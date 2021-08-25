Denis_Vermenko/iStock via Getty Images

One of the biggest problems facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of their assets in their portfolios. This problem is particularly acute for retirees as these individuals are largely dependent on their portfolios to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade, which will be discussed later in this article. These policies have rendered many traditional retirement strategies useless and forced investors to seek out other options for financing their lifestyles. One of the better options is to invest in high-yielding closed-end funds as these entities are able to offer higher yields than most other things in the market along with providing investors with a diversified and professionally run portfolio with one easy trade. In this article, we will discuss the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT), which currently yields an impressive 7.50%, and attempt to determine if it could be right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has the stated objective of providing investors with a high level of current income. This is certainly not unique as most closed-end funds include current income as some part of their investment objective. The fund also has capital appreciation as a secondary objective, which is also quite common among this asset class. As the name of the fund suggests, this one seeks to achieve its objective by investing in both foreign and domestic high-yield securities. This will often mean high-yield bonds (junk bonds) but may also include things like preferred stock and corporate bank loans. One of the defining characteristics of this class of securities is that the borrowing entity is quite likely to be at very high risk of default for whatever reason. This is something that might concern some investors, particularly retirees, who are concerned with the preservation of principal. In order to protect its investors against this risk, the fund invests in a substantial number of securities in order to minimize the impact that a default of any single borrowing company will have on the fund as a whole. Currently, the fund is invested in 1,541 different securities.

The fact that the fund has so many positions may make one think that none of these positions account for an exceptionally large proportion of the portfolio. This is largely the case:

Source: BlackRock

As we can see, the largest position in the fund is a junk bond issue from TransDigm (TDG). TransDigm is an aerospace manufacturer that was formed as the result of a private equity firm doing a leveraged buyout of four smaller aerospace companies. It is not surprising then that this company has been forced to depend on high-yield financing as leveraged buyouts tend to leave companies saddled with enormous amounts of debt. As a general rule, the more debt a company carries in relation to its equity or cash flow, the riskier it is in terms of its likelihood to default. We can see that despite being the largest single position in the fund, these bonds still only account for 1.78% of the fund's total assets. This is smaller than the largest position in most equity closed-end funds so we can clearly see the impact of the fund's substantial number of positions here. Thus, the impact that a single default would have on the overall value of the fund's assets is quite negligible.

As mentioned earlier, the fund is able to invest in a variety of high-yield assets including bonds and bank loans, preferred stock, and other securities. However, the overwhelming majority of its assets are invested in debt securities:

Source: CEF Connect

This is nice to see because of seniority. In short, bonds and other debt instruments are senior to both common and preferred stock. This is important in the event of a bankruptcy. In most bankruptcy situations, the company will not have sufficient assets to be able to make all of its stakeholders whole. Thus, seniority comes into play since it determines who will get the first claim on the company's assets, with the most senior stakeholders being made whole first. As debt is senior to equity, this means that the bondholders and other lenders must get all their money back before the preferred stockholders are eligible to receive anything. The common stockholders are last in line and usually end up getting wiped out in a bankruptcy scenario. Thus, the fact that the fund is primarily invested in debt securities helps to reduce our overall risk, which could be advantageous here since by definition companies that rely on high-yield financing are at high risk of bankruptcy.

There are various rating agencies that rate the likelihood that a company will end up defaulting on a particular debt issue. The ratings run from AAA-D, although Moody's uses a slightly different but corresponding scale. The lower the letter grade, the more likely the company is to default on its debt. As we can see here, the majority of the debt that the fund is invested in is rated either BB or B:

Source: CEF Connect

Anything rated BBB or above is considered to be an investment-grade fixed-income security. The fact that the majority of the fund consists of BB or B-rated securities implies that the fund is primarily invested in the highest quality high-yield securities. Thus, these are considered to be the safest of the below investment-grade securities. According to the official ratings scale, these companies are typically strong enough to weather through short-term economic problems but do not quite have the same balance sheet strength as a company that has an investment-grade credit rating. Overall though, this is still something that even risk averse investors should find comforting, especially whenever we consider the diversity of the fund.

We can see further evidence of the fund's diversity by looking at the sectors in which the issuing companies of the bonds held by the fund are located. Here they are:

Source: BlackRock

This is important because those companies that issue high-yield bonds are more vulnerable to economic shocks than investment-grade issuers. However, economic shocks affect different industries in different ways. We saw this during the economic shock that the lockdowns created last year. For example, the energy sector was more adversely impacted than the communications or technology sectors were. As a result, the companies in the energy sector would have been much more likely to default on their high-yield debt. This is especially true because shale drilling companies are among the largest issuers of high-yield debt in the country, let alone in the energy sector. I pointed this out in a previous article. The fund's diversity across sectors is thus something that should provide further comfort to risk averse investors.

