The Sum Of All Fears...For Investors

Markos Kaminis
Summary

  • Last week, several frightful factors seemed to weigh against stocks, including concern about Fed policy, the delta variant of the COVID virus and disappointing consumer behavior.
  • Those factors which were relevant shared a common thread, a.k.a. the sum of all fears.
  • This issue is likely to persist through year-end without any change to expectations for Fed policy.

Lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic
martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Last week presented a marked increase in investor trepidation, with stocks slipping noticeably and volatility oscillating. As a former equity analyst, the activity might have required me to author a note to investors, depending on the impact upon specific securities, but it probably would not have stirred an emotional response. Yet, these days, while just passing time with the television playing financial media all day long, you would have thought the world was ending. Last week's cataclysmic catalysts were aplenty if you take the market's pulse by way of a few choice financial media reporters. Thankfully, I paid them no mind as an analyst. However, from my analytical perspective, all the bricks in the wall of worry add up to one key and newsworthy point of concern. Quoting and paraphrasing some unknown lost genius, "It's still the economy stupid."

Chart
Data by YCharts

It did not take long for stocks to head south last week, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) declining 2.5% to its intraweek low Thursday August 19, 2021 (intraday), off its all-time high set on Monday August 16, 2021. Everything was lower, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) all following suit. Even perceived safe havens gave way, giving me a bad feeling; the kind of feeling I get in the days & weeks before beta goes to one across investment securities and all hell breaks loose.

Bricks Aplenty in the Wall of Worry but They Match

Stocks never had a chance last week, with the Chairman of the Federal Reserve participating in a town hall meeting and the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes on the queue. Volatility was certain to spike, and stocks sure to take a back step. Every Fed event or member's speaking engagement from today through year-end poses a threat to equities because it could be the one that reveals a tantalizing tidbit about tapering, or the rollback of expansionary monetary policy measures, for clarity.

Tapering, in and of itself, is not a bad thing if it serves to stop transitory inflation from transitioning into, and anchoring as, full-fledged hyper-inflation. Some inflation is healthy, as every Fed member worth his/her salt will tell you, but hyper-inflation is economically stifling. It will raise your costs of goods and services, strangle your profit margins or curtail your sales, raise your cost of imports, and eat the value of your liquid net worth. We do not want that…

Investor anxiety around this issue is complex at best; and at worst, it borders on paranoia. Here is where the Goldilocks analogies get started, because the Fed can get it wrong two ways: by acting too late, the result of which presumably being hyperinflation leading to aggressive and stifling contractionary monetary policy; or by acting too soon, and inappropriately and prematurely constraining economic activity. As you might expect, this can lead the efficient market to a schizophrenic state, unless the porridge is "just right."

Currently, the Fed is convincingly telling us that inflation seen in data is the result of transitory effects in an economy shifting from pandemic produced shutdown into economic reopening. But at the same time, our beloved central bank appears to be hedging its bet by talking about plans for the tapering of expansionary policy measures. Mind you, tapering is not contractionary; it is, rather, just less expansionary. However, "delta" matters to investors, whether we are referring to the new variant of the COVID-19 virus (more on this in a bit) or a change in the direction or velocity of a factor affecting securities.

In this case, the Fed is effecting change. While it could be for the better of investors, it still feels unnatural. It is like pacing a horse in a long race. You want to run it full-out, but if you do, you will likely finish last. Pacing feels uncomfortable, but it is necessary to win the long haul. The problem is that the market can never be perfectly certain if the Fed is pacing too soon or by too much.

So, when retail sales data were reported down for the month of July, and fell short of economists' expectations, investor concern was heightened about the economy, and also about a potentially premature Fed action. Retail sales fell by 1.1% sequentially in July, after gaining by 0.7% in June. Sure, the optimist could point to the year-over-year gain of 15.8% against the COVID impaired prior year period. But the market is worried that the Delta variant of the virus is impacting consumer behavior. Other data has also indicated this possibility. Recently, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment reading for mid-August showed a "stunning loss of confidence," only surpassed by the April 2020 pandemic-induced shutdown of the economy and the financial crisis (and Great Recession) in October 2008. And retail sales fell in July even when excluding autos & gasoline sales. This was what really started stocks lower last week.

The media frenzy about the happenings in Afghanistan, while terribly troubling from a humanitarian and foreign policy perspective, were not powerfully relevant for stocks last week. Financial reporters' adding it to the alarm did investors an injustice. My only concern is how it might play for China's future actions with regard to Taiwan; Russia with regard to former Soviet Eastern Europe; and Iran relative to nuclear development. However, those are not such pressing issues as to cause an immediate stock market correction.

The Sum of All Fears

Nervousness about Federal Reserve monetary policy, the delta variant of the COVID virus, and the retail sales and other economic data all have one common thread. It is the sum of all fears for investors. It is the economy stupid. How the economy goes, so shall go corporate earnings and investor expectations and their appetite for risk. A fresh wave of the pandemic could stifle the economy and drive us into recession. And if the Federal Reserve starts tapping its monetary policy brakes simultaneously, that could exacerbate the issue. This point of concern is likely to be revisited in the weeks ahead, given expectations for Fed tapering to begin sometime between now and the end of the year. So, in the future, when some news seems to shock the market or raise alarm, find its tie to the economy and you will understand its relevance to the broader market. I see risk of one market correction or more, and of 10% or more, probable before year-end if the Federal Reserve does not revise expectations about its monetary policy course away from tapering for as long as pandemic relative problems persist.

This article was written by

Markos Kaminis profile picture
Markos Kaminis
13.19K Followers
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

