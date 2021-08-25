Best And Worst Q3 2021: Large Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The Large Cap Value style ranks fourth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q3'21 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Large Cap Value style ranked first. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 22 ETFs and 318 mutual funds in the Large Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q2'21 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Large Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 20 to 928). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Large Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better-rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Three ETFs (CFCV, REVS, STLV) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums or they operate a levered strategy that increases risk.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) is the top-rated Large Cap Value ETF and Global Equity Fund (JGEMX) is the top-rated Large Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) is the worst rated Large Cap Value ETF and Goldman Sachs Focused Value Fund (GFVAX) is the worst rated Large Cap Value mutual fund. IVE earns a Neutral Rating and GFVAX earns an Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

PERFORMANCE OF HOLDINGS = PERFORMANCE OF FUND

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Large Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on July 16, 2021.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.