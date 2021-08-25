primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research (NDR). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process.

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the “Fund”) returned +0.32% based on net asset value versus +0.90% for its benchmark, 60% MSCI ACWI and 40% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond. Year-to-date, the Fund has returned +9.49% versus +7.70% for its benchmark.

July was all about the new delta variant of COVID-19 and crackdowns on free markets in China. Overall, this caused a growth shock and a reversal in the reflation theme that has led markets higher over the past 12-months. The prospect of slower economic growth sent bond prices up and yields down. Growth stocks benefited from this because the valuations of growth stocks are more appealing when interest rates are lower. Additionally, during slower growth periods, these stocks, which have the potential to grow faster than GDP, are rewarded a scarcity premium. The evidence collected from the NDR model that drives this fund still point to the reflation trade being intact. However, this relative value signal has been declining which is why the size of the value overweight has been reduced in recent periods.

In China, the government has been aggressively interfering with its technology and education sectors. The markets have viewed these moves as a threat to capitalism and a reason to be very cautious of investing in China. This contributed to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index being down 6.69% in July. The Fund held only a modest overweight to this region leading into July, but has recently reduced its exposure in favor of domestic markets. While the model does not understand the causes leading to the stress in the Asian markets, it does understand that these markets are undergoing stress, through technical indicators. Therefore, the Fund reduced its exposure to the Emerging Markets by 3%.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of July 31, 2021 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year 3 Year SinceInception Class A: NAV(Inception 5/11/16) 0.32 9.49 22.50 6.66 7.64 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -5.45 3.19 15.46 4.59 6.43 60% MSCI ACWI/40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.2 0.90 7.70 19.04 11.20 10.41 Morningstar Tactical AllocationCategory (average)3 0.76 10.08 22.05 8.23 8.19

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2021 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year 3 Year SinceInception Class A: NAV(Inception 5/11/16) 0.41 9.14 25.18 7.14 7.71 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -5.36 2.86 17.98 5.05 6.47 60% MSCI ACWI/40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.2 1.10 6.75 22.46 11.55 10.40 Morningstar Tactical AllocationCategory (average)3 0.88 9.15 25.65 8.58 8.23

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.02%; Net 1.31%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/22 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance current to the most recent month ended.

All weighting comparisons are relative to the blended benchmark (60% MSCI ACWI/40% Bloomberg Barclays US Agg.) or neutral allocation. This represents the starting allocation point absent an alternative recommendation once the model takes into consideration the indicators that yield the global tactical allocation model. Please see additional information regarding benchmark and Morningstar category performance on last page.

The current threats to global growth put downward pressure on both bond yields and stock prices in July. This was the primary reason for the Fund’s underperformance. It was overweight stocks and underweight bonds by 20%, which detracted as its exposure to global stocks returned +0.17% and its exposure to bonds returned +1.14%.

NDR Managed Allocation Fund vs. VanEck NDR Neutral Allocations

Port. Total ReturnCountry Grouping NDR06/30/2021 to 07/30/2021

The Fund’s regional equity positioning benefited from its large overweight exposures to the U.S. and Europe ex. U.K., which both returned +0.97% and +1.46%, respectively, and outperformed many of the other equity regions. However, the Fund’s modest overweight exposure to the Emerging Markets, which returned -5.69%, detracted from performance.

NDR Managed Allocation Fund vs. VanEck NDR Neutral Allocations

Port. Total ReturnCountry Grouping NDR06/30/2021 to 07/30/2021Equity

Within the U.S., the Fund was most overweight large-cap value and this detracted from performance as growth stocks benefited from the latest growth scare, which sent yields down and growth stocks up. The Fund was also overweight large-cap growth within the U.S., which helped, but to a much lesser extent than it was overweight value.

NDR Managed Allocation Fund vs. VanEck NDR Neutral Allocations

Port. Total ReturnCountry Grouping NDR06/30/2021 to 07/30/2021Equity >> United States

The chart below is the NDR U.S. Small/Mid/Large Model. The current score is 26.79, which declined from 40.18 last month. Scores above 55 favor small-cap, scores between 30 and 55 are mid-cap or neutral, and scores below 30 favor large-cap. The score declined due to near-term technical strength in large-caps relative to small-caps and the medium-term earnings favoring large-caps over small-cap stocks.

The Fund continues to overweight stocks to take advantage of the recovery, however, potential threats to global growth include: the delta variant of Covid-19, Chinese regulations and tensions with the US, and persisting inflationary pressures. The fund's adaptive model continues to monitor the markets for any signs of stress and will adjust exposures as needed.

NDR Indicator Summary, August 2021

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bullish Bullish Bullish Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bullish Bullish Global Regional Equity U.S. Bullish Bullish Bullish Canada Bearish Bearish Bearish U.K. Neutral Bearish Bearish Europe ex U.K. Neutral Bullish Neutral Japan Bearish Neutral Bearish Pacific ex Japan Bearish Bearish Bearish Emerging Markets Neutral Bearish Bearish U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Bullish Bullish Bullish Small-Cap Bearish Bearish Bearish Growth Bearish Neutral Neutral Value Bullish Neutral Neutral

