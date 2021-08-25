Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) is a simple-to-understand, owner-operated business that has the characteristics of a multi-bagger. The company is very resilient and has shown a history of organic value creation over the past 24 years.

Company Background

Pink Sheets started its operation over a hundred years ago. The company did not innovate for about 90 years and remained a paper quotation service for smaller and illiquid stocks. Pink Sheets lost market share to NASDAQ and OTCBB until Cromwell Coulson led a group of investors to acquire OTC Markets in 1997. To this day, Cromwell is still running the company and he owns about 36% of the company (total insider ownership is about 43%).

Business Segments

OTCM has three business segments: Corporate Services, Market Data Licensing, and OTC Link.

Corporate Services make up about 40% of the revenue. Under this segment, OTCM enables companies to be listed on OTCQX, OTCQB, or Pink Sheets. OTCQX is for more established companies. OTCQB is for early-stage or developing companies. Corporates pay a one-time application fee and recurring subscription fees to be listed. Currently, there are more than 11,000 securities listed on OTC Markets.

Market Data Licensing makes up about 40% of the revenue. Under this segment, OTCM collects fees from users who subscribe to receive market data. Market data includes quotations, other trading data, security data, company data, and compliance data. The company receives its data from Corporate Services and OTC Link. The majority of Market Data Licensing revenues is generated from sales from market data distributors such as FactSet, Bloomberg, NASDAQ, and etc.

OTC Link makes up about 20% of the revenue. Under this segment, the company operates OTC Link ATC and OTC Link ECN. OTC Link ATC provides quotations, trade-messaging services, and other services to broker-dealers so that they can provide the best execution, attract order flow, and comply with regulations. OTCN Link ECN complements OTC Link ATC by functioning as a matching engine and router for certain OTC securities. When an order does not match internally, they are routed to another market destination. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 84 subscribers in OTC Link ATS.

Risk

I think it'd be helpful to look at the history of the industry to understand the risk. In 1930, the SEC asked NASDAQ to create Over the Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) which helped smaller companies to become more visible. The regulations were lax back then and there were no quantitative data requirements that needed to be met to be listed on OTCBB. However, the regulation started to get more and more strict starting in 1999. Tighter regulation and higher costs for smaller companies led them to move from NASDAQ to OTCBB and Pink Sheets. So, the biggest and most important risk is regulation. If SEC eases up the regulation and lowers the cost of listing on national security exchanges, then many small companies might move out of OTC. But the SEC requirements for public companies are becoming stricter and it is hard to imagine SEC lowering regulation.

Source

Competitive Advantage

First, alternative products do not really exist. Therefore, OTCM is able to increase prices faster than inflation. For example, effective January 1, 2020, the company increased the monthly subscription price for Level 1 and Level 2 professional users of market data from $30 and $75 per month, respectively, to $35 and $85 per month, respectively. Professional users cannot find the data anywhere else, so they are happy to pay $5 or $10 extra a month. In fact, the number of professional users increased by 5% in 2020.

Second, the cost usually makes up a small percentage of companies' total costs. So, the total cost of customers won't be affected much even if OTCM increases prices by 10% each year. Here is another example from the 2020 annual report:

In September 2020, we announced that we will be raising annual fees for our OTCQX market from $20 thousand to $23 thousand, effective for companies joining the OTCQX market or renewing their services on or after January 1, 2021. This represents the first raise in our annual fees for the OTCQX market since 2016. Companies on our OTCQX market choose to renew their services at the end of each calendar year, effective for the following calendar year. For the annual OTCQX subscription period beginning January 1, 2021, we achieved a 94% retention rate, up versus the 92% retention rate achieved for the annual subscription period beginning January 1, 2020.

Potential to Attract More Customers

Over the past few years, the number of retail investors has significantly increased. However, many brokers, such as Robinhood, do not offer OTC securities. So, there's a possibility that more brokers offer OTC listed securities and a significant number of new retail investors start trading those securities. Also, with more retail traders, more high-frequency traders will enter the OTC space and the securities will become more liquid. Here is what the company said about the number of non-professional traders in its 2020 annual report.

Following the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a significant increase in the number of non-professional users of our market data, with 20,673 users as of December 31, 2020. This represents a 60% increase over the 12,882 users of our data as of December 31, 2019, and a 77% increase over the number of users as of March 31, 2020. Historically, and in the normal course of business operations, we have seen fluctuations in the number of non-professional users, in particular, in response to volatility in the market and increased retail trading interest in "hot sectors". The marked increase in the number of non-professional users since March 31, 2020 is likely related to increased retail participation in U.S. equity markets generally.

Valuation

First, we need to realize that the company has high operating leverage. According to the latest annual report:

Consistent with other companies in the financial technology sector, compensation and information technology costs comprise a very significant proportion of our overall expenses, representing approximately 80% of our total operating expenses in each of the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

As a result of high operating leverage, a larger portion of the revenue will flow to the bottom line. In other words, net income will grow faster than revenue if the company generates more revenue, whether by increasing prices or attracting new customers.

Over the past decade, the net income margin has been steadily increasing, with the exception of 2019, from 11.3% in 2010 to 27.9% in 2020. During this period, the average P/E ratio and revenue growth were 21x and 9.7%, respectively. Over the next decade, assuming the company is able to increase revenue at 9% CAGR, improve its NI margin to 35%, and a 21x exit P/E multiple, the company should be trading at about $1.48 billion market cap 10 years from today. The current market cap is $517 million. Based on my assumptions the market cap is expected to increase at 11.1% CAGR over the next 10 years. This return is not great but I believe it will be above average.