunity to lower your cost-basis if you already own them, or to begin a new, diversified position in Chinese large cap stocks. Dollar-cost averaging (adding shares to the ETF over a gradual period of time) would likely encompass the lows here.

The time horizon for holding is approximately 6 months to 2 years. The initial target for the iShares China Large Cap ETF is $55. For the Golden Dragon ETF, the target is $65+.

The downside to the trendlines (2009-2021) on the charts appears limited to 10% of current prices, with a clear double-digit upside as market sentiment improves.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++

The "crowd" is not acting rationally with the iShares China Large Cap ETF. This kind of emotion can be an investor's worst enemy. To be "human" and sell here has the potential to compound regret. As one SA writer recently titled his article on Alibaba (BABA), Enough is Enough.

The investment process behind "buying low" and spreading risk through diversity means fighting the natural instinct to sell when the headlines are gloomy.

This is a time to buy Chinese large-cap stocks. Not sell them. The goal is to buy great companies when they are down. Six of the companies in the iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI) are among the top 100 companies in the world. One of them, Alibaba, (BABA) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.12, and a cash position equal to 17% of its market cap.

The RSI readings mentioned in this article are identifying an entry point near maximum pessimism for the iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI). It would take courage on the part of investors to buy here, but a future change in sentiment appears imminent.