Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The US GDP is forecasted to grow at a 6% year-over-year rate, and this may provide The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GS) with an opportunity to outperform analyst consensus estimates for the rest of its quarterly reports. With annualized GDP growth of 7% expected in the coming quarter, consumer spending will likely be robust as well. However, analysts expect a tone down in consumer spending as the economy stabilizes after its initial recovery from the pandemic. It's understandable why analysts forecasted the company's revenue growth would slow quarter over quarter after its Q2. However, such a slowdown in growth will continue to generate above pre-pandemic figures. Graham Number indicates that GS is trading at a discount to the determined fair value of $566.03.

Q2 Overview: Strong YoY, Deteriorating QoQ

Image Source: Sec Filings, Prepared by Author

GS capitalized on the opportunity offered by the economy's recovery from the pandemic, and as a result, set an all-time Q1 record. In fact, the price of GS has more than doubled from the low of 2020. However, its Q2 results indicated an early sign of unsustainable quarterly growth following the jump in its Q1. The issue emerges from uncertainty, if inflation is not contained and turns out to be stagflation, in which prices rise while the economy's growth takes the opposite way. This might further erode its profitability and generate revenue below analysts' estimate; the figure below shows the analyst forecast for GS's revenue in the coming quarters.

Source

On the brighter side, GS improved its Efficiency Ratio despite the QoQ drop. And, based on analyst estimates, I expect its efficiency ratio to be 56% in 2021, which is still more efficient than it was in 2020.

Source: Sec Filings, Prepared by the Author

Another value-adding catalyst for the company's top revenue contributor division is its ongoing attempt to expand its regional footprint and volume market share. According to management, they are enhancing their technology, which will enable them to grow their Transaction Banking Platform; in addition to their recent expansion in the United Kingdom, they are now eyeing future expansion in Japan.

Additionally, GS earned a good ROE of 23.69 percent, a record high when compared to its five-year trend.

Despite its yearly all-time high dividend per share of $8, the company's low payout ratio of 15% is justified when compared to the GS's growing Book Value Per Share.

GS vs. Its Peers

Source: Data Provided by Seeking Alpha, Prepared by Author

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR), XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Overall, in comparison to its peers in its industry, GS is relatively inexpensive. Comparing it to the whole industry and its historical multiple, GS has an initial fair price of $440.68.

Price Action: Pullback, Potential MACD Bullish Crossover

Source

Despite its strong run, GS showed weakness on its Daily timeframe and might trigger a potential pullback entry in the coming weeks. I expect GS to hold the $350 level in order to continue its positive trend. The bearish catalyst that would invalidate my thesis is the result of their following quarterly report about their performance compared to the analyst expectation.

Conclusion and Additional Caveat

I anticipate that GS will maintain its bullish price movement throughout the end of the year. In general, I see no reason why GS should have an inverse connection with revenue and its cost driver; rather, I assume that if revenue declines, so would the expenses required to generate revenue. The deeper the reversal, the better. A stock worth monitoring in H2 2021.