One really intriguing company for investors to consider is a firm called Sysco (NYSE:SYY). This business serves as a major supplier to restaurants and other businesses when it comes to food supplies. In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company exhibited consistent and attractive growth. However, the COVID-19 pandemic definitely hit the enterprise and some of that pain has persisted into the present day. Fortunately, the business is showing some positive signs that the worst is behind it. And while the company is certainly not a deep value prospect, it does appear to be a reasonable play for long-term investors.

An important supplier

Sysco is an invaluable company to the US and to some international food-oriented businesses. The company operates in three core segments. One of these is the US Foodservice segment. This piece of the business is responsible for the sale and distribution of food products, including custom cut meat, seafood, specialty produce, and specialty imports, as well as a variety of nonfood products, to its customer base. Customers include restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels, caterers, and more. This particular segment, according to the most recent quarterly data available, is responsible for about 71.3% of the company's overall revenue.

The second big segment for the company is its International segment. This involves similar operations but to companies outside of the US. Companies serviced include those located in places like Canada, the Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama. It also services firms in Europe that include businesses located in the UK, France, Ireland, and Sweden. This segment is responsible for about 15.5% of the company's overall revenue. In third place we have its SYGMA segment. This provides customized distributions through a subsidiary of the enterprise. And it was responsible for 11.8% of the company's revenue. Its miscellaneous operations largely consist of its hotel supply business. This is responsible for the remaining 1.4% of its sales.

According to management, right around 62% of the company's overall revenue comes from the restaurant space. So given the COVID-19 pandemic, it shouldn't be surprising that the firm took a hit. The next largest area of concentration for it is healthcare, followed by education and government entities. These comprise 9% and 8%, respectively, of the company's revenue. The travel and leisure space accounts for 7%. In the latest quarter for which data is available, 18.9% of the company's revenue comes from the sale of fresh and frozen meats. In close second is he canned and dry products category at 16.1%. The combination of frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as bakery and other products account for 14.9%.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sysco exhibited attractive growth. Revenue expanded from $50.37 billion in 2016 to $60.11 billion in 2019. That implies an annualized growth rate of 6.1%. Over this same period of time, net income jumped from $949.62 million to $1.67 billion. Operating cash flow was a bit lumpier, but it did manage to expand from $1.99 billion to $2.41 billion.

Unfortunately, Sysco was not immune from the crash. Revenue in 2020 plummeted to $52.89 billion. As this took place, net income declined to just $245.48 million. Operating cash flow held up better, totaling $1.62 billion in 2020. When it comes to 2021, for which the company has already reported its fiscal year end, the picture was a little better. The company saw revenue of $51.30 billion. Even though that represents a decrease compared to 2020, net income more than doubled to $524.21 million. And operating cash flow popped up to $1.90 billion. In particular, I would like to point to the fourth quarter. For that quarter, the company saw revenue of $16.14 billion. That represents a near doubling compared to the $8.87 billion the company generated in the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. The company went from generating a net loss of $618.42 million to generating a profit of $151.09 million, though its operating cash flow ticked down from $540.21 million to $424.06 million.

For the current fiscal year, management has some rather high expectations. They believe that this year they are capable of generating a net profit of $1.77 billion. That would imply a complete turnaround from the pandemic. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should come in at $2.53 billion. This number was not provided by management but was estimated by myself. As you can see in the chart below, excluding the COVID-19 years, the business had a steadily expanding ratio of net income to operating cash flow. Although I suspect that cost cuts can translate into longer term profitability gains, I am assuming a ratio of 0.70, which is only marginally higher than what the company saw in 2019. That gives us the $2.53 billion number that I estimated.

Now, when it comes to valuing the company, the process is fairly simple. At present, the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 22.8. That is definitely not cheap, but it is not outrageous either. Meanwhile, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 15.9 on a forward basis. Another factor to take into consideration here is leverage. Fortunately, the company does not appear to have a great amount of debt period on a net basis, this comes out to $8.08 billion. That means the company could pay off all of its debt in just over three years if it wanted to. But with a market capitalization of $40.27 billion as of this writing, it has plenty of equity that it could issue to achieve the same goal if it wanted. This just means that the overall risk of the enterprise is fairly low.

Takeaway

Right now, Sysco is an interesting prospect because it is a turnaround play that looks set to achieve an all-time high in earnings and cash flow in the current fiscal year. The business does not have a great amount of debt and it proved to be fairly resilient throughout the pandemic. At no point did the company generate a net loss on an annual basis, nor did it see its operating cash flow come even close to that. Shares look to be more or less fairly valued from what I can see. And this means that the company will probably make for a decent long term play for those who are patient.