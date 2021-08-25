ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis was confirmed after Q2, but the valuation upside is now limited.

MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ:MELI) Q2 results are quite positive and confirm the strategic moves we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. On the marketplace, the focus remains on logistic capabilities and directly managed network, fast delivery (same or 1-day delivery available in 2,000 cities in Brazil), and free shipping. From now on, being the logistic network completed, over the next quarters, we should see improving operating margins because of a better cost structure.

On the fintech side, Q2 has also given evidence that the number of clients participating in loyalty programs through MercadoLibre and Mercado Pago is increasing. This is an area where probably we will see further efforts profused to push forward loyalty programs.

MELI is continuing to cross-sell not only credits to its 75 mln customers on MercadoLibre marketplace but also on Mercado Pago, and going forward; we should see more financial products (insurance, funds, etc.) sold and distributed by MELI. Leveraging clients across different verticals is one of the pillars of MELI’s strategy.

We thus believe that the long-term rationale to invest in MELI has been further confirmed by Q2 results and that our investment thesis remains intact. However, after a 40% share price increase in the last three months, valuation is becoming challenging and has almost reached our target price. We see no ground to change our estimates, and thus, the upside from current levels is limited (base on our valuation is around 10%).

We would thus suggest to those who have invested in MELI to hold the position without any further increase. For those who are willing to invest, we would suggest waiting eventually for a better entry point also because YoY comparisons get tougher as we approach the second half of the year.

MELI Q2 results:

Net Revenues reached $1.7 bln (102.6% YoY) on a FX neutral basis;

Gross profit was $753 mln (44.3% margin);

Income from operations was $166.2 mln ($99.4 mln in Q1 20);

Net income before taxes was $138.9 mln ($89,3 mln in Q1 20);

Net profit was $68.2 mln

Total Payment Volume (TPV) reached $17.5 bln, up 72% YoY on a FX neutral basis;

GMV was $7 billion, up 46% YoY on an FX neutral basis;

Unique active users reached 75.9 mln (+ 47,4% YoY);

Mercado Envios shipped over 230.5 mln items (+46.4% YoY);

Mobile Wallet delivered $2.9 bln in TPV (almost 200% growth YoY on a FX neutral basis;

Mercado Credito portfolio has reached $800 mln;

MELI's Q2 results confirm a strong competitive position across all businesses, with fintech deploying well and offering good opportunities

The fintech business is very promising.

MELI is aggressively focused on fintech, currently trying to increase the engagement of its customers with its wallet pushing on loyalty programs and new functionalities to its debit cards holders who can also rely on a credit line (from April, those cards are a hybrid instrument). In June, MELI boosted the rollout of the Mercado Pago hybrid cards, issuing some 4.2 mln additional cards, mainly in Brazil (3 mln).

The effort to expand the credit cards and the line of service offered (savings, insurance, and investments) confirm management's long-term view, also reiterated during Q2 conf. call on fintech potential. It goes far beyond marketplace payments and involves different financial services like savings, insurance, asset management (Mercado Fondo serves this purpose), and cryptos.

Looking at fintech results in Q2:

Mercado Pago accounted for above $17.5 bln in TPV (72% YoY increase) with almost 730 mln transactions (>100 mln and 80% y/y increase);

Digital accounts reached more than 19 mln investment (vs 15.7 mln in Q1 2021);

Overall, the MELI payments ecosystem reached over 39 mln payers off-platform, with over 50 mln payers directly from the wallet;

Credit business also showed healthy growth with above $700 mln in credit (vs $133 mln in Q2 2020) across all credit books (consumer, merchants online, and merchants offline).

Marketplace: commitment remains on free shipping and logistics to fuel future growth

LatAm region headed by Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico has been rated within the top five most promising growth markets globally. Q1 and Q2 are thus confirming that most of the online purchasing during the pandemic is set to remain online. The evidence so far is pointing toward a structural change in the spending habits, which are supposed to sustain the expected long-term growth in marketplace spending.

With revenues being sustained by what seems to be a structural change in spending habits, margins are benefiting from the shift toward credit card payments and operational efficiencies achieved in all markets. MELI delivery time has been sequentially reduced while rapid and free shipping has been further expanded (same and next day in Brazil is available in 2,000 cities).

Valuation approach confirmed after Q2 (MELI - $ 1,800 per share as of August 17, 2021). We reiterate our valuation posted after Q1

Despite a great Q2, we don’t see the ground to increase our estimates as we advance. Our valuation assumptions are mainly unchanged after Q2. We reiterate post Q1 figures:

25% Cagr in revenues 2021-32

20% Revenues to FCFE (Free Cash Flow to Equity) conversion, as MELI FCFFs are higher than Ebitda. This is a peculiarity of MELI as it has non-cash expenses and non-operational income in its CF statement

11% discount factor unchanged

3.5% perpetual growth rate, although it might prove to be conservative given the high growth nature of the business and the e-commerce perspectives in LatAm.

Based on these assumptions, we estimate an equity value in the region of $100bn, which delivers around $2,000 per share with a potential upside of around 10%.

DCF

Source: Moat Investing

Multiples

Source: Moat Investing

Sensitivity Analysis

The sensitivity analysis is critical as it shows how value drivers impact our valuation. Here the value drivers are:

Cagr in revenues

Revenues to FCFE conversion

Discount rate

Perpetual growth rate

In the tables below, we have tested our target price by changing:

the discount rate and the perpetual growth rate

the discount rate and the revenues to FCF conversion

the revenues to FCF conversion and the perpetual growth rate

Our valuation ranges between $1,650 and $2,400 per share.

Sensitivity Tables

Source: Moat Investing

Conclusions

In our view, MELI remains one of the most promising equity stories in the broad e-commerce arena. It looks on track with the implementation of its long-term strategy. Q2 results are a further confirmation that capital is being appropriately deployed in those areas which are supporting growth:

logistics, free and fast shipping on the marketplace in order to command further operational efficiencies and thus better operating margins;

fintech to cross-sell customers across different verticals and debit and credit cards to further push on operational efficiencies.

MELI looks perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of being at the epicenter of a unique combination of market opportunities in LatAm, which is still the region where e-commerce is growing at the fastest pace in the world.

However, we should ask ourselves to which extent all these promising business expectations are factored into the current valuation.

In our view, after over 40% rally in the last three months with stock approaching our target price, there is little room for further appreciation, at least in the short term. We are not going to increase our estimates. MELI is now trading at around 12x EV/Sales 2022, close to 13x at its highest value.

We would thus suggest to those who have invested in MELI to hold the position without any further increase. For those who are willing to invest, we would suggest waiting eventually for a better entry point also because YoY comparisons get tougher as we approach the second half of the year.

Main risks

The main risks we envisage relate to exchange rate fluctuations and bad credit book, which requires increased funding needs.

Another area of concern relies on the big volatility we see in MELI key markets due to the frequent closing of physical points of sales across LatAm.

It is also possible that future better results would be outweighed by higher risk perception in the area. We thus recommend being very cautious going forward.