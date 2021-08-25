JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

We're long-term admirers of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), which we also bought for our SHU marketplace portfolio almost a year ago and the shares have doubled since.

While the shares aren't exactly cheap, the company's growth seems inexorable and their acquisition strategy creates a situation in which the whole is considerably larger than the sum of the parts.

Source: FinViz

Investment thesis

The company benefits from a strong secular tailwind in the form of a fast-growing regenerative medicine market (gene and cell therapy and tissue engineering).

The company started with its preservation media gaining customers.

As these customers move through the different phases of clinical work, the demand for media increases with the number of trial patients.

When receiving FDA approval, there will be a big jump in the demand for preservation media from the approved customer as the therapy moves into the commercial stage.

A slew of acquisitions opens opportunities for cost synergies, especially revenue synergies (cross-selling), as the company can leverage its own and acquired customer bases. The whole is more than the sum of the parts.

There are two negatives:

The acquired companies tend to have lower gross margins.

There has been significant shareholder dilution.

The customer journey used to be relatively straightforward, increasing media demand when they moved to a new clinical trial phase. However, there are now additional opportunities that are a little harder to model (Q2CC):

the discrete purchases of freezers they have a long lifetime. So that's kind of a one-time shot or every so many years shot. The media, more recurring revenue, obviously both BioLife media and Sexton media on the CellSeal vials as a consumable, so that's a recurring revenue stream. Then we go to the ThawSTAR as a fixed piece of capital.

The company has some 500 media customers, 6 of which are FDA approved, that is, commercial products:

Source: Company IR presentation June 2021

What's more, management has for years guided that commercially approved therapies will produce between $500K-$2M in media revenues for the company, but it argued that these six are all near, at or even exceeding the top of that range.

There are three therapies that are using BioLife's preservation media that could achieve FDA approval and move to commercial production in the coming few quarters.

Regenerative medicine market

Source: Company IR presentation June 2021

From Grandview Research:

The global regenerative medicine market size was valued at USD 27.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.27% from 2021 to 2027. The emergence of gene therapy coupled with the developments in stem cell and tissue engineering are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, increasing regulatory approvals for advanced therapy medicinal products have propelled the market growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic created lucrative opportunities for the operating players owing to the urgent need for the development of new therapies against SARS-COV-2. Several initiatives are being implemented in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing industry, including the T-cell therapy space.

Acquisitions

Source: Company IR presentation June 2021

The company has now added a sixth acquisition in the form of Sexton, for $30M. From the linked PR:

The merger with BioLife will expand Sexton's ability to meet market demands for their innovative tools such as CellSeal® cryogenic storage vials, the Signata CT-5™, the industry's first flexible, semi-automated fluid handling system, along with industry leading human platelet lysate growth supplements.

The company already had a previous 18% stake in Sexton (as well as a $2M preferred stock in iVexSol and a $3M stake in PanTHERA). Sexton has 150 active customers and management pulled the trigger as (Q2CC):

It's clear that Sexton is at an inflection point with their products embedded in more than 50 cell and gene therapy clinical trials, strong momentum and a great opportunity for high growth.

It's a simple complimentary setup, complementary solutions that can be sold to a much larger base leveraging the existing BioLife sales force, and vice versa. They sell to the same decision-makers but move up in the workflow as Sexton vials are used earlier in the workflow.

In general, cross-selling by leveraging the respective sales forces is a terrific opportunity, for instance (Q2CC):

For example, the Stirling team of 20-plus sellers, including very strong relationship they have with the VWR Avantor team, which has, as you know, many, many dozens of feet on the street. This is a force multiplier opportunity for us and an advantage that we've got.

The acquisitions have also significantly increased the company's TAM:

Source: Company IR presentation June 2021

Finances

What does acquiring companies and leveraging their sales forces get the company? Well:

The company gained 183 new direct customers in Q2.

Revenue grew 215% with organic growth at 49%.

Stirling, the acquisition which closed on May 3, will contribute revenue of $40M-$42M in 2021.

