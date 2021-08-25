damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:NHS). The yield looks quite attractive as long as the distribution can be supported. I like the general strategy of investing in high-yield fixed income. However, the distribution coverage looks weak. And NAV is on a long-term downward path.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

So, what were the returns from NHS's portfolio over the last year?

Given the low point, most funds started the last 12 months, just over 14% returns are good but not very impressive. So how did the NAV do?

NAV was up around 4.7%. This is a good indication that the distribution was covered over the last year. However, I am somewhat concerned that almost all of the gains took place before January. YTD NAV performance, while moving around, seems to be in a channel and is relatively flat. It is even down from where it started in 2021. Let's look at the distributions.

As usual, it is a good sign that there was no distribution cut. Well, maybe it's better to say the constant distribution wasn't a bad thing. Given this is a debt-focused CEF, and CEFs holding bonds and other debt have fewer ways to generate more cash than taxable income, I have some concerns over the ROC in the distribution.

Distributions totaled $1.086 over the last year. Using the average NAV of $12.47, I calculate a yield on NAV of 8.71%. When I use the peak NAV of $12.85, I get a yield on NAV of 8.44%. With both of those values below the total NAV return of 14.23% and an increasing NAV, I judge that NHS covered its distribution over the last 12 months.

Long-Term Trends

2020 was certainly a lesson in a single year not being typical. So I want to look at longer time periods to get a better sense of how well a fund has been covering its distribution before I use that history to predict if the fund will be able to continue to support the distribution.

So, what were the returns from NHS's portfolio over the last 3 years?

With returns from the portfolio of nearly 24.6%, NHS seems to have done a good job of managing its portfolio. However, the return is not even twice the total for the last year. And the 7.6% 3-year CAGR looks a bit low to cover the distribution. How did NAV do?

Well, not so good. NAV has been trending down, to the tune of about 1% a year over the last 3 years. That is a bad sign for distribution coverage.

Distributions totaled $3.0604 over the last 3 years. And there was an increase in the distribution of 2.47 cents. Using the average NAV, I calculate that the total yield on NAV was 24.88%, or an annual average of 8.29%. Both numbers fall short of the corresponding total NAV return values. Given that shortfall and the declining NAV, I must conclude that NHS failed to cover its distribution over the last 3 years.

Looking at how NAV has done over the last 10 years, I also see a pattern of NAV decline. Looking at Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) to judge how the sector has done, I see that NHS has seen less NAV decline than a benchmark index. So this decline looks to be more an issue for the whole sector, rather than the fund overpaying its distribution.

Other than the distribution increase in 2019, the pattern for the distribution over the last 10 years is the downward stairs pattern I dislike. So now the question becomes how much credit do I give to the recent distribution coverage?

Comparing the returns from NHS's portfolio with the performance of the benchmark BLKN and to PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), I see that NHS has done a better job with its portfolio than the index. However, PIMCO managed the portfolio of PTY even better.

Future Distribution Coverage

Now we need to look to the future, as that is what investing is all about. First, let's look at NHS's holdings and see if there are any red flags for distribution coverage, and to check and see if they have holdings that may do better in the future than they have done in the past.

Since NHS is focused on fixed-income investments, it's no surprise that it has a lot of bonds, both foreign and U.S.-based. There are no red flags on any asset classes, although a higher allocation to floating-rate loans might provide better gains and income.

The average maturity is intermediate, but at nearly 7 years, I think that is long enough that the fund will be able to buy higher-yielding assets as its current holding mature. Duration, a measure of how reactive the price of its holdings is to changes in interest rates, is on the short side. This is good since I think that rates will be going up over the next 5 years or so. And even with the Fed holding down short-term rates for a while, the longer end of the curve will be trending up.

With the economy growing, and that growth likely to continue (even if slower than the last year), I am not too concerned that the fund holds no investment-grade bonds. If I was expecting a big slow down or a recession, then I'd want to see more investment-grade holdings. But with a growing economy, I am not so worried about the level of defaults in debt from companies not rated investment grade.

UNII, a very important metric for debt-based CEFs and distribution coverage, is currently negative and is decreasing. That isn't so good of a sign for distribution coverage.

So is the current price a good one relative to past valuations?

Not sure it's a good idea to buy this fund at a premium to NAV when over the last 10 years the average has been a discount of more than 7%. I don't mind paying a premium to NAV, but I want performance to justify it, and I don't see that here.

Impact of Rights Offerings

NHS has issued an N-2 indicating its intention to have a rights offering. I am not sure why they are doing this now, but I do note that this seems to be a placeholder. Right now the form includes neither dates nor pricing. And with the fund trading at such a small premium, it doesn't make a lot of sense to me to do this now. This makes sense for a fund to do when it is trading at a substantial (certainly more than 5%) premium to NAV because it can offer shareholders attractive pricing below the market price while still getting more than NAV for the shares. We will have to wait for more news from NHS to see pricing and dates.

Conclusion

I really wanted to like NHS. It would provide some nice diversity of management teams from PIMCO who manages nearly all of my debt-focused CEFs. But alas, it has weak distribution coverage. And it doesn't even have the benefit of being relatively inexpensive. I think there are better places to put your money despite what looks like a very attractive yield.