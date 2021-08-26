Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

When I last looked at Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGY) (OTCPK:BNTGF) in June, I thought the distributor of chemical products was trading at fair value, but nonetheless, the share price moved up by almost 10% and is currently trading at all-time highs. That's understandable, given the H1 results which were stronger than I had anticipated, and the guidance hike, emphasizing that Brenntag is on its way to post one of its best results ever.

Brenntag's primary listing is in Germany where it's trading with BNR as ticker symbol on the Deutsche Boerse. The average daily volume in Germany is approximately 280,000 shares and this is clearly superior to any other listing. The current market capitalization is just over 13B EUR.

Q2 boosted the H1 results, leading to a guidance upgrade

Brenntag refers to an exceptional market environment to explain its Q2 performance wherein it reported an operating EBITDA of in excess of 355M EUR, an increase of just over 34%.

The total revenue in the first half of the year increased by almost 10% and, thanks to Brenntag being able to keep its COGS in line with the revenue increase, its gross profit increased by a similar percentage to 1.6B EUR.

Unfortunately, the operating profit decreased by just over 1% to 364M EUR. But I'm not too worried about this as you can clearly see that this is almost entirely related to an increase in the depreciation and amortization expenses, which increased by more than 50M EUR and singlehandedly caused the reduced operating profit.

As the company also reported a lower net interest cost of approximately 26M EUR, down from more than 37M EUR, the pre-tax income actually increased by about 3%, despite the higher depreciation expenses. The bottom line shows a net income of 237M EUR, of which 231.6M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Brenntag, representing an EPS of 1.50 EUR per share. That's slightly lower than in H1 2020, mainly due to the fact that a higher proportion of the net income was attributable to non-controlling interests.

You notice the relatively low net income and EPS was a direct result of an increase in the depreciation and amortization expenses, which are non-cash charges. The cash flow statement of Brenntag confirms the underlying cash flows are substantially stronger than the reported net income, mainly because the sustaining capex is much lower than the depreciation expenses.

First, let's establish the adjusted operating cash flow. The reported operating cash flow was approximately 80M EUR, but this was sharply reduced by the 388M EUR investment in the working capital position. Additionally, we should deduct the 62M EUR in lease payments (and interest payments on lease liabilities). This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 406M EUR in the first half of 2021.

After deducting the 75M EUR in capex, the adjusted free cash flow was approximately 331M EUR.

It's also important to consider that although the majority of the total capex is related to sustaining capex, the company spent about 10.5M EUR on the construction of a new site in China, so we should really use a capex of approximately 64M EUR for the first half year as sustaining capex. This indeed means the sustaining capex is currently tracking at just a fraction of the reported net income, and that's one of the main reasons why I like Brenntag, despite its high earnings multiple. Excluding the 10M EUR capex spent in China, the adjusted free cash flow was approximately 342M EUR and approximately 335M EUR after deducting the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. That's approximately 2.16 EUR per share.

Thanks to the very strong result in the first half with an operating EBITDA of 655M EUR, Brenntag has now increased its full-year EBITDA guidance from 1.08-1.18B EUR to 1.16-1.26B EUR. Using the mid-point of the updated guidance, Brenntag is essentially guiding for a double digit EBITDA decrease in the current semester, but that's hardly anything to be worried about after an exceptional first semester. It will be important to realize that the total capex for the current financial year will be around 260M EUR which, in combination with a lower EBITDA, will put some pressure on the reported and underlying free cash flow, so it wouldn't be smart to extrapolate the H1 free cash flow result.

Of course, we should look at Brenntag with an eye on Project Brenntag, which should allow the company to unlock additional synergy benefits and improve its performance. In the previous article, I explained the potential impact of 'Project Brenntag' which will boost the EBITDA by 220M EUR by 2023. This should result in an EBITDA result north of 1.3B EUR (and perhaps a bit higher if the 2021 EBITDA is the new normal).

Investment thesis

Despite the strong performance in the first half of the year, I'm not a buyer of Brenntag as the company is too expensive for my liking. Trading at an excess of 11 times its anticipated 2023 EBITDA sounds reasonable, but Brenntag still has to convert its Project Brenntag plans into reality. I think the downside risk from the current share price of 86 EUR/share is bigger than the upside potential.

I do like Brenntag's business model as a distributor of chemicals. And I will continue to check in on the company until it reaches a point where I'd consider initiating a long position.