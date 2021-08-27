Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have blown past pre-pandemic levels and are trying to retest their five-year highs. Back on 6/21/17, shares climbed above $120 before embarking on their downward spiral to $66.76 on 12/31/18. By 3/1/19, shares were in the $80s again and basically traded sideways until the pandemic hit, causing shares to decline to the low $60's again on 3/24/20. Since the pandemic, dip shares have recently breached the $100 level and, in 2021, have increased by 23.74%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.46%. In 2021 shareholders have a lot to cheer for, especially getting paid a dividend that exceeds 4.5% to accompany PM's share appreciation. I have been asked about PM in the comment section of my Dividend Harvesting series, as I added Altria Group (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) as positions. After going through the data, PM has what it takes to continue appreciating and increasing its large dividend. PM's total revenue declined from $31.22 billion in 2013 to $26.69 billion in 2016 and has slowly been clawing its way back. In the TTM, PM has generated just over $30 billion in revenue, and its gross profit has increased to over $12 billion for the first time since 2014. PM is reestablishing its growth metrics while providing shareholders with a consistent stream of dividend income. I don't believe it's too late to jump on the PM train, collect some dividends and ride the next leg up.

The business of Philip Morris is an international powerhouse that's transitioning to a smokeless future

PM is a leading international tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes and smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. PM also supplies Altria Group (MO) with their Platform 1 device and consumables distributed within the United States. PM is comprised of 71,000 employees internationally, including 930 R&D scientists, engineers, and technicians working on smoke-free products. PM produces 6 of the world's top 15 international brands, including Marlboro, which has 150 million customers worldwide, and their products are sold in 180+ markets.

PM has invested over $8.1 billion in science-based innovation to develop smoke-free products to transition its customers from traditional combustible forms of tobacco use to smoke-free products. Evolution occurs in every aspect of life and business, and tobacco isn't different. PM is working on becoming a change agent for all people who enjoy tobacco by replacing cigarettes with a revolutionary portfolio of products. PM's smoke-free devices are designed to create a nicotine-containing tobacco vapor without the byproduct of burning and smoke. PM has estimated that roughly 20 million smokers have adapted to their IQOS system.

PM is making significant progress on its smoke-free goals as its total IQOS userbase has exceeded the 20 million mark, with the majority of users making the full transition to smoke-free tobacco products. 27% of these users are in various stages of the conversion from combustible tobacco products. In the first half of 2021, 28.5% of PM's revenue was generated from smoke-free products, which increased 5.6% YoY. PM is targeting to generate 40% of its revenue from smoke-free products in 2023, to exceed 50% in 2025.

Philip Morris financial metrics are moving in the right direction

In the TTM, PM has generated $30.07 billion in total revenue. In the previous five years, its total revenue has increased by $3.38 billion (11.77%) at an average annual growth rate of 2.49%. One of the most intriguing aspects of PM's financials is what happens after the revenue is generated. PM generated $20.45 billion in gross profit in the TTM. Their gross profit has increased by $3.16 billion (18.27%) in the previous five years at an average growth rate of 3.45% annually. PM is slowly working its way back to its former glory in 2012 and 2013 when its gross profit sequentially exceeded $20 billion. Tobacco is a lucrative business, and PM generates billions in profits. In the TTM, PM has produced $8.97 billion in net income for its shareholders. PM is on track to have its largest year of profits as $8.8 billion has been the largest amount of profit generated in the last decade. PM's net income has increased by $1.9 billion (27.36%) at an average annual rate of 6.16% in the past five years.

PM is a cash-generating machine with excellent margins. In the TTM, PM's gross profit margin is 68.02% which has sequentially increased over the previous four years. PM has had an average gross profit margin of 66.47% for the past three years. This transcends to net income as PM has an excellent profit retention rate. In the TTM, PM has converted 29.51% of its total revenue to net income. PM has had a net income conversion rate of 27.23% in the past three years, and this metric has sequentially increased YoY since 2017. From a financial standpoint, PM is an investor's dream as its margins are strong and growing. Almost 30% of PM's revenue finds its way to the bottom line indicating PM's operational strength. PM also trades at a discount to the S&P 500 in respect to their P/E ratio. PM's P/E ratio is 16.49 ($100.57 / $6.10) compared to 34.99 for the S&P.

For decades I have seen ads that target the tobacco industry intending to prevent people from smoking. Still, the tobacco industry is alive and well, producing tremendous amounts of revenue and profits for their shareholders. PM may not be an investment for everyone but looking at it from a dollars and cents standpoint PM's underlying business is impressive. PM is pioneering a smokeless environment, and this evolution should maintain its revenue streams and future profits. Based on the numbers, a 16.49 P/E ratio is low compared to some of the multiples in the market today, while PM's metrics are progressing in the correct direction. With a 29.51% net income conversion ratio and PM generating over $30 billion in revenue for the TTM, this is a business worth considering.

Philip Morris has a strong dividend which is expected to increase as the years pass

PM has been a quintessential dividend stock for many income investors over the years. Today. PM pays a dividend of $4.80 per share, which is a forward yield of 4.77%. The two things income investors love are large yielding dividends and continuous sequential annual growth. PM provides both of these to its shareholders. PM has increased its dividend on an annual basis for 13 consecutive years, and its current payout ratio is 78.68%. With a sub 80% payout ratio, there is more than enough room from the EPS PM generates to continue this practice. PM's 13 years of dividend growth and a respectable payout ratio combined with increasing revenues and net income indicate that shareholders will continue to benefit from annual dividend increases.

Since 2008 PM's dividend has increased by 161%, and in September of 2020, PM raised its dividend by 2.6%. PM's CAGR has been 8.4% since 2008, with a 5-year growth rate of 3.3%. On the Q2 conference call, management indicated that PM is committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividend and share repurchases. As PM is halfway to becoming a dividend aristocrat, I believe another dividend increase is in the works, which will mark its 14th consecutive annual dividend increase. There isn't anything to complain about when discussing PM's dividend. Its yield exceeds 4.5%, more than a decade of consecutive dividend increases, and room for future increases.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a high-yielding dividend play with prospects of capital appreciation, then PM should be at the top of your list. PM continues to innovate and push the tobacco industry to a smoke-free future. Over the past several years, PM has strengthened its financials as its revenue, gross profit, and net income have sequentially increased. With 13 years of consecutive dividend increases and an increased conversion rate of smokers choosing smoke-free tobacco products, PM should continue to appreciate while paying large dividends to its shareholders.