Source: 10-Q

What is perhaps most notable here is the scaling of the cold chain storage segment. It was the company's first notable acquisition and it took quite a while to reach critical mass, but that is now underway.

A big part of this is, of course, the result of another acquisition that of SciSafe in October last year, as SciSafe was good for $3.1M of the $3.9M of the segment in Q2. The segment has gained 26 new customers in Q2, there seems to be a snowball effect.

The evo cold chain management platform now has 140 new customers, there were nearly 1000 shipments of manufactured cell and gene therapies, more than 100 of which for a notable company with an FDA approved CAR-T cell therapy management has been mentioning the last couple of quarters.

They also gained a new currier customer, a top-three specialty logistics carrier for the cell and gene therapy market, which already ordered almost 200 evo Smart Shipper systems.

But most notable of all is that customers are shifting from the market leader. That doesn't necessarily indicate they offer superior services as it could just as well be the result of de-risking, but it's a strong sign of market recognition nevertheless.

The freezer segment (containing CBS liquid nitrogen freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers and ThawSTAR line of automated water-free thawing systems) is also producing very well despite some (unspecified) supplier issues.

Revenue was $17.6M with Stirling contributing $13.3M of that in May and June. The segment gained 155 new customers, 129 now using Stirling freezers, 16 using CBS freezers and 10 ThawSTAR systems.

There are some Covid related revenues here as well like storing vaccines for Catalent, for instance, which are now expanding on a geographical basis in Asia Pacific but in the US as well and the agreement has standardized on the Stirling platform, going well beyond the initial SciSafe order, bringing Covid related demand to10-15% of revenue.

Biopreservation media revenue grew 45% to $9.7M

Source: Company IR presentation June 2021.

Q2 added 14 new FDA Master File Cross Reference Requests and 22 new preservation media customers.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Total revenue for 2021 is now expected to range from $108 million to $117 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 125% to 143%. This revised guidance is up from our previous guidance of $106 to $115 million, due to the expected $2 million in contributed revenue from Sexton which is expected to close on or about September 1, 2021.

Margins

Both gross margin and operating margins have taken a hit from the acquisitions, cost of production and operating cost have risen much faster than revenues:

Source: 10-Q

However, this will in part correct automatically as the one-off and non-cash items wear off. Gross margin is taking a hit simply because few companies in the sector can match those of the preservation media that BioLife started off with.

However, that doesn't mean there is no room for improvements, most notably through scaling up when acquired solutions are sold to existing customers. This is the main force that will drive CBS margins up, but it's also happening to a certain extent at Stirling.

The latter will also benefit from scale effects but also benefits from purchasing. So management is expecting gross margin to recover towards the 50%+ target (43% in Q2), although they didn't really provide a timeline for that (which could be 24 months or so, we surmise).

Operational margins will improve through synergies, the most important of these are the cross-selling opportunities, leveraging the respective sales forces. But there are also cost synergies from implementing a company-wide ERP system, as well as opportunities in the supply chain and optimizing facility space.

Valuation

There is of course a downside to these acquisitions:

Data by YCharts

The company has very little debt ($8M) and $76.2M in cash and about 1M shares coming from incentive pay so the fully diluted market cap is about $1.9B with EV about $1.8B, which yields a pretty substantial EV/S of 16x.

Profitability is very much on the back burner, and rightly so as there is considerable more land to grab. Analysts see a couple of cents in EPS this year rising to $0.12 next year although that might be upgraded a bit after the recent substantial Q2 beat.

Conclusion

The company is growing fast as it has a strong secular tailwind from end-market growth, it keeps winning new customers and customers move through clinical phases increasing demand for media, especially when therapies get FDA approval.

In addition to that, it is growing through acquisitions creating a whole that is clearly bigger than the sum of its parts as there are multiple opportunities for leverage.

We don't really see any threat to this juggernaut going forward, even if gross margins and the share count are taking a hit from the acquisitions and the shares are rather pricy, with deliberations about profitability pushed forward in time.