The Problem For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest challenges facing investors today is an inability to generate any sort of income off of their portfolios. This problem is particularly acute for retirees who are dependent on their portfolios for income to pay their bills and support their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies of the Federal Reserve, specifically its control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate at which the nation's commercial banks lend money to each other on an overnight basis. The Federal Reserve cut this rate to all-time lows in 2007 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and kept the rate there for the next decade. The bank did begin to raise the rate during the Trump Administration but it was still at low levels historically. This changed with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the central bank again cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate is at 0.10%. The reason why this is important is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why things like bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding essentially nothing. This problem has unfortunately rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit essentially useless. Retirees have thus been forced to pursue other options to support their lifestyles.

The primary option that they have been pursuing is to move their money into risk assets such as stocks and bonds in search of any sort of yield. This is one of the things that has contributed to the raging bull market that we have seen since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Unfortunately, this has had the effect of suppressing stock yields. As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 index (SPY) yields a paltry 1.25%. At this yield, a $1 million portfolio would only generate $12,500 per year in income, which is nowhere near enough to support the lifestyle of anyone that managed to amass a $1 million portfolio over their careers. The bond market is unfortunately no better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.84%, which would only kick the income off of the same portfolio up to $18,400 per year, which is likewise nowhere near enough to support the lifestyle of someone that managed to acquire a portfolio of that size.

The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund is able to do much better than this. This is partly due to the fact that it invests in high-yield securities but also due to other aspects of its strategy that we will discuss shortly. This fund currently boasts a 7.50% yield, which kicks the income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio to $75,000 annually. This should be sufficient to provide for a reasonably comfortable retirement lifestyle in most areas of the country when combined with Social Security.

Leverage

One of the strategies that the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund uses to boost its yield beyond that of comparable funds is the use leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money in order to purchase high-yield securities. As long as the interest rate that the fund pays on this borrowed money is less than the yield on the securities that it purchases then this strategy works quite well to boost the overall yield of the portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are currently incredibly low and the fund is able to borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates, so this will usually be the case. The use of leverage is a double-edged sword however, as it amplifies both gains and losses. As such, we want to make sure it is not utilizing too much leverage as that would expose us to too much risk. In a previous article, I stated that I do not like to see a fund have a leverage ratio of more than a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund fortunately satisfies this requirement as its leverage ratio is currently 31.68% as a percentage of assets. It thus appears to be striking a reasonable balance between risk and return.

Distribution Analysis

As stated earlier in the article, the primary objective of the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund is to provide current income to its investors. As such, we might expect it to provide a regular distribution to its investors, which is indeed the case. The fund pays a regular monthly distribution of $0.0779 per share ($0.9348 per share annually), which gives it a 7.50% yield at the current price. The fund has been reasonably consistent about this distribution over the years, although it has varied a bit with interest rates:

Source: CEF Connect

The fund's overall consistency is likely to appeal to those investors that are seeking to use it as a secure source of income. One thing that may concern these same investors though is that recent distributions have included a sizable return of capital component, which is a recent development:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. Admittedly though, these other things are much less common with bond funds than they are with equity funds. As such, we want to investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not exactly have a recent financial report to analyze in order to perform our analysis. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. As such, this document will not include any information about how well the fund performed during the strong market in first half of this year and thus will provide us no insight into the source of the return of capital distributions in 2021. However, it will provide us with some information about where the distributions in the fourth quarter of 2020 came from. We may be able to extrapolate using this information. In addition, there were a few sectors that were severely punished in 2020 such as energy so this report will tell us how well the fund weathered through that situation. During the full-year 2020 period, the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund brought in a total of $847,178 in dividends and $115,220,186 in interest off of the investments in its portfolio. After adjusting for a small amount of income from other sources and foreign withholding taxes, the fund had a total of $116,597,211 in income. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $96,242,373 available for the investors. This was not quite enough to cover the $113,955,912 that the fund paid out to its shareholders in distributions but it does have other ways to get money, such as capital gains. The fund had $33,028,961 in net realized losses but it was able to fully offset this with $55,781,645 in net unrealized capital gains. Overall though, we can clearly see that the fund did succeed in covering its distributions in 2020 and that the return of capital distributions were actually the fund distributing its unrealized capital gains to its investors. The fund saw its assets increase during the year and if we conclude that it is doing the same thing this year then the distribution appears to be reasonably sustainable. This should be comforting to income-seeking investors.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are obtaining the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case today, though. As of August 23, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund had a net asset value of $12.12 per share but it actually trades for $12.49 per share. That gives the shares a 3.05% premium at the current market price. This is quite a bit higher than the 1.63% premium that the shares have had on average over the past month. It might therefore be a good idea to wait until the price comes down a bit before buying in, despite the fact that it does appear to be a very good fund.