U.K. Interest Rates And Currency

Zedelle/iStock via Getty Images

By Fredrik Repton

We believe that U.K. interest rates and the British pound will move higher in the next few months as a recent soft patch in data dissipates.

The U.K., like most developed economies, has recently experienced weaker economic data. Last week, both inflation and retail sales surprised market participants and caused some concern that the recovery from the pandemic is already fading. This has subsequently led to lower yields and a weaker pound.

Looking ahead, we believe that growth should continue to be well supported by the removal of almost all the region’s COVID restrictions on July 19. The savings rate continues to be elevated and consumer balance sheets are in good condition due to the furlough scheme. This should support household consumption, which has improved in Q2 but remains well below the pre-pandemic trend. In the U.S., for instance, the same metric is now back at pre-pandemic trend. Business investment should also boost growth going forward as companies gain confidence in the recovery and are forced to invest due to rising wages and labor market supply constraints. Additionally, business investment has been weak since the 2016 Brexit referendum due to uncertainty. Now that there is clarity on the terms of Brexit, there should be catch-up on business capex.

Inflation should also accelerate soon again as the recovery takes firm hold. Strong demand, global supply chain disruptions and Brexit frictions should continue to push prices higher while some of the recent temporary dampening factors like base effects, clothing and footwear and computer peripherals should fade over the coming months.

The Bank of England has already turned slightly hawkish at its MPC meeting on August 5, where the committee agreed that modest tightening of monetary policy was likely to be necessary as growth and inflation forecasts were revised higher. Additionally, the bank lowered the base rate threshold at which it will stop reinvestments on its stock of assets from 1.50% to 0.50%. Absent any new COVID variants or a sharp uptick in hospitalizations and deaths, we expect QE purchases to cease around mid-December.

Against this backdrop, we believe that U.K. yields will increase over the next few months to reflect better growth and inflation dynamics. However, there is less room for short-term yields to increase than long-end yields as a small tightening cycle is already priced while the long end should also discount less Bank of England presence and still-large issuance. Reflecting largely the same dynamics, we believe that the British pound should be supported. Despite being one of the best-performing currencies year-to-date, the pound is still cheap based on long-term valuation metrics.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2021 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.