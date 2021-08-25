JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 3, 2021.

ConocoPhillips reported a better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 adjusted income per share of $1.27, much better than the loss of $0.92 per share a year ago. Total revenues were $10,211 million, which was also higher than expected.

The strong second-quarter results were supported by increased production volumes due to the recent Concho acquisition announced in October last year and improving realized commodity prices. Production from the Lower 48, Canada, Europe, and other regions increased.

Ryan Lance, the Chairman, and CEO noted in the conference call:

Execution is where the rubber meets the road. ConocoPhillips offers a unique combination of a credible and compelling investment plan, with a commitment to strong, ongoing execution. You saw that -- you saw the plan in June, and today you see the execution.

The company is a long-term oil investment comparable to my oil supermajors' group, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) or Chevron (NYSE: CVX). As we can see in the chart below, COP is outperforming the group and is up 44% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

However, the dividend is still slightly lower than most of the supermajors that I have indicated below.

The investment thesis is straightforward for ConocoPhillips, one of the world's largest independent oil and gas producers. I recommend a long-term investment here.

That said, as always, we experience recurring oil price swings with the oil sector that require a special investing strategy. I call it trading your long-term position. It is the only viable strategy that can provide a decent long-term reward.

Thus, using technical analysis is crucial. It is reasonable to set aside about 30+% of your COP position to trade short-term volatility. It allows you to profit from the short-term swings and increase your leverage during unfavorable or unexpected turnarounds.

ConocoPhillips - 2Q21: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Revenues in $ Billion 2.75 4.39 5.49 9.83 9.56 Total Revenues in $ Billion 4.02 4.38 6.05 10.56 10.21 Net Income in $ Billion 0.26 -0.45 -0.77 0.98 2.09 EBITDA $ Billion 1.45 1.10 0.66 3.89 5.17 EPS diluted in $/share 0.24 -0.42 -0.72 0.75 1.55 Cash from operations in $ Billion 0.16 0.87 1.67 2.08 4.25 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 0.88 1.13 1.06 1.20 1.27 Free Cash Flow in $ billion -0.72 -0.26 0.61 0.88 2.99 Total cash $ Billion 7.86 7.33 7.86 7.86 10.66 Total debt in $ Billion 15.00 15.39 15.37 20.03 20.10 Dividend per share in $ 0.42 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.078 1.077 1.074 1.303 1.353

Sources: Company 10Q filing and Fun Trading analysis

Note: Historical data are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Balance sheet and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $10.21 billion (oil revenues were $9.56 billion) in 2Q21

ConocoPhillips posted total revenue of $10.21 billion for the second quarter, well above the $4.02 billion the same quarter last year.

Net income was $2,091 million or $1.55 per diluted share versus $260 million the previous year or $0.24 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is $4,216 million. COP recorded a second-quarter FCF of $2,986 million.

The dividend is now $1.72 per share yearly or a yield of ~3.14%. It is $2.33 billion a year, within the yearly free cash flow indicated above.

ConocoPhillips maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.43 per share in the second quarter.

ConocoPhillips owns 188 million shares of Cenovus (CVE) from the 208 million received in 2017 and is now prepared to monetize its stake. In the 10Q filing, the company wrote that it sold 20 million shares of CVE for a proceed of $163 million:

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we held 188 million and 208 million shares of CVE common stock, respectively. At June 30, 2021, our investment approximated 9.3 percent of the issued and outstanding CVE common stock.

The company resumed last quarter the share repurchase program at an annualized level of $1.5 billion. In Q2, the company purchased $0.606 million (from 10Q).

3 - Detailed oil production was 1,588K Boep/d in 2Q21 (Including Libya with 41K Boep/d).

Production jumped to 1,588K Boep/d including Libya, up from 981K boep/d the same quarter a year ago.

Details per commodity: 53.5% was crude oil.

Global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, etc.). The global average oil equivalent price increased significantly year over year, from $23.09 to $50.03.

Production in Boep/d per Regions

Lower 48 Production details

Production in the Lower 48 represents 50% or 794K Boep/d of the total output. The Lower 48 represents the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and now Permian Basin including Delaware) and the Gulf of Mexico production but not Alaska.

Details per US Shale Basin after Concho transaction:

4 - Guidance 2021 and Proved reserves

Proved reserves

The company showed proved reserves of ~4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a reserve replacement ratio of 86%.

Outlook 2021 to come in March.

Source: Presentation

Production in 2021 is expected to be 1.5 million Boep/d with about 1.50 million Boep/d for 3Q21 (midpoint).

For the full year, adjusted operating costs will likely be $6.1 billion. The company expects a 2021 CapEx of $5.3 billion, up from the 2020 level of around $4.7 billion.

5 - Net Debt going down to $9.35 billion in 2Q21

Net debt is about $9.35 billion with total cash of $10.661 billion ($6.608 billion in cash and cash equivalents + $2.251 billion in short-term investments + $1.802 billion investment in Cenovus Energy). The debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.31x.

The company plans to reduce debt by $5 billion over the next 5 years.

Technical Analysis and commentary

COP forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $56 and support at $51.8. The trading strategy that I recommend is defined by two steps.

First, when to buy and when to sell. And second, what is the ratio between your long-term position that you will keep and the part you set to trade the volatility.

I recommend trading about 30% of your long position, and it makes sense to take profits between $56 and $57 and accumulate between $52.5 and $51. The RSI is now ascending, which means the support indicated above is strong. However, it is important to know that the situation can change drastically overnight.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated regularly to be relevant. I update the TA chart regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!