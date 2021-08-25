Goldman Sachs: More Upside Potential Before Year End
Summary
- According to management, its medium-term return expectations are in the mid-teens, despite the fact that GDP growth is expected to decline in 2022.
- The remaining quarter of the year remains robust as consumer and infrastructure spending grow and the global economy reopens.
- GDP growth is estimated to accelerate to an annualized 7.0 percent in Q3 2021 and 6.0 percent year over year in 2021, according to the Conference Board.
- Goldman Sachs continues to increase its efficiency ratio and return on equity, while being reasonably valued near the street's TP of $417.25.
Investment Thesis
The US GDP is forecasted to grow at a 6% year-over-year rate, and this may provide The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GS) with an opportunity to outperform analyst consensus estimates for the rest of its quarterly reports. With annualized GDP growth of 7% expected in the coming quarter, consumer spending will likely be robust as well. However, analysts expect a tone down in consumer spending as the economy stabilizes after its initial recovery from the pandemic. It's understandable why analysts forecasted the company's revenue growth would slow quarter over quarter after its Q2. However, such a slowdown in growth will continue to generate above pre-pandemic figures. Graham Number indicates that GS is trading at a discount to the determined fair value of $566.03.
Q2 Overview: Strong YoY, Deteriorating QoQ
Image Source: Sec Filings, Prepared by Author
GS capitalized on the opportunity offered by the economy's recovery from the pandemic, and as a result, set an all-time Q1 record. In fact, the price of GS has more than doubled from the low of 2020. However, its Q2 results indicated an early sign of unsustainable quarterly growth following the jump in its Q1. The issue emerges from uncertainty, if inflation is not contained and turns out to be stagflation, in which prices rise while the economy's growth takes the opposite way. This might further erode its profitability and generate revenue below analysts' estimate; the figure below shows the analyst forecast for GS's revenue in the coming quarters.
On the brighter side, GS improved its Efficiency Ratio despite the QoQ drop. And, based on analyst estimates, I expect its efficiency ratio to be 56% in 2021, which is still more efficient than it was in 2020.
Source: Sec Filings, Prepared by the Author
Another value-adding catalyst for the company's top revenue contributor division is its ongoing attempt to expand its regional footprint and volume market share. According to management, they are enhancing their technology, which will enable them to grow their Transaction Banking Platform; in addition to their recent expansion in the United Kingdom, they are now eyeing future expansion in Japan.
Additionally, GS earned a good ROE of 23.69 percent, a record high when compared to its five-year trend.
Despite its yearly all-time high dividend per share of $8, the company's low payout ratio of 15% is justified when compared to the GS's growing Book Value Per Share.
GS vs. Its Peers
Source: Data Provided by Seeking Alpha, Prepared by Author
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)
Overall, in comparison to its peers in its industry, GS is relatively inexpensive. Comparing it to the whole industry and its historical multiple, GS has an initial fair price of $440.68.
Price Action: Pullback, Potential MACD Bullish Crossover
Despite its strong run, GS showed weakness on its Daily timeframe and might trigger a potential pullback entry in the coming weeks. I expect GS to hold the $350 level in order to continue its positive trend. The bearish catalyst that would invalidate my thesis is the result of their following quarterly report about their performance compared to the analyst expectation.
Conclusion and Additional Caveat
I anticipate that GS will maintain its bullish price movement throughout the end of the year. In general, I see no reason why GS should have an inverse connection with revenue and its cost driver; rather, I assume that if revenue declines, so would the expenses required to generate revenue. The deeper the reversal, the better. A stock worth monitoring in H2 2021.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.