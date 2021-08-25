Riding The Stockwaves: Technical Update On Tesla (Revisited)
Summary
- Tesla has pulled back from all-time highs.
- Pullback appears to be a corrective consolidation and price to sales is coming back to historical norms for Tesla.
- Reaching support in the coming weeks offers a quality buying opportunity.
Written by Jason Appel
In this article, we will revisit Tesla (TSLA) to evaluate the stock’s performance since our update in January and to present our expectations for the coming weeks and months.
From the January article, Riding The Stock Waves: Technical Update On Tesla, we wrote: “Fundamentally, TSLA is overvalued, and those who’ve been shorting the stock have been saying this all along. As of January 2021, the price-to-sales ratio is soaring in the upper 20s. A large pullback to temper the sentiment would still be very constructive long term so long as important price support is held.”
Unlike those that have been shorting all the way up during its meteoric rise from the March 2020 low into the January 2021 high, we were able to provide guidance of an impending top within 10 days of the actual top and just below the actual $900 high. Note the red dot on the accompanying two-hour chart which indicates our call of TSLA’s expected top. Ultimately TSLA topped slightly shy, $15 underneath our target level of $915~.
Those who followed this guidance have avoided large drawdowns on their positions, as well as seven months of price going nowhere. Now, months after reducing risk, we wish to outline what we see as the next buying opportunity in TSLA.
Since the Jan. 25 top, price dropped by as much as 40% into the March lows. Since March, price has been range-bound, trading between $540 and $780 in characteristically volatile action but without making any real advance or decline.
The price-to-sales ratio mentioned in the previous article has declined considerably from the 27 region down to the 15s. That said, this metric can still decline a bit further towards the lower teens.
In the Jan. 15 article, we stated that: “From a purely technical perspective, on a long timeframe, TSLA looks marvelous.” And today, that statement remains true.
At the larger degree, this consolidation that has been going on for seven months is very constructive technical action for the bullish case. After a 3rd wave, our standard retrace for the 4th wave is 23.6% - 38.2% of wave 3. In TSLA’s case that would mean $339 at the low end and $493~ at the high end. So far, price has not been able to reach the upper end of that region.
Also, it should be noted that this range bound and directionless consolidation is entirely aligned with our expectations for a 4th wave to follow the January highs. Fourth waves are characterized by unpredictable, complex price action that functions as a consolidation of the preceding massive breakout (3rd wave).
Two potential entry regions:
Within this correction, we have two reasonable technical perspectives to consider. The first, shown in black, represents a more standard corrective pattern that’s composed of 3 component waves, A-B-C. In such a pattern, we often see an A wave down which is followed by a B wave that consolidates the corrective momentum of the A wave and ultimately leads to another wave down--the C wave--to complete the overall correction. In such a pattern, our standard expectation is that we may see technical symmetry between the A wave and the C wave, or put plainly, the C wave may be equal in length to the A wave. From the current B wave high, that would suggest a decline to $435, right in the heart of support. Also, I must note the confluence at the $493~ level where the 23.6% retracement of wave 3 roughly coincides with the 76.4% extension of wave A, which is also a level that the C wave often targets.
Alternatively, the potential that the low of this correction is in hindsight exists. Among the wide variety of patterns seen in 4th waves is the Elliott Wave triangle, which is characterized by sideways price consolidation and ideally converging waves.
Note the green labeling on the accompanying two-hour chart showing the contracting oscillations of price. We count these as A-B-C-D-E. Given that the price action in TSLA has satisfied these conditions, there is a heightened possibility that the next drop may be bought without dipping into the expected support region (noted as the lower blue box on the accompanying charts).
Should TSLA be completing this intermediate degree wave (4) as a triangle, Fibonacci support for the final E wave occurs in the 61.8%-76.4% retrace of the C wave, i.e., $585-$611. Given that possibility, the $600 region can be considered for aggressive initial re-entries.
Should TSLA break below the May low of $546.98, the green pattern will be technically invalidated and our primary expectation will increase in likelihood - that price can head down to the larger ideal wave (4) support region of $340-$492 noted in the January article.
At the larger primary degree, our expectations remain very bullish and we see this pullback as a buying opportunity for the intermediate wave (5) of primary 3. Though we may be a few years from achieving this target, our expectation is that the $3k region can be reached on the next major rally.
Should price get some large overreaction to the downside, ideally we can see $339 hold without any sustained break below, as this is the key 38.2% retrace of wave (3). However, even if price were to breach the $330s, we see the setup for high highs as reasonably likely so long as TSLA makes no break beneath $250.
In summary, though this is a very volatile stock and our support region is large, TSLA’s pullback is nearing support for a very advantageous risk / reward opportunity.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.