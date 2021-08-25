DKosig/iStock via Getty Images

Brazilian stocks have come under pressure over the past few months amid fears over rising government spending ahead of the 2020 election and growing fears that President Bolsonaro will fail to allow a peaceful transition of power if he loses. While these concerns are certainly valid, they are nothing new, and unlike in many global markets at present, at least risk is being highly rewarded in the case of Brazil. The local stock market now yields almost 5%, the currency is undervalued, and Brazilian 5-year local bonds are yielding more than 6% higher than the U.S. in real terms, even after taking into account Brazil's higher inflation rate. Furthermore, in sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve, the Banco Central do Brasil appears committed to bringing down inflation, hiking the benchmark Selic rate by100bps earlier this month and noting that will do whatever it takes to bring down price pressures. The combination of local equity market strength and a stable BRL strength should see the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) strongly outperform over the coming months and years.

The EWZ ETF

The EWZ tracks the performance of the MSCI Brazil index and charges an expense fee of 0.59%. The ETF holds 50 companies at present and is heavily weighted towards the materials and financial sectors, which have a 26% and 25% weighting in the index, respectively. Energy stocks make up a further 14% of the index. The index is primarily a vehicle to benefit from commodity price appreciation, which tends to drive both real strength and local stocks. The trailing dividend yield on the EWZ is a reasonable 3.2%, and this looks set to rise as the underlying index now boasts a forward dividend yield of 5.5%.

Stock Market Is Trading Near Record Low Valuations

The 5.5% forward dividend yield on the MSCI Brazil index is within a whisker of its all-time high seen at the height of the Covid crash and is more than double that of the MSCI emerging markets index. The high yield reflects a combination of share price weakness and surging dividends, due largely to the materials sector, which has seen earnings rise to new all-time highs amid the commodity price rally. The forward price-to-earnings ratio, currently at 7.6x, is also the lowest it has been since the height of the Global Financial Crisis, and it implies a forward dividend payout ratio of just 40%.

MSCI Brazil Forward PE And Forward Dividend Yield

Source: Bloomberg

The sustainability of strong earnings and dividends will depend to a large degree on whether commodity prices remain elevated, which of course cannot be guaranteed. However, even using trailing 12 months valuation figures, during which period commodity prices have averaged much lower than they are currently, the MSCI Brazil still trades at a P/E ratio of 8.6x and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Furthermore, the ongoing rise in global money supply should keep commodity prices elevated from a historical perspective.

Brazilian Real Has Strong Fundamental Support

The volatile nature of the Brazilian real means that the EWZ is driven as much by the performance of the currency as is it by the local stock market. After a dramatic period of underperformance, the real now has a great deal of fundamental support, due to elevated commodity prices and significantly higher real bond yields relative to the U.S.

The following chart shows the performance of the BRL against the relative price of Brazil's exports over imports as tracked by the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. While the recent weakness in iron ore prices is yet to be reflected in the index as it has a one-month lag, the last time Brazil's terms of trade were at current levels, the currency traded around 70% stronger than current levels in total return terms.

Source: Bloomberg

Even if it were not for the Brazil's strong terms of trade, the currency should benefit from high real yields that Brazilian bonds now offer. Thanks to the BCB's recent hawkish shift, Brazilian 5-year government bond yields are currently 4.6% compared to -1.8% in the U.S. This is the highest the spread has been since 2016 and suggests that we should expect the real to outperform the dollar in total return terms by a similar amount. Of course, equity investors will not benefit directly from the higher yields on Brazilian bonds, but even if they allow the BRL to remain stable against the dollar, the EWZ should perform well.

Brazil Vs U.S. 5-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg