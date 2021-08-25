Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been achieving and displaying results through their core business segments - Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney. They have been aggressively reinvesting into the business by choice, sacrificing short-term profits for long-term growth sustainability. Despite the growing business metrics, we believe that they are still in the early stages of their growth.

Sea Limited is an internet platform company that consists of three main business segments - Garena (digital entertainment), Shopee (e-commerce) and SeaMoney (digital financial services). Throughout the years, Sea Limited has been reinvesting aggressively into their business to capture market share rapidly and grow their user base in every region. Starting out from Singapore, they have since achieved a respectable presence in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and most recently in Latin America.

In this article, we will be exploring how Garena, Shopee & SeaMoney are complementary to each other and strategically contributing to the overall long-term growth of Sea Limited.

Garena

Sea Limited was founded in 2009 as an online gaming company and was initially named Garena, which means "global arena." CEO Forrest Li created Garena to connect gamers online from all over the world together as a community. It serves as a communication tool for gamers to make friends and play multiplayer game titles together, incorporating a social element to the platform.

Its biggest break came when Tencent decided to sign a long-term publishing partnership with Sea Limited. It allowed Sea to re-distribute games such as Arena of Valor and League of Legends in Southeast Asia. In the Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Li also revealed they are re-distributing Tencent's Moonlight Blade Mobile in Taiwan as well.

(Source: Company's Website)

Initially, Garena was publishing game titles from other developers and bringing them to Southeast Asia. However, back in 2017, they decided to self-develop their own game title, "Free Fire." It is a global multiplayer battle royal game and has hit over 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store.

"Free Fire" is free to play for everyone. However, there are additional items that gamers can purchase in-game such as elite pass and cosmetics. The interesting thing is this: Whether one or ten gamers purchase these items, there is no incremental cost to deliver these items because it is digitally fulfilled right away. This high operating leverage allows Garena to achieve high margins, with gross profit margins of 71.4% and EBITDA margins of 58.4% as of Q2 2021.

"Free Fire" has also been able to garner a lot of attention globally by collaborating with popular global superstars/celebrities for their marketing campaigns. Some examples include Brazilian DJ Alok, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and Money Heist. Through these collaborations, "Free Fire" is able to expand its appeal to a wider audience base.

(Source: Marketing Interactive)

By doing so, it creates a sense of curiosity and familiarity for users to download the game. One may wonder how Garena gained its popularity. There were a few early decisions that made all the differences.

First, Garena understood the Southeast Asia market very well. Android takes up close to 80% of the market share in Asia and players tend to have low specifications phones. "Free Fire" is optimized to run on those phones while other games require higher specifications.

Second, Garena monetized the game through subscription-like products such as Elite Pass and encouraged users to form teams for their Battle Royale matches. This puts the focus back on a player's skill sets instead of giving unfair advantages to users who pay to win.

Last, just like Shopee, Garena focuses heavily on hyper localization and celebrity endorsements. Each region has its dedicated servers to reduce friction and expand liquidity among players. For example, for players in India, they are able to play as one of the characters called Jai. Jai represents Hrithik Roshan who is a famous Bollywood actor.

(Source: Digit)

Through releasing new content updates and marketing campaigns, "Free Fire" has been able to both attract new users, and convert more existing active users into paid users, as seen from the steady increase of paying user/active user percentages over the past few quarters. This is a good sign because it shows that users are engaging well with "Free Fire," which creates a form of stickiness to the game.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

According to Business Wire, the global mobile gaming market is worth $98 billion and forecast to grow to $272 billion by 2030. As of Q2 2021, Garena's bookings (deferred revenue) are healthy at US$1.2 billion. With just 1% of the market share and a global hit game with a growing user base, we believe that Garena still has a lot of potential to scale further.

Now that we understand the cash generation abilities of Garena, next, we will explore how Sea Limited uses the cash to support its other business segments such as Shopee and SeaMoney.

Shopee

Shopee is an e-commerce platform that was first launched in Singapore back in 2015. Today, they have expanded their presence to other Southeast Asia countries, Taiwan, Latin America and most recently to Chile and Colombia. CEO Li had the foresight to adopt a mobile-first strategy for Shopee when mobile users are growing strongly in the region. According to a report prepared by Google, Temasek and Bain, there are 400 million Internet users in the region and 90% of them are connected online primarily through their mobile phones.

In order to capture market share rapidly, Shopee has been reinvesting sales and marketing dollars back into the business to attract more customers and merchants to the platform, be it through advertising, localized marketing campaigns, seller service and support and vouchers for consumers. This is why their EBITDA per order is improving, but still negative.

In Q2 2021, Sea Limited reported that Shopee Malaysia has achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, making it the second market after Shopee Taiwan to pass this milestone. How were they able to do that? Instead of charging a high take rate (commissions) from the start which might deter merchants from joining the platform, Shopee decided to charge a low take rate, and instead focus on the volume of orders. For example, Shopee Malaysia charges <5% for its marketplace commission fee.

Given a choice of increasing transaction-based fees or charging for optional services, Shopee prefers to improve its take rate by providing optional services such as advertising and marketing tools for merchants who want it. By doing so, they are helping merchants instead of squeezing profits from them, which goes a long way in terms of merchants' retention.

As a result, the overall take rate (revenue/gross merchandise value) of Shopee has been on an uptrend as well, from 1.75% in 2018 to 8% as of Q2 2021.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

We view this strategy as positive because this ensures Shopee continues to be an attractive place for first-time merchants to start their online businesses. The power of the Shopee platform lies in the positive flywheel effect that it is experiencing. A bigger customer base will lead to more merchants both joining and sticking with Shopee, adding more variety and choices which attracts even more customers.

In just two years, they have reduced their sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenue from 233% to 54% in Q2 2021. This means that they are able to accelerate the revenue at a faster pace than their sales and marketing (S&M) spend, displaying the sales efficiency of the business. It also signifies how their marketing campaigns are highly receptive to users.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

What helped Shopee to speed past its regional competitors is also its localized and targeted marketing campaigns for each country. For example, for the upcoming Sept. 9 sales, Shopee has engaged Jackie Chan to be its brand ambassador. Jackie Chan is a famous Hollywood star widely relatable to the masses and even a childhood hero and inspiration to many.

(Source: Marketing Interactive)

Looking at the comments from Shopee Malaysia's YouTube announcement video, consumers are excited for Jackie Chan as the Shopee 9.9 brand ambassador. By doing so, fans of Jackie Chan get to know about Shopee and they may try the Shopee app out eventually. This 9.9 shopping day advertisement doubles as a promotion and a customer acquisition activity.

(Source: Introducing Jackie Chan, Shopee's 9.9 Legend)

From another point of view, the average order value has been declining over the quarters. However, this is a misleading indicator of the health of the business. Shopee is still in expansion mode. By offering up lowly priced items on its platform, Shopee is able to lower the barriers of adoption for new users. Once Shopee users are comfortable with the platform, Shopee could introduce higher priced items via its Shopee Mall platform. A better indicator to monitor is its buy frequency.

According to Yanjun Wang in the Q2 2021 earnings transcript, the buy frequency increased to more than six times a month. By focusing on increasing the order frequency, Shopee is instilling a sense of loyalty amongst users to continue staying on the platform. When most purchases come from one platform, a user is more likely to continue purchasing from it, making them more reliant and creating consumer stickiness on the platform.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

In the recent Q2 2021 earnings call, management had shared that Shopee Taiwan and Malaysia are now profitable. As more markets gain scale, Shopee's take rate would be normalized at 10%. We got our 10% take rate reference from matured marketplaces like EBAY. eBay currently has a take rate of 11.3%. We can see that Shopee's gross profit margins are expanding as more markets gain traction and take rates normalized.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

As more gross profit dollars are generated, the profitability of the company will improve. Most of the profit would eventually show up as free cash flow due to the high operating leverage that marketplaces have.

Sea Money

SeaMoney is the digital payments and financial services arm of Sea Limited. According to Temasek, over 70% of the population in Southeast Asia lacks sufficient access to financial services. Sea Limited aims to tackle this with SeaMoney, providing consumers with the ability to make purchases even if they do not have physical bank accounts or credit cards. The first step of how SeaMoney does it is through their mobile wallet services, ShopeePay and AirPay.

Since SeaMoney started, its mobile wallet services have been gaining a lot of traction with consumers, recording over US$4.1billion in total payment volume with a user base of 32.7 million as of Q2 2021.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

By getting more users onto their mobile wallet services, it offers a form of convenience for users' transactions, both online and offline. This saves time and provides ease of access for users simply through their mobile phones. As user adoption increases, SeaMoney will experience the same flywheel effect as Shopee, where more merchants would be open to taking up ShopeePay and AirPay as an accepted mode of payment, expanding offline use cases for SeaMoney.

Apart from mobile wallet services, SeaMoney is looking to expand its digital financial footprint through digital bank licenses in each region. Back in December 2020, Sea Limited announced that they were awarded the digital full bank license in Singapore. A month later, they announced the acquisition of Indonesia Bank BKE with the aim of transforming it into a digital bank. It is also rumored that Sea has submitted an application for the digital bank license in Malaysia.

Adding in, as we reviewed the financials of SeaMoney, we saw sales efficiency.

(Source: Image created by author with data from SE's quarterly reports)

SeaMoney's effective take rate has grown steadily over the quarters and it is 2.2% as of Q2 2021. It is comparable to PayPal's take-rate now. If we were to add back the sales and marketing expenses of this segment, the segment is profitable. However, the management chose to give up immediate profits for long term growth. Once they have established a base with digital banking presence in the region, we should expect SeaMoney to be a significant revenue contributor for the business.

Valuation

Sea has a few business segments and because of that, we have decided to use a sum of the parts valuation to value the company. Its three main core businesses are Garena, Shopee and SeaMoney. These are the three segments to which we will try to assign a value to each segment and sum them up accordingly.

Garena Valuation:

We looked at other gaming peers such as Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) and they are trading at roughly EV/EBIT of 20x multiple. For Garena, we used an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x with a forward growth of 44% (growth guidance provided by management) on their LTM EBITDA of $2.7B. Based on this, we believe that Garena is worth approximately $70.1 billion.

Shopee Valuation:

We have used an EV/GMV multiple of 1x to value Shopee. Looking at Flipkart, which was acquired by Walmart for roughly 2.77x GMV, and Lazada, which was "acquired" by Alibaba at an estimated EV/GMV of 1.55x, we think that a 1x EV/GMV multiple to value Shopee is fairly reasonable. Looking at other matured marketplaces like eBay, we believe Shopee's normalized take rate at scale would be 10% or more.

Using a normalized take rate of 10% and EBIT margin at scale to be roughly 25%, a 1x EV/GMV would imply an EV/EBIT multiple of 40x. We believe it is a fair multiple with growth guidance provided by management for Shopee at 121.5%. Based on this, we believe that Shopee is worth approximately $97.6 billion.

SeaMoney Valuation:

Looking at other digital financial services companies, we assume a normalized take rate of 2% on the Total Payment Volumes (TPV) and 25% EBITDA margin at scale. We took references from matured financial technology companies like PayPal to make an assumption on the normalized margins. SeaMoney has other product opportunities like insurance, wealth management and financial services as well.

With an EV/TPV of 0.3x, that would imply an EV/EBIT of 60x on a 2% take rate and 25% EBITDA margin. SeaMoney is still in its infancy stage and it reported growth of 150% year on year. We have applied a forward growth of 100% and we valued SeaMoney to be worth approximately $9.84 billion.

Sea Limited Valuation:

After summing up the parts of the 3 business segments, we derived a total enterprise value of $177.58 billion. Based on 591.7 million (estimated) of outstanding shares and adjusting for cash and debt, we believe the valuation of Sea Limited is around $309 a share.

Business Risk

Garena is profitable while both Shopee and SeaMoney are not profitable.

It is important to note that "Free Fire" is propelling Garena's growth. If the game loses popularity and starts to experience declining players, the capital for reinvestment into Shopee could dry up. This means Shopee might have to monetize its platforms earlier than expected, curtailing growth and allowing other competitors to take advantage of the situation. We understand, however, Shopee is operating a loss by choice and not by circumstances because management remains confident in pursuing the large addressable market ahead.

As shared by Yanjun Wang in Q4 2020 transcript:

Our investment in growth is really by choice and -- and according to the pace that we think is suitable for each market. So, we're in a very good position right now where our destiny is in our own hands and then we can control the pace of investments and allocation of each market in a highly dynamic and elastic way to drive efficient growth.

Gaming as a "drug"

In recent times, game addiction became a hot topic in China where gaming was referred to as "spiritual opium." It is unhealthy for the development of teenagers. A judge in India also requested his Prime Minister to ban "Free Fire." We have to watch how the governments in the world are reacting to gaming.

Pressure from competitors

Lastly, there are several formidable competitors which include Tokopedia, Bukalapak and Lazada that could make a comeback and intensify the competition. Even though Shopee entered the market later than their competitors, they have since overtaken and captured market share from their competitors. This proves that their strategy is working. As such, we believe that Shopee will be able to extend the lead further ahead of their competition. That being said, we would also have to monitor their competitors closely.

Conclusion

Sea Limited has been actively reinvesting into each business segment, and it has been paying off with its targeted and localized marketing campaigns in each region. Garena has already achieved profitability and Shopee is well on its way to do so as evident from Shopee Taiwan and Malaysia. SeaMoney is leveraging on the scale of Garena and Shopee to grow their digital financial presence in their target regions.

In our opinion, Sea Limited has the necessary ingredients needed for continuous growth in the future, and they are on track to reach their goal of creating a sticky digital ecosystem for consumers. Considering the growth potential ahead, we believe Sea Limited presents an attractive opportunity for investors to consider.