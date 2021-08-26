Retire With A Millionaire's Income - 2 Big Dividends To Buy Today

MilanEXPO/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

We love to play the comparison game as humans, even when it's not always the best choice to do so. Often we compare to feel superior to those we deem as not having achieved the same level of success.

I think of it as part of "the human condition". When I was in high school, I had a psychology, sociology, and anthropology class. The teacher of this class always wanted our various essays and papers to frame our viewpoint and discussion within the framework of the shared human condition. We all face emotions, struggles, a desire to have a purpose and meaning, to leave an impact.

Part of this was the need to feel superior to others. Sometimes people claim they do not need to feel superior to others, making themselves superior to those who feel such a need. Ironic right?

And yet, some level of comparison is necessary. It helps us judge progress between peers. Babies have milestones that are used to judge healthy development and ensure children are progressing properly.

When it comes to retirement, the goalpost is often having $1 million saved for retirement, although the goalpost has been shifted lately by some to $2 million or even $3 million. The lengthening of expected retirements explains the moving of the goalpost due to living longer on average.

Taking the classic 4% withdrawal rate rule - where you take your portfolio at the time of retirement and withdrawal 4% of that value annually, adjusted for inflation - $1 million in portfolio value would provide you with $40,000.

So to retire with a millionaire's income, you need to generate $40,000 annually in dividends to match this goal. How is your portfolio doing on this front? Do you get $40,000 in dividends annually? If not, here are two excellent picks to achieve this goal!

Pick #1: ETO - Yield 6.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) recently provided investors with a healthy 25% dividend raise to $0.1792/month. CEFs (closed-end funds) are required to distribute the majority of income and capital gains to shareholders. One of the reasons we love CEFs is that for investing in sectors where dividends are low, a CEF can turn capital gains into consistent income.

This year, ETO has seen its NAV (net asset value) growing well above pre-COVID highs. This is indicative of a dividend that is too low and that the fund is generating higher gains than the dividend is distributing.

So ETO raised its distribution in August to ensure that it better matches the actual gains ETO is experiencing. This has helped push its price back up above NAV, like it was before COVID.

ETO calls itself tax-advantaged because it looks to generate its distributions from qualified dividends and long-term capital gains. Both of those sources are tax-advantaged in that they are taxed at a lower rate than unqualified dividends, interest, and short-term capital gains. ETO can work very well, earning a good income with lower exposure to taxes.

The best part is that ETO provides significant diversity for our portfolio, with less than 60% of its portfolio invested in U.S. investments. As well as exposure to stocks and sectors that generally are not heavy areas of investment of income investors.

ETO provides us with fantastic diversity, plus a high yield that is tax-efficient.

Pick #2: OXLC - Yield 11.4%

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is a fund that invests in CLOs (collateralized loan obligations). A CLO acquires "leveraged loans", which are senior secured loans that are frequently taken out by corporations with credit ratings in the "B/B+" range. These are senior loans with a "first lien" on substantially all of a company's assets. Banks underwrite these loans, and then the bank sells the loan to free up capital for more lending.

A CLO will buy numerous loans and then "securitize" them. This means it sells off the right to collect the interest payments in various "tranches". It sells the senior tranches at a hefty premium by providing them the first right to any cash flow. The senior tranches have to receive 100% of the interest due to them before the junior tranches are paid, and then the junior tranches have to be paid 100% before the "equity" tranche gets paid.

The senior tranches are bought by very conservative institutional investors like banks or insurance companies. OXLC invests in the "equity" tranches. These are the tranches that are most directly exposed to defaults. If a borrower defaults, any credit loss directly impacts the equity tranche. As a result, equity tranches have very high yields and also sell for much lower prices.

We are very bullish on OXLC precisely because defaults are extremely low. In fact, there have been zero defaults across every leveraged loan in the CLO universe in March, April, May, June, or July 2021.

Default rates today are lower than they have been in years. As we have noted in our market outlooks, there is a liquidity bubble in the financial systems. This liquidity helps ensure that even distressed borrowers can find the capital they need to refinance. Even in bankruptcy, leveraged loans generally have a high recovery because they are senior secured loans and are the first to recover.

In 2020, equity portions of CLOs saw a major sell-off as the conventional wisdom was that default rates would be 10%+. Due to deteriorating credit metrics, many CLOs had "redirection" measures kick in. These measures protect senior tranches by taking payments that would normally go to the equity tranches and prepaying principal on the senior tranches when certain credit metrics are not being met.

Crucially, this "redirection" does not reduce the principal and interest owed by the borrower. In the long run, the borrower will pay the same amount of money. Prepaying the senior tranches reduces the principal amount in the senior tranches and the amount of time the principal will accrue interest. In other words, the "whatever is left" amount that the equity tranche will get is higher if the borrower ultimately pays as agreed.

Borrowers are paying as agreed, and it was reflected in OXLC's earnings. OXLC reported Core NII (Net Investment Income) of $0.41/share - that is distribution coverage of 202%. OXLC opted to keep the dividend low, allowing it to reinvest the excess for future growth. Core NII includes any CLO payments above the expected GAAP payments. GAAP NII continues to outperform the dividend payments as well. To reconcile the two requires understanding that GAAP Yields of CLOs expect capital loss by the time the CLO matures. Any payments OXLC receives above this expected yield are counted as a return of capital and reduces their cost basis.

With equity CLO prices still low, reinvesting is a good call. This will help OXLC's NAV (net asset value) grow faster and allow for even larger dividends in the future.

Eagle Point Credit (ECC) just raised its dividend for a second time this year by 20%. ECC and OXLC invest in identical types of investments. We expect that OXLC will raise its dividend next year as CLOs continue to stabilize and NAV recovers. Depending on their taxable income, we may be blessed with a large special dividend at the beginning of 2022 from OXLC.

Conclusion

With ETO and OXLC, you can generate an average yield of 9%. This means it would only take $445,000 invested at this yield to generate $40,000 annually in dividends. By investing in solid dividend-paying securities, you can reach an equivalent income stream as a Millionaire.

I would be remiss not to remind my readers, no portfolio for income should contain only two securities. I have a rule within HDO that 40 securities should be the minimum held in an income portfolio. This provides you with around a 2% allocation in each holding. Here are the first 2, only 38 more to go!

Retirement should be a time of enjoyment. A time to stop playing the comparison game. A time to focus on yourself, your enjoyment, your family, your loved ones. It isn't about having more than everyone else, it is about ensuring you are getting the income you need to achieve your goals. Using the $40,000 mark as a rule of thumb allows you to look at your portfolio's income output and have a quick and easy measuring stick.

I suggest you see how you are doing against the $40,000 mark. After that, evaluate the income you will need in retirement and set a new goal and work diligently towards that end.

Retirement is possible. It's straightforward when measuring using income instead of static portfolio value. You can do it. I believe in you.