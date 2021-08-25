ymgerman/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Crowd Runs For The Door, We're Staying Put

The artist formerly known as NavSight Holdings (NSH) is now trading under a new ticker, NYSE:SPIR, following the completion of the merger between the NSH SPAC and the underlying company Spire Global. The deal was completed last week. Shareholders in the SPAC company opted to redeem some 90% of their shares, rather than take shares in the newly-merged entity.

We're scratching our heads about that one. We've been bullish from the off on Spire - we've covered it in depth in our Seeking Alpha Marketplace subscription services and also written it up for public consumption here.

In fairness, anyone coming cold to the 'New Space' sector right now may not know where to turn. You have a whole bunch of SPAC deals completing, you have the SEC turning all frosty on those SPAC structures - witness the news on Pershing Square lately and before that the SEC-enforced restatement of derivative liabilities that was visited upon Spire, Rocket Lab (RKLB), and most other such deals, then you have a gamut of "earth observation" players from Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Spire to Black Sky (SFTW) to Planet ... not easy to wend your way through and come out confidently the other side.

Oh and also, in a just-so-we-are-all-clear-before-you-all-vote-on-this move, Spire saw fit to cut its FY21 guidance by a material amount. A move well-known to shore up investor confidence, er, not.

Fortunately, when things are unclear, facts can be brought to bear. Some facts as regards Spire remain:

It's an actual business with actual revenues, live products and services that customers are actually buying, unlike say AST Space Mobile which even sounds like science fiction play. (Note - just in case ASTS does become real we own a few warrants in staff personal accounts!).

The business model is very strong - not as good as the software as a service comps the company chooses to use in its investor marketing material, but certainly as good as the more capital-intensive internet services plays that are popular right now, Cloudflare (NET) being the poster child.

The offering is differentiated insofar as the company builds its own very small form factor satellites and it observes in the RF spectrum. This means very low cost of operation which means large addressable market.

The company has yet to file a full 10-Q post-merger completion and even then we will have rather scant financials for a few quarters until the historical quarters start to get published as prior year comparisons; however, what is available tells a good story. Here's the numbers as we see them.

Source: Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

Plenty of gaps there as you can see. We'll fill them in overtime as more filings are made - same as we have in our coverage of Palantir or Unity Software or the other recent IPOs we own and write about.

We would highlight the following:

Solid rates of revenue growth at relatively high gross margin (again - not high vs. a software business but not bad).

Relatively modest negative cashflows for a capital-intensive business.

We cannot look anyone in the eye and say, oh, the guidance cut was cautious, the company is sandbagging, it will smash earnings, etc. Because we have all been caught out on assumptions like that in the past and there's no need to assume that's the case. Nothing wrong with a little level-setting of expectations early on if the company can go on to ramp growth and margins over the next year or two. If you want banzai short-term returns, SPIR probably isn't the ticker to count on; if you're looking for a compelling long-run buy-and-hold investment, we feel good about owning SPIR on that basis.

Here's the valuation - you see we have marked this provisional because again in the absence of a full post-merger balance sheet we are guessing somewhat here. The net debt number was reported by CNBC in that link above.

Source: Company SEC filings, CNBC

In today's market, paying around 25x current year revenues for 46% current year growth at gross margin in the 60s% isn't too bad.

One area that may begin to impact the stock price is an improved capital markets profile. Since the SPAC deal was announced, when we've talked about this business the general response we've encountered has been, er, what's that company again? Whereas nobody needs an introduction to Rocket Lab. Long term that stuff doesn't matter so much but in the early days, building up the capital markets marketing function - which Spire is doing right now - can we think help support the stock.

So - we await the next 10-Q to see how things are progressing with the company, but, based on our experience in this sector and on our conversations with the company at CEO and IR level, we remain confident owners of the stock and the warrants and we continue to rate the name Buy on a long term basis.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 25 August 2021.