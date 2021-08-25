eakrin rasadonyindee/iStock via Getty Images

The last six months have largely gone the way I expected for nVent (NYSE:NVT) since my last article. The company has indeed leveraged improving electrification demand across its industrial, commercial, and infrastructure markets, as well as seen a faster-than-expected turnaround in the thermal business. Incremental margin leverage has been more or less on par with other industrials, and management has gotten more active putting capital to work in M&A.

I still don’t believe that nVent is a superior play on the electrification “super-trend” I expect over the next decade, nor the best play on grid modernization/hardening or data center growth, but a company doesn’t have to be superior to outperform, as the Street is driven so much by expectations. I continue to believe that there’s a “it’s better than you think” angle to nVent’s story that’s still relevant, and while I think return expectations are now more ordinary, “ordinary” is the new undervalued in this market, so it may still be worth some consideration.

Strong Results Across The Board, With A Faster Turn In Thermal

Like I said, I thought that nVent would benefit from stronger electrical demand in 2021, but the magnitude of the recovery has nevertheless surprised to the good, and nVent has also seen a stronger, faster turnaround in the Thermal business than I expected.

Revenue rose 29% in organic terms, a strong 13% beat versus Street expectations, as well as strong outperformance relative to a broader multi-industrial sector that’s generated around 20% to 25% organic growth on average in the second quarter.

Gross margin improved 330bp yoy and 100bp qoq to 39.1%, beating expectations by close to two points, as nVent has done a surprisingly good job so far of offsetting cost inflation pressures with pricing, though improved overhead absorption is also significant. Operating income rose 95% as reported, beating by about 17%, with margin up 460bp to 14.7%.

By my math, operating income rose 96% to $90M (15% margin), as I’m fine with adding back acquisition-related charges, but I think it’s harder to justify adding back restructuring charges when they appear in every quarter. I’m not trying to pick on nVent in particular, this is a problem across publicly-traded companies, but it’s worth mentioning from an earnings quality perspective.

A Nice Broad Recovery

There’s really not much to find fault with in any of the details of nVent’s second quarter results. Moreover, I think there’s a good argument for ongoing strength across the business for some time to come, although not at the same pace as seen in the first half of the year.

Enclosures

The Enclosures business reported 31% organic growth in the quarter, beating expectations by around 8%. Industrial demand has been strong basically across the board, and automation investments have been ramping up across numerous industries, driving more demand for enclosures, backplanes, cabinets, and so on. Segment profits (on an EBITA basis) rose 90%, beating by 10% with margin up five points to 17.9%.

I’m not going to rehash my argument for strong long-term growth in electrification, as I’ve talked about many times before in reference to nVent, ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Hubbell (HUBB), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY). I’ll just say that while nVent still isn’t the best-positioned in terms of high-value components, they do provide a lot of fundamental “nuts and bolts” equipment that is essential when companies look to build new plants and/or add meaningful automation to existing facilities.

Likewise with the company’s positioning in data centers, but the acquisition of CIS Global earlier this year will help (power distribution and rack slide products). I like nVent’s strong leverage to industrial in this business, but I do wonder if adding some exposure to buildings might not be prudent if the price is right.

An Unexpected Rebound In Thermal

nVent’s second quarter performance in the Thermal segment was a genuine surprise for me, as I expected a little more “less bad” as opposed to genuine improvement. Revenue rose 30% this quarter, beating the Street by 17%, and revenue was 2% higher than in the 2019 period. Profits rose 73%, beating by 37%, with margin up 390bp to 18.9%.

Management talked about Thermal “turning the corner”, and the MRO part of the business saw improvements in the heavy industry and energy end-markets. A better-than-expected rebound in energy markets is becoming something of a theme, albeit not for all companies, but nVent still did noticeably better than Thermon (THR) (June quarter rev up 25%) and Spirax-Sarco’s (OTCPK:SPXSY) Electric Thermal business (which reported 6% first-half growth to nVent’s 18% growth).

At this point, I don’t see why this business shouldn’t improve further. Marine orders are recovering, though not necessarily so strongly in the areas that really use heat tracing, and process/flow industries are also starting to come back and restart prior capex/expansion projects.

Electrical & Fastening Solutions

Revenue in nVent’s EFS segment rose 24% in the second quarter, beating expectations by 9%, with good growth in multiple markets. Segment profits rose 41%, beating by 19%, with margin up 260bp to 28.9%. Delayed repair and retrofit activity in commercial buildings should be contributing to these results, though I do have some concern about a “pause”. Catch-up repair work could fade ahead of sales growth tied to new projects (new starts are accelerating, but there’s a lag between construction starts and product revenue).

EFS has leverage to data center growth and some industrial electrification growth, but also utility grid hardening and modernization. I don’t see nVent as particularly leveraged to higher-value opportunities in grid modernization (unlike ABB, Eaton, Itron (ITRI), and Schneider), but grid hardening, particularly in the wake of the storms that hit Texas, should be a positive driver and spending in the utility transmission and distribution sector should remain healthy given stimulus from the infrastructure bill.

The Outlook

nVent managed to outgrow its electrical peers (ABB, Eaton, Hubbell, Schneider) as well as its thermal peers this quarter. While I think project timing may have something to do with that, as well as catch-up spending on projects delayed by the pandemic, I’m not going to overly nitpick that outperformance.

I will say that growth is almost certain to slow from here, but I think strong fundamental underlying demand for electrification products in the industrial and infrastructure (including data center) markets can maintain a good growth rate for several years, augmented by some recovery/growth in Thermal and utility and building opportunities in EFS.

I’ve boosted by model numbers such that long-term revenue growth moves from “around 3%” to 3% to 4%. On a shorter-term look, I expect growth of closer to 5% from 2019-2023 and over 4% from 2019-2025. I’ve also boosted my margins, with 2021 EBITDA margin close to 20%, improving to around 21% in 2023. I’m still expecting FCF margins to improve from the low-to-mid teens to the high teens over time, driving FCF growth above 6%.

On a less positive note, I still see nVent’s margins as more or less “average”, with a modestly below-average return on tangible assets compared to the broader industrial group.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a multiples-based approach driven by margins and returns, I think nVent still offers some relative undervaluation and okay absolute upside. I believe nVent is priced for long-term returns in the high single-digits, which is pretty good compared to other industrials, though the near-term undervaluation (on a multiples-based approach) is less impressive.

I do still see some catch-up potential here as the Street starts to buy into the growth potential of the company’s leverage to industrial capex and the opportunities to improve margins and reinvest capital in M&A. It’s a borderline buy call today in a pricey sector (and what I think I is a pricey market).