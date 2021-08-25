Justinreznick/E+ via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Aging On The Outside, Still Fiery On The Inside

The fire that got Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) started back in the prehistoric days of the 1990s still burns bright in the belly of its founder, Marc Benioff. He may toy with selling the business every now and then, as was much rumored to be the case in 2015 in a dance with Microsoft (MSFT), he may appoint co-CEOs on a serial basis (the company now has its second), but in the end, this remains a one-man show. As can be seen on each earnings call which features a monologue of such epic proportions so laced with references to the Salesforce Ohana that we can hardly bear to tune in. Fortunately, the numbers are usually great and since numbers be our bailiwick, more than corporate chitchat anyway, this works for us. We own CRM stock in staff personal accounts and rate the name a confident Buy on a long term basis. In recognition of its age we can say that CRM stock isn't likely to double overnight nor transform your brokerage account in any kind of life changing way, but it is now the enterprise software suite stock to own in our view, the cloud-daddy of them all. And if it doesn't rip it up the way it used to? We remain of the view that if you look back in a year, you'll think today's price was cheap.

Now, numbers. Here's how the company looked to the end of its Q1 (30 April 2021).

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

If you want to know what good looks like in a set of software company numbers, read the above, and read the Microsoft numbers while you're at it. Both things of beauty (if you like numbers as much as we do, at any rate. Perhaps you get out more than us).

What we like to see in our software names is growth rates holding firm, or, better, accelerating - with EBITDA and unlevered pre-tax FCF margins also holding firm. Up a little, down a little on the margin front, that's OK. Just not collapsed. In today's growth-addled market, revenue is what matters in stocks like this one; the market will bear a little damage to margins in pursuit of higher growth, but a slip in growth rates will cause market participants to righteously toss their toys out the stroller. (Because the market is after all asking you to pay large multiples of revenue for anything halfway good right now, so, if revenue goes missing, the hit is going to be painful).

In Q1 the company achieved recognized revenue growth of +23% vs. Q1 2020; up from +20% for Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019. An acceleration - good. We want to see the company achieve revenue of at least $6,336m this quarter to maintain that +23% growth rate on the prior year's quarter. (Wall St no doubt has different numbers, we ignore Wall St numbers, because, who cares about Wall St. We aren't trying to guess EPS here, we're trying to own the very best names in cloud and ride them for a decade or more, so what matters to us is, how is the long term story playing out, is it holding firm, worsening or improving, and what does that mean for our ownership of the stock). We also want to see the company maintain TTM EBITDA margins of let's say more than 25-26% and TTM unlevered pretax FCF margins of 20% or better. No science there really, if they beat on those margins which is very possible, all good; but as with everyone else in the market today we would sooner they beat revenue and drop margins a little.

Here's the fundamental valuation:

10x TTM revenue for 20-something% TTM revenue growth at those cashflow margins is really not expensive at all, and this is the basic reason why we remain at Buy on this name.

Here's the stock chart.

Source: TradingView

As you can see the stock has just meandered for nearly a year now, rangebound and trading with few volume spikes. Meme stock it is not. But, long term, that's the opportunity - people have gotten bored with the name and all the time the stock is in that range, the valuation multiples have been coming down (because the stock isn't moving much, but the company is growing and generating cash, so, revenue denominator increasing, enterprise value not moving much, EV/TTM revenue, down).

Source: YCharts.com

A great many stocks of late have moved up because valuation multiples have increased. In the above chart we use Microsoft as a comparator. On September 1 last year, MSFT would have cost you 11.5x TTM revenue, vs. 13.2x today (a 15% increase in multiple); CRM, 12.9x vs 10.7x today (a 17% reduction in multiple).

So we have strong and likely improving fundamentals, valuation coming down in the last year or so, a rangebound chart indicating little interest in the stock - so, all told, we remain at Buy on Salesforce for the long term.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 25 August 2